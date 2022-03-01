Day One of District Three championship basketball games is slated for Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center. Six games are on tap. Two of those involve Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball squads.

Lancaster Country Day will compete in the 1A final at 12:45 p.m. Lampeter-Strasburg has the nightcap in the 5A title tilt, tentatively scheduled at 7:45 p.m.

Below is a quick preview on both matchups…

District 3-1A championship game, No. 4 Lancaster Country Day (16-8) vs. No. 2 Linville Hill Christian School (21-3), 12:45 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day info:

Trivia: Lancaster Country Day won its first and only District 3-1A championship in 2019, in what was the first year under coach Jon Shultz.

How they got here: The Cougars topped No. 5 New Covenant Christian, 56-31, in the quarterfinal round and topped top-seeded Mount Calvary Christian, 57-48, in the semifinals.

Last matchup: Linville Hill beat LCD, 56-44, on Jan. 27.

By the numbers: The Cougars average 53.5 points per game and are holding opponents to 43.7 points pre game.

Top players: LCD senior guard Grant Landis is averaging 29 points per game over the last six games, while averaging five made 3-pointers a game during that stretch. Landis is at 1,038 career points. He’s a NCAA Division Marywood University recruit. …seniors Chris Hedbavny and Grant Gilbert are considered the top-two defenders. Gilbert is considered the ‘glue guy.’ …6-foot, 5-inch junior center Mick Cook is a standout soccer player in the fall, and will likely play at the D-I or D-II level at the next level. Before this winter, Cook last played basketball in fifth grade. Cook’s first varsity start came in the fifth game of the season. He now provides consistent size and strength around the basket.

Linville Hill Christian info:

Trivia: Linville, based in Paradise, is making its first appearance in a District Three title game.

How they got here: Linville advanced to the semis via forfeit. It beat No. 3 High Point Baptist, 63-39, in the semifinal round.

By the numbers: Linville is averaging 56.7 points a game, and allowing 31.4 points a game. It’s held opponents to 50 points or less in 19 of 23 games.

Top players: 5-11 junior guard Matthew Lapp is the go-to scorer. 5-11 junior guard/forward Tim Fisher can drive the lane. 6-1 senior guard Jesse Landis is a sharpshooting threat on the perimeter. 6-2 junior center Daniel King and 6-1 freshman forward Stephen Smucker clean up around the basket.

District 3-5A championship game: No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (26-0) vs. No. 3 Shippensburg (20-3), 7:45 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg info:

Trivia: L-S is in a district final for the first time since 2016. The Pioneers’ lone district crown came in 2002.

How it got here: L-S won the L-L Section Three crown, completing the program’s first unbeaten regular season since 1959. The Pioneers went on to capture the L-L League championship, the program’s first since 2018 and second overall. They did so by topping Hempfield in a L-L title thriller, 50-47, on a Ty Burton game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. …Three days later, L-S beat No. 16-seed Mechanicsburg, 70-60, the District 3-5A opener, beat No. 9 Northeastern 66-52 in the quarterfinals and topped No. 4 Hershey 87-82 in a triple-OT semifinal.

By the numbers: L-S is scoring 68.3 points per game and holding opponents to 46.3 points per game. L-S is averaging 8.7 made 3-pointers a game.

Top players: 5-10 sophomore guard Ty Burton (20.6 ppg, 56 3s) is one of three L-L hoopsters with three 30-point games this season. He was an all-state 5A selection as a freshman a year ago. …senior point guard Berkeley Wagner (10.5 ppg, 44 3s), senior guard Isaiah Parido (9.6 ppg, 62 3s) and junior guard Ben Wert (14.5 ppg, 52 3s) have a combined 158 3-pointers. …Wert is considered the team’s best defender. …senior forward Luka Vranich averages 8 points per game but is the glue guy known for doing everything else. …Wagner (football), Parido (golf) and Vranich (cross country) were each part of fall sports teams that made deep postseason runs. …6-3 junior forward Luke Hines provides size off the bench. He was also a starting o-lineman for the District 3-4A runner-up Pioneers football team in the fall. …guard Chase Smucker (4.1 ppg) is one of the best freshman in the L-L this season and plays with an IQ, speed and aggressiveness beyond his years.

Shippensburg info:

Trivia: Shippensburg is in a district final for the first time since 1987, a 58-43 loss to York Catholic in a 3A title tilt (when there were only four classifications). That was the program’s lone district title appearance before this season.

How it got here: Ship’ is the Mid-Penn Colonial co-division champ, finishing with identical 13-1 league record with Waynesboro (they split head-to-head). Ship’ fell to Cedar Cliff, 55-49, in the Mid-Penn Conference title game. …Ship’ beat Octorara 71-34 in the District 3-5A first round (Octorara’s season-low in points for a team that was averaging more than 60 points a game), topped defending district champ Lower Dauphin 51-49 in the quarterfinals and survived a triple-OT thriller at No. 2-seed West York, 51-49, in the semifinals.

By the numbers: Shippensburg is averaging 64.6 points per game and holding opponents to 47.1 points per game.

Common opponents: Lancaster Mennonite (LM beat Ship, 63-60, in the season-opener Dec. 10; L-S beat LM, 72-52, on Jan. 3), Octorara (L-S beat Octorara, 78-56, Jan. 18; Ship’ beat Octorara 71-34 in the district opener), Lower Dauphin (L-S beat LD, 65-52, Dec. 28; Ship’ beat LD, 51-49, in the district quarterfinals)

Top players: Jayden Statum, a 6-1, 190-pound senior guard, was an all-state selection as a junior last season. Getting D-III and some D-II interest. Statum plays AAU for the York Raiders, which is coached by Kerry Glover, who is the Columbia High School skipper. Glover said of Statum, “He’s very strong offensively and defensively. He can give you a strong, physical presence pressuring the ball defensively. Offensively he’s crafty. He’s got a stronger physique. He’s not a finesse guard. He’s a physical guard. More power. He’ll wear you down. High IQ. He’s very mature.” …Shippensburg 6-7, 250-pound senior center is a Minnesota football recruit who entered the hoops season with a chance to surpass 1,000 career points.