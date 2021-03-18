Previewing the PIAA girls basketball state playoffs, with quarterfinal games set for this weekend …

CLASS 6A

QUARTERFINALS ON FRIDAY

(1-2) Plymouth-Whitemarsh (18-1) at (1-1) Spring-Ford (22-0), 7 p.m.

(12-1) Archbishop Carroll (9-6) at (11-1) Nazareth (16-1), 7 p.m.

(2-1) Wilkes-Barre Area (13-5) at (3-1) Cumberland Valley (20-1), 7 p.m.

(10-1) Erie McDowell (16-4) at (7-1) North Allegheny (24-1), 6 p.m.

Semifinals: March 22.

Final: March 26, Hershey’s Giant Center.

Players to watch: Spring-Ford’s Lucy Olsen (Villanova recruit), Nazareth’s Talya Brugler (St. Joe’s recruit) and Cumberland Valley’s Julie Jekot (La Salle recruit) are all returning All-State performers.

NOTES: 2019 PIAA 6A finale — Peters Township 62, Garnet Valley 49. … The P-dub at S-F game is the District 1 championship; since not every district has a 6A, the PIAA chose one district champ to be slotted into the semifinals, and that’s the D1 winner. … Two teams in this bracket were still standing last March when COVID-19 hit and the season was canceled — Nazareth and North Allegheny. And, as fate would have it, Naz and NA were set to square off in a state quarterfinal. But that game never happened. Those two are in separate brackets this time around, and couldn’t meet until the finals. … Cumberland Valley’s lone loss? Yep, against Spring-Ford, on CV’s floor. The only way those two would get a rematch would be in the finale, but they both must survive plenty of landmines, and S-F has to win D1 first, just to get into the main draw. … Hang several stars next to that potential CV-NA state semifinal. Seems like those two are always on a collision course. … Archbishop Carroll was still standing in the 5A bracket last year when the season was canned; they were set for a quarterfinal showdown vs. Philly Catholic League rival Archbishop Wood. Alas, that game didn’t happen. This season, Carroll is up in 6A and Wood is down in 4A. … Wilkes-Barre Area — Cumberland’s Valley Elite 8 foe — is a combo of James Coughlin HS and Elmer Meyers HS student-athletes. … Prediction: Spring-Ford over Cumberland Valley. But honestly, nothing would surprise me in this powerhouse bracket.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

CLASS 5A

QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY

(2-1) Abington Heights (13-2) at Springfield-Delco (19-0), 3:30 p.m.

(11-1) Bethlehem Catholic (8-7) at (12-1) Cardinal O’Hara (12-4), 2:30 p.m.

(6-1) Hollidaysburg (9-5) at (3-1) Spring Grove (20-2), 6 p.m.

(10-1) Warren (22-3) at (7-1) Chartiers Valley (23-3), 12 p.m.

Semifinals: March 23.

Final: March 27, Hershey’s Giant Center.

Players to watch: Cardinal O’Hara’s Sydni Scott, Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm (Pitt recruit) and Warren’s Emma Ruhlman are all returning All-State performers.

NOTES: 2019 PIAA 5A finale — Chartiers Valley 53, Archbishop Carroll 40. … Chartiers Valley snapped Lancaster Catholic’s PIAA girls winning-streak record earlier this season when the Colts won their 63rd in a row. But that string was snapped by Trinity; CV got some revenge, beating Trinity in the WPIAL finale. … Char Valley, which has a junior-dominated lineup, is the only team in 5A that was still standing this time last year, when the season was bagged; the Colts were supposed to take on WPIAL neighbor Thomas Jefferson in the state quarterfinals. And this rematch alert: Char Valley beat Warren 72-39 in the PIAA playoffs last year. … When you’re talking longtime powerhouse girls hoops programs, Bethlehem Catholic and Cardinal O’Hara are in the first sentence, and they’ll square off on Saturday. O’Hara is down from 6A and Becahi is up from 4A this winter. They were both still dancing last March when the plug was pulled on the season; O’Hara was supposed to meet Pennsbury in a 6A quarterfinal, while undefeated Beca was set to square off against fellow unbeaten Scranton Prep in a 4A quarterfinal. … Locally, Spring Grove survived the dreaded, power-packed D3 bracket, beating defending champ Gettysburg 58-43 in the finale. The Rockets are certainly firing; they won their D3 playoff games by an average of 22.5 points per game. … Prediction: Chartiers Valley over Springfield-Delco. But plenty of landmines to navigate for everyone in this tricky bracket.

