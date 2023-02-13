In one of the most anticipated Final Four nights in recent Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball memory, the four section champions from the 2022-23 season are set to do battle in the league semifinals.

Lebanon, Manheim Central, Lancaster Catholic and Columbia, who combined to go 44-0 in section play this winter, and who are a combined 84-8 overall this season, will gather at Warwick on Tuesday evening for a pair of legit, must-see games.

The survivors will square off Thursday at 7 p.m. at Manheim Township for league supremacy.

Previewing Tuesday’s semifinal showdowns …

THE GAME: Section 1 champ Lebanon (23-0) vs. Section 3 champ Lancaster Catholic (21-2), 5:30 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Lebanon broke open a close game with a 24-point third-quarter outburst on the way to a 63-42 win over Section 4 runner-up Pequea Valley. Kailah Correa popped in 20 points, Aaliyah Ferrer hit three 3-pointers and chipped in with 13 points, and Zariyah Whigham had 11 points and she was a pest on the boards to lead the Cedars. … Catholic also took a little while to get cranking, but had a 21-point third-quarter explosion and went on to top Section 2 runner-up Ephrata 44-28. Mary Bolesky buried three first-quarter 3-pointers and scored 17 points to pace the Crusaders.

LEBANON PROBABLE STARTERS: G Kailah Correa (19.3 points a game, 20 3-pointers), F Liliana Harrison (11.5), G Aaliyah Ferrer (10.2, 46 3’s), G Olive Brandt (7.2, 10 3’s), F Zariyah Whigham (6.5). Key sub: G Jae Burrus (3.0, 13 3’s).

LANCASTER CATHOLIC PROBABLE STARTERS: G Mary Bolesky (15.5, 47 3’s), G Rylee Kraft (14.3, 15 3’s), G Lily Lehman (8.2, 20 3’s), G Autumn Lipson (7.3, 45 3’s), G Carleigh Anderson (5.3, 12 3’s). Key subs: G Stella Higgins (5.3), F Molly Wolownik (2.4).

THE CRUX: Too many terrific matchups to count in this clash, but key an eye on these two areas for sure: First, can Catholic keep Lebanon paint enforcer Liliana Harrison off the glass, and from getting easy looks at the rim? The Crusaders’ bugaboo in its two setbacks — at Central York and at Bishop Shanahan — has been defending the glass, and they’ll need a big effort in the lane in this one. Second, how will Cedars’ point guard du jour Kailah Correa handle Catholic’s unrelenting presses and traps? She has the ball-handling skills and the chutzpah to dribble through most presses, but the Crusaders’ full-court pressure is a completely different animal. Lebanon must take care of the basketball. Or else.

NOTES: Lebanon and Cedar Cliff (21-0) are the lone undefeated teams in all of District 3. … Lebanon won L-L League titles in 1976, 1978 and 1979, but didn’t return to the championship game until 1998, when the Cedars fell to (ta-da) Lancaster Catholic. … The Crusaders have a league-best 16 championships, and they’re angling for their sixth finals trip in the last seven years. Catholic topped Ephrata in last year’s finale. … Lebanon is No. 3 in D3-6A and Catholic is No. 1 in D3-3A, and the Cedars and the Crusaders will tackle those brackets starting next week. … Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn has 51 career wins with the Cedars; Catholic coach Charlie Detz has 221 career wins with the Crusaders. … Last eight games for Lebanon’s Kailah Correa: 19.4 points with eight 3-pointers, and she’s up to 943 career points — 57 shy of reaching 1,000 in her sophomore season. … Last 10 games for Lebanon sniper Aaliyah Ferrer: 12.8 points with 24 3-pointers. Catholic must keep tabs on her at the arc. … Last seven games for Catholic’s Mary Bolesky: 16.3 points with 20 3-pointers, and the junior is up to 794 career points; teammate Rylee Kraft, another junior, is at 730.

THE GAME: Section 2 champ Manheim Central (20-3) vs. Section 4 champ Columbia (20-3), 7:30 p.m.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Central downed Section 3 runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg 56-22, outscoring the Pioneers 30-10 in the second half to win going away. Maddie Knier continued her assault on crashing the 2,000-point club with 28 points for Central. … Columbia had to yank some teeth, getting 34 points — and some clutch fourth-quarter buckets — from Brie Droege in a 61-52 victory over Section 1 runner-up Manheim Township.

MANHEIM CENTRAL PROBABLE STARTERS: F Maddie Knier (23.6, 23 3’s), G Kaylie Kroll (9.4, 27 3’s), G Abbie Reed (7.7, 14 3’s), F Payton Snyder (4.7), F Emma Herman (2.7, 2 3’s). Key sub: G Cadence Getz (1.0, 2 3’s).

COLUMBIA PROBABLE STARTERS: G Brie Droege (24.2, 26 3’s), G Brooke Droege (17.0, 25 3’s), G Kailee Soto (9.3, 38 3’s), F Delaney Burke (3.9), F Emily Gambler (1.3). Key sub: G Breanna Young (4.1, 20 3’s).

THE CRUX: May the best defense win. Central must keep the Droege twins under wraps, especially in transition, while keeping an eye on Kailee Soto at the arc and keeping Emily Gambler off the glass. Conversely, Columbia can’t let Maddie Knier go off, while trying to slow down backcourt kingpins Abbie Reed and Kaylie Kroll in transition and in the open court. Story lines aplenty in this showdown.

NOTES: Central will bring a 14-game winning streak and Columbia will bring a 13-game winning streak into this clash, so someone’s tear is going to be snapped, and one team will continue on into the finals. … Three 1,000-point scorers will share the same court: Maddie Knier (1,917), Brie Droege (1,506) and Brooke Droege (1,099) can all score the ball; Knier needs 21 points to become the leading scorer in program history, as she inches closer to the 2,000-point plateau. … Rookie coach (Central’s Michael Smith) vs. vet coach (Columbia’s Karl Kreiser, who has 261 career wins with the Tide) in this matchup. … Central is No. 3 in D3-5A and Columbia is No. 2 — right behind Lancaster Catholic — in D3-3A. Expect both of these clubs to have lengthy postseason rides coming up. … Last 10 games for Central’s Maddie Knier: 25.8 points with 12 3-pointers, and she’s scored 21 or more points in all 10 of those outings. Knier is a smooth 90-for-106 — 85 percent — from the foul line this season. … Last 10 games for Columbia’s Brie Droege: 24.6 points with 13 3-pointers. … Central’s three losses — against unbeaten Lebanon, 14-win D3-6A qualifier Cedar Crest and 1-loss D3-5A 1-seed Greencastle-Antrim — are by a grand total of 10 points. The Barons are 20-1 since a 0-2 start. … Columbia’s three losses are against Greencastle-Antrim, York Suburban and Lancaster Catholic; the G-A and YS setbacks were both in York Suburban’s holiday tournament back on Dec. 28-29. The Tide is 16-1 since.

