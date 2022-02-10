Previewing Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball play-in games …

THE GAME: Section 2 co-champ Ephrata Mountaineers (8-5 league, 13-9 overall) vs. Section 4 runner-up Elco Raiders (5-6, 10-12) at Warwick, 5:30 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Section 3 co-champ Manheim Central (10-2, 17-4) on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Doe Run Elementary School in Manheim in a league quarterfinal.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: Ephrata has never won and L-L League championship; Elco has been to a pair of title games, winning the 1999 crown with a win over Hempfield, before falling to Lancaster Catholic in the 2019 finale.

THE COACHES: Ephrata’s Brian Cerullo (51-35 overall) is in his fourth season; Elco’s Ashli Shay (143-135) is in her 12th season.

ABOUT EPHRATA: Despite losing grip on sole possession of first place last week, the Mounts hung on for a co-title with Lebanon, but earned the No. 2 seed — and a play-in round date — because the Cedars had a better record vs. section opponents. … Leading scorers are G Jasmine Griffin (17.0, 27 3’s), G Brynn Adams (7.9, 19 3’s), G Cara Tiesi (6.8, 38 3’s), G Mallory Kline (4.6, 15 3’s) and F Destiny Lefever (2.0). … Not shy about launching treys; Ephrata has 103 triples, and Tiesi is among the league-leaders in that category. She’s hit at least one 3-pointer in all but two games this winter. … Griffin, a junior, is at 959 career points. She has a D1 offer from Bryant in her back pocket.

ABOUT ELCO: Never caught Lancaster Catholic in the Section 4 hunt, and slipped past Northern Lebanon two weeks back to garner second place and a spot in the play-in round. … Fun fact: Elco came through the play-in round to reach the L-L League finale in 2019, where the Raiders lost to section rival Lancaster Catholic in the championship game. … Leading scorers are F Kailey Eckhart (15.8, 27 3’s), F Sam Nelson (6.9) and G Abigail Sargent (5.3, 19 3’s). … Eckhart, a senior Lebanon Valley College commit, is at 947 career points, and she’s running out of opportunities to get 1,000 career points, especially if Elco doesn’t make the district playoffs.

AND THIS: Both teams are on the outside looking in for the District 3 playoffs; Ephrata is No. 13 in the 12-team 6A bracket, while Elco is No. 13 in the 10-team 4A bracket. The loser here very well could see their season come to a crashing halt.

THE CRUX: Elco simply must defend the perimeter here, meaning Sara Miller can’t let Griffin penetrate and dish to open shooters, and the Raiders can’t let Tiesi and Adams get their feet squared up from beyond the arc, because Ephrata can really shoot it from deep. Conversely, Eckhart will test the Mounts’ D; she can score from anywhere — including the 3-point arc — and she’s a tough matchup on the blocks. Keep an eye on the rebounding number; Elco must get D boards if Ephrata isn’t making jumpers, and the Mounts can’t give the Raiders too many second-chance opportunities.

THE GAME: Section 3 co-champ Lampeter-Strasburg Pioneers (10-2, 13-7) vs. Section 5 runner-up Pequea Valley Braves (7-3, 12-10) at Warwick, 7 p.m.

WINNER GETS: Section 1 champ Penn Manor (12-1, 15-7) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Millersville in a league quarterfinal.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: L-S has been to one L-L League title game, falling to Lancaster Catholic in 2013, while Pequea Valley also fell to the Crusaders in their lone finals appearance, in 2019.

THE COACHES: L-S’s Tony Fink (157-80) is in his 10th season; Pequea Valley’s Jason McDonald (111-116) is in his 10th season.

ABOUT L-S: Went 10-2 down the stretch — including 6-1 in their last seven games — to share the section banner with Manheim Central. … Leading scorers are G Jenna Daveler (10.9, 35 3’s), G Kiersten Hostetter (10.0, 24 3’s), F Katie Ranck (7.3, 6 3’s), F Maggie Visniski (7.2) and G Ella Horst (4.7, 7 3’s). … Daveler and Hostetter have been quite the 1-2 backcourt punch; they’ve combined to hit 28 3’s in the last eight games. … Horst is coming off her two best games this season, with 27 points in wins over Cocalico and Garden Spot. … Visniski’s memorable moment this season: Her buzzer-beater helped L-S KO Manheim Central 47-45 back on Jan. 25 to force a first-place tie.

ABOUT PEQUEA VALLEY: Back in the league playoffs, a full two years removed from an L-L League finals trip. … Leading scorers are G Shania Stoltzfus (9.2, 19 3’s), G Sarah Arment (8.3, 12 3’s), G Katie Stoltzfus (6.8, 33 3’s), G Deena Stoltzfus (5.2, 6 3’s), G Breanne Beiler (4.8) and F Rebecca Cox (3.8). … Katie Stoltzfus, a freshman lefty shooter, has been instant-offense off the bench for the Braves. … Another team with a penchant for shooting 3’s; Pequea Valley has 30 treys in its last seven games, and Katie Stoltzfus has 13 bombs over that clip. … Calling card is full-court D pressure and scoring in transition.

AND THIS: Fink has told his team and L-S’s administration that this will be his final season on the Pioneers’ bench. He went over 150-plus victories this winter, and he’s had a very steady run with L-S, including four section championships.

THE CRUX: Intriguing matchup here, pitting a pair of teams that aren’t shy about launching jumpers. Height advantage to L-S, with Visniski in the post and Ranck crashing from the wing. It would be an upset if the Pioneers didn’t win the rebounding battle. L-S must also take care of the ball; Daveler and Hostetter can both handle and get through traffic, but the Braves love to press you, turn you over, and get transition buckets going the other way. Have to believe whoever has the better night shooting from — and defending — the arc wins this clash. Pequea Valley must also hold its own on the glass.