CLASS 4A

QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY

(1-1) Gwynedd Mercy (15-1) at (12-1) Archbishop Wood (14-2), 2:30 p.m.

(4-1) Central Columbia (12-9) at (2-1) Scranton Prep (17-1), 1 p.m.

(6-1) Tyrone (18-3) at (3-1) Delone Catholic (19-1), 1 p.m.

(10-1) Villa Maria (19-0) at (7-1) Beaver Area (20-0), 2 p.m.

Semifinals: March 23.

Final: March 27, Hershey’s Giant Center.

Players to watch: Archbishop Wood’s Kaitlyn Orihel (Villanova recruit), Archbishop Wood’s Ryanne Allen, Scranton Prep’s Rachel Rose (South Carolina Upstate recruit), Scranton Prep’s Cecelia Collins (Bucknell recruit) and Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott are all returning All-State performers.

NOTES: 2019 PIAA 4A finale — Bethlehem Catholic 60, Pittsburgh North Catholic 49. … This bracket got a facelift when heavyweight Archbishop Wood — which has won five PIAA crowns in the last 10 years — came down from 5A; the Vikings’ lone losses this season are Philly Catholic League setbacks vs. O’Hara and West Catholic, who also both went on to win D12 championships as the PCL was as crazy-tough as ever, despite the protocols. … Scranton Prep’s lone loss? At Cumberland Valley. Delone Catholic’s lone loss? At Cumberland Valley. … This bracket features the only undefeated vs. undefeated quarterfinal: Longtime D10 kingpin Villa Maria — which has won three state titles in the last 11 years — at WPIAL winner Beaver Area. Circle it, in red ink. … Locally, Delone Catholic won its sixth D3 championship, compliments of a win over Lancaster Catholic, snapping the Crusaders’ three-year reign over D3-4A. Delone Catholic is up from 3A this season, but the change in classes hasn’t hampered this group whatsoever. By the way, 500-win skipper Gerry Eckenrode starts five juniors, and there are no seniors on the Squitettes’ roster. … Wood was still alive in 5A; Scranton Prep was still alive in 4A; Tyrone was still alive in 3A; Delone Catholic was still alive in 3A; and Beaver Area was still alive in 3A last March when the season was canceled. … If you’ve lost track, yes, several high-caliber teams changed classifications this school year, some because of the PIAA’s success formula. … Prediction: Archbishop Wood over Delone Catholic. Top to bottom, this is a pretty awesome bracket, jam-packed with big-time programs.

CLASS 3A

QUARTERFINALS ON FRIDAY

(4-1) Loyalsock (19-3) at (12-1) West Catholic (8-4), 6:30 p.m.

(11-1) Notre Dame-Green Pond (13-4) at (3-1) Trinity (19-1), 7 p.m.

(9-1) Punxsutawney (19-0) at (7-1) Mohawk (17-4), 6:30 p.m.

(6-1) Forest Hills (19-0) at (10-1) Fairview (20-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinals: March 22.

Final: March 25, Hershey’s Giant Center.

Players to watch: West Catholic’s Destiney McPhaul (Virginia Tech recruit), Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Antonia Bates (Rutgers recruit) and Loyalsock’s Summer McNulty are all returning All-State performers.

NOTES: 2019 PIAA 3A finale — Delone Catholic 49, Dunmore 43. … West Catholic and Mohawk were still dancing in this bracket last year when the season was bagged. … A pair of unbeaten teams — Punxsy and Forest Hills — are on a collision course for a state semifinal showdown. … Locally, Trinity steamrolled to the D3 title, clipping Oley Valley, Lancaster Mennonite and York Catholic for gold; the Shamrocks’ lone loss: At Delone Catholic. … Forest Hills was still alive in 4A last March when the cord was cut. That’s another program that shifted classes this school year. … Prediction: West Catholic over Forest Hills. But there are plenty of favorites here; this might be the most wide-open bracket in the lot.

