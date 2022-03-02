Day Two of District Three championship basketball games is slated for Saturday at Hershey’s Giant Center. Six games are on tap: three girls games and three boys. All three boys games will involve a team from Lancaster County: Lancaster Mennonite (2A), Columbia (3A) and Warwick (6A).

Below is a quick preview on all three matchups.

District 3-2A championship game, No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite (15-9) vs. No. 1 Antietam (20-4), 12:45 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite info:

Trivia: Lancaster Mennonite won its first District Three crown in 1997, when Seth Buckwalter was an all-state standout. The Blazers won their second district crown in 2021, with Buckwalter as head coach. …Lancaster Mennonite beat Antietam in last year’s district title tilt, 80-67. …However, last year’s district title games were played on the home floor of the higher-seeded team. As a result, this is the trip to the Giant Center with Buckwalter as the Blazers’ head coach - he was previously a longtime assistant. …Lancaster Mennonite is going for back-to-back district crowns and third district title overall.

By the numbers: Lancaster Mennonite is averaging 61.5 points per game and holding opponents to 54 points per game.

Top players: Junior guard Camden Hurst is at 1,064 career points and averaging 18.7 points per game. He can shoot from the perimeter but prefers to drive, which often leads to open looks for teammates. …6-6 junior forward David Weaver provides size in the paint. …senior guard Declan Hersh (33 3-pointers) is a threat from the perimeter…guards Jaedon Mast (11.5 ppg), Jadyn Taylor (6.6 ppg) and David Shell (2 ppg) are are quick, can drive the lane on the offensive end and do an excellent job getting hands in passing lanes on the defensive end, often leading to transition opportunities for the Blazers.

Antietam info:

Trivia: Antietam is the Berks League IV champ, winning its first division title since 2015. It lost to District 3-4A finalist Berks Catholic in the Berks Conference semifinals. …Antietam is making the program’s fourth appearance in a district final overall, third in four years and second in a row. It’s still in search of its first district championship, at least under its current name. The school was previously known as Mount Penn when it won a 1972 district crown. …Antietam lost at Lancaster Mennonite in last year’s District 3-2A title tilt, 80-67.

By the numbers: Antietam averages 58.5 points and allows 43 points per game. They shoot 61% as a team from the free-throw line.

Top players: The following information was provided by Paul Roberts, of BerksSportsReport.com:

“The top seven players: Hector Tiburcio, 6-2 senior, 16.6 ppg; Joshua McCoy, 6-4 sophomore, 15.7 ppg; Jovan Hollis, 6-3 junior, 8.3 ppg; Alejandro Montero, 6-1 senior, 6.5 ppg; Noah Archambault, 6-2 junior, 5.6 ppg; Carson Lubas, 5-7 junior; Joven Reyes-Rodriguez, 5-7 freshman.

District 3-3A championship, No. 1 Columbia (21-2) vs. No. 2 York Catholic (17-7), 4:15 p.m.

Columbia info:

Trivia: Columbia reached the District 3-3A championship game last season. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s district finals were played at the higher-seeded team (Lancaster Catholic). As a result, this is the first trip to the Giant Center for sixth-year coach Kerry Glover and company, and the program’s first trip to the Giant Center since 2015 (when Matt Johns was the head coach - Johns is now the Manheim Township skipper) …the Tide are making their 18th appearance in a district final. A win Saturday would be Columbia’s eighth district crown overall, first since 1994.

Last meeting: Columbia beat York Catholic in last year’s district semis, 79-46. …The Tide also won at York Catholic, 85-56, on Jan. 8.

By the numbers: Columbia is averaging 68.2 points per game and holding opponents to 47.5 points per game.

Top players: Senior guard Kerry Glover (1,189 career points, 14.7 ppg, 21 3s), senior guard Robert Footman (13.4 ppg, 30 3s), J’Von Collazo (13.1 ppg, 36 3s), sophomore guard Brelon Miller (8.3 ppg), sophomore forward Aiden Miller (2.7 ppg). …Footman, an all-state selection as the Columbia quarterback in the fall, and is a Millersville University football recruit.

York Catholic info:

Trivia: York Catholic is making its 20th appearance in a district final, last having been on this stage in 2020. The Irish have 12 district championships in the trophy case.

By the numbers: The Irish are scoring 57.5 points per game and holding opponents to 46.1 points per game.

Top players: The following is from York Catholic coach Dustin Boeckel:

“We do not have any bigs. We are very similar to Columbia in that we’re small in size. Our tallest player is 6-3 and most comfortable on the perimeter. I have five or six hard workers. Luke Forjan is a junior. He’s a 1,000-point scorer. He leads us in scoring …throughout most of the season we ran a 1-2-2 full-court press. And predominantly we have played a switching man-to-man, similar to Columbia. …We’re happy to be in the position we are. I’m trying to identify everything we can to mitigate the fact they’re better basketball players. We’re trying to identify ways of slowing down the game. The transition game for Columbia is fantastic. How do we get back? How do we take the air out of the ball? It’s not the style they’re going to want to play. …Kerry Glover for Columbia has turned into such a good point guard. Watching that first game against us, he had the first eight points of the game. Most kids at that point would think they’re going for 40. From there, he was content to sit back and do his job and set up his teammates. He didn’t score again until the fourth quarter. He finished with 17 or 18 points, but he did it in such a workmanlike manner.”

District 3-6A championship, No. 1 Reading (24-3) vs. No. 7 Warwick (20-5), 7:45 p.m.

Reading info:

Trivia: Reading is making its 32nd district finals appearance. It has 21 district championships in the trophy case. The Red Knights are making their fifth-straight district finals appearance, having won it last year.

By the numbers: Reading is averaging 71.9 points per game and holding opponents to 52.9 points per game.

Top players: The following information is from veteran sports writer, Mike Drago, of MikeDragosports.com:

“Reading’s best player is junior guard Ruben Rodriguez. He’s averaging 19.5 points per game. He was a first-team all-state selection last year. He does kind of everything. He’s at 1,224 career points and scored 50 points in a single game earlier this season. He started as a freshman at Muhlenberg on the team that won the 2020 District 3-5A championship. He then transferred back to Reading. He grew up in Reading, transferred back last year.

The No. 2 scorer is Daniel Alcantara, but he broke his hand last Friday vs. Wilson on a dunk. He’s done for the season. He’s having surgery on Thursday. He’s the only guy taller than 6-2 in the rotation.

The third-leading scorer is Miles Grey. He’s a junior guard. He moved into the starting lineup last year, about midway through last season. He’s a good defensive player. He’s their best 3-point shooter. He has 52 three-pointers. He scored 10 in a game earlier this season, that’s a Reading record. He averages 10.7 points per game.

Their starting center is 6-2 senior Xavier Davis. He averages 7.2 points per game. He’s a defense-first player. Strong kid. Not tall but pretty strong and throws his body around pretty good.

The other starter is Amier Burdine. He would’ve been the starting QB but hurt his shoulder and never really played football. He’s a defense-first player.

Reading has three defenders - Burdine, Grey and Joey Chapman - who are all on-ball defenders. Chapman was sixth man and is now starting in place of the injured Alcantara.

Aris Rodriguez comes off the bench. He can shoot it. Everybody they bring in plays defense.”

Warwick info:

Trivia: Warwick is making its fifth appearance in a district final, first since 1984. The Warriors lone district title came in 1984. It was coached by Dave Althouse, who is No. 6 in the league's all-time wins mark. Althouse's grandson, Tate Landis, is currently Warwick's leading-scorer.

By the numbers: Warwick is averaging 60.9 points per game and holding opponents to 46.7 points per game.

Top players: 5-11 senior guard Tate Landis (17.8 ppg, 41 3s) is a NCAA Division III York College commit and will likely be selected as the L-L Section Two Player of the Year. ...6-0 senior guard Avery Sapp (9 ppg, 20 3s), 6-1 sophomore Carter Horst (8.2 ppg, 21 3s), 6-3 sophomore Trevor Evans (8.2 ppg, 17 3s), 5-10 senior Ryan Fink (7.8 ppg, 21 3s). ...Fink is the team's best defender. ...6-1 senior guard Chase Krall (4.1 ppg, 17 3s) is the team's sixth man. ...freshman guard Caleb Johnson (4.3 ppg) is among the L-L's best freshman this season.