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS ON FRIDAY

(11-1) Mahanoy Area (19-4) vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt (1-9) at Archbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.

(2-1) Holy Cross (13-4) at (4-1) Mount Carmel (16-5), 7 p.m.

(5-1) Windber (20-1) at (7-1) Neshannock (17-2), 6:30 p.m.

(10-1) Cambridge Springs (18-3) vs. (6-1) Penns Manor (17-6) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Semifinals: March 22.

Final: March 25, Hershey’s Giant Center.

Players to watch: Mount Carmel’s Dani Rae Renno is a returning All-State performer.

NOTES: 2019 PIAA 2A finale — Bellwood-Antis 66, West Middlesex 57. … A week ago at this time, Linden Hall was prepping for a quarterfinal home game against D2 winner Holy Cross after winning its third D3 crown in a row. It was supposed to be a rematch, actually; the Lions topped HC in the second round last year, punching their tickets to the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history. Then came the coronavirus and the cancellation. This year, two days before the HC, Linden Hall had to forfeit because of a virus case in its program, and that was that. Two years. Two coronavirus cancellations. End result: Holy Cross moved on, getting a quarterfinal date Friday at Mount Carmel. … Yes, D12 champ Bishop McDevitt is 1-9; McD had to beat Penn Treaty for district gold and a PIAA slot, and did. Sadly, McDevitt and fellow Philly Catholic League school John W. Hallahan will be closing at the end of the school year. … Windber won a PIAA playoff game for the first time in program history when the Ramblers beat D9 champ Keystone in a first-round game on Tuesday. … Mahanoy Area was supposed to take on Linden Hall in the Elite 8 last March. Penns Manor was also still standing last year; PM was set to take on back-to-back reigning 2A champ Bellwood-Antis in the quarterfinals. … Prediction: Neshannock over Mahanoy Area.

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS ON SATURDAY

(1-1) Jenkintown (16-1) at (3-1) Harrisburg Christian (18-0), 2 p.m.

(11-1) Pottstown Nativity BVM (20-4) at (4-1) Northumberland Christian (21-3), 1 p.m.

(10-1) Kennedy Catholic (19-0) at (7-1) Rochester (15-3), 2 p.m.

(6-1) Bishop Guilfoyle (14-4) at (9-1) Coudersport (20-1), 3 p.m.

Semifinals: March 23.

Final: March 26, Hershey’s Giant Center.

Players to watch: Northumberland Christian’s Emily Garvin, Rochester’s Corynne Hauser, Jenkintown’s Carly Mulvaney and Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers are all returning All-State performers.

NOTES: 2019 PIAA 1A finale — Berlin Brothersvalley 41, Lourdes Regional 32. … Jenkintown, Nativity BVM, Northumberland Christian, Rochester, Kennedy Catholic and Coudersport were all still standing in limbo in this bracket — and longtime D6 kingpin Guilfoyle was still standing in 2A — last March, so there is plenty of familiarity in this pod; Kennedy Catholic was set to take on Coudy and Jenkintown was set to face Nativity BVM in the quarterfinals in 2020. … Locally, Harrisburg Christian zipped through D3, topping Veritas Academy out of Leola in the finals. Nobody has gotten close to HC this winter — the Knights’ front-court goes 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, and their closest regular-season game this season was a 29-point win — but HC gets a tricky quarterfinal vs. Jenkintown, which is no stranger to PIAA play the last several years, making this perhaps the most intriguing bracket out there. If the undefeated matchup of Villa Maria and Beaver Area in 4A is the juiciest quarterfinal matchup, then Jenkintown vs. HC is a very, very close second. … Prediction: Harrisburg Christian over Kennedy Catholic. And that’s a complete stab in the dark, by the way.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage