The 2023 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball tournament is set. The quarterfinals begin Monday. The semifinals follow Wednesday, with the championship game slated for Friday, Feb. 17.

Below is a look at each of Monday’s four matchups. Additionally, a list of this week’s top individual scorers and some coaching notables are provided, plus a highlight-reel video for Penn Manor’s Ethan Benne.

4-2 Lancaster Mennonite (14-7) at 1-1 Hempfield (19-2), 7 p.m.

The Black Knights finished the regular season having won their last 13 games. They are 9-1 in games decided by single-digit margins. … Hempfield senior point guard Miguel Pena (15.6 points per game) scored 30 points in each of Hempfield’s last two games. Both marks are career-high totals for Pena, who is one of eight L-L players with multiple 30-point games this season. … Hempfield was last year’s league tournament runner-up. Big-time contributors who returned from that team were Pena, guard/forwards Ben Troyer (10.5 ppg) and Michael Hester (6.4 ppg) and guard Chase Calabretta (9.6 ppg). Six-foot, 5-inch senior center Kamyn Lawrence (10.5 ppg) has provided a post presence for Hempfield this season.

Lancaster Mennonite is the defending District Three Class 2A champion. Big-time contributors who returned from that team were all-state standout guard Camden Hurst (19.3 ppg), senior center David Weaver (11.4 ppg), senior guard Savier Sumrall (12.9 ppg), Jadyn Taylor (5.5 ppg) and Myles Halvorson (11.5 ppg). Hurst scored a combined 50 points in his first two games this season before going down in practice with a broken, right shooting hand, missing the next 18 games. He has since returned and scored a combined 27 points the last two games. In his absence, Sumrall has stepped as a scoring threat, and is one of eight L-L players to have multiple 30-point games this season. He scored 30 points in Wednesday’s blowout win over Columbia to help the Blazers clinch a share of the Section Four crown.

Trivia: This is the fifth time these teams will meet in the league tournament, first since 2009. Hempfield won all four previous meetings (1996, 1997, 1999, 2009). … This is Hempfield’s 24th league tournament appearance, sixth under coach Danny Walck, who is now fourth on the league’s list of all-time coaching wins as an L-L skipper at 356-253 (his overall career coaching record is 388-278) … the Knights are 35-16 all-time in the league playoffs. A win Monday would advance Hempfield to the league semifinals for the 20th time overall, fifth time in seven years, and third year in a row. … Lancaster Mennonite is making its 20th league tournament appearance, fourth under fifth-year coach Seth Buckwalter, who is still looking for his first league playoff win as the Blazers’ boss. Lancaster Mennonite last won a league playoff game in 2017. The Blazers are 7-19 all-time in the league playoffs.

2-2 Warwick (15-6) at 3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg (18-4), 7 p.m.

Warwick won last year’s L-L Section Two crown, reached the District Three Class 6A title game and went down to the wire in an overtime loss in the second round of the PIAA Class 6A tournament. The Warriors returned three of their top six scorers from that squad in junior guards Carter Horst (14.4 ppg) and Trevor Evans (12 ppg) and sophomore guard Caleb Johnsen (13.5 ppg). It’s why a Warwick bunch without a senior on the roster feels like a squad with veteran presence.

After last year’s historic run to the L-L League and District Three Class 5A crowns, Lampeter-Strasburg lost superstar point guard Ty Burton to IMG Academy, then later lost returning senior guard and leading-scorer Ben Wert to a season-ending knee injury 12 games into this season. Yet, L-S has continued to win games, as 6-foot-3 senior center Luke Hines (9.9 ppg) and sophomore guard Chase Smucker (14.1 ppg) have stepped up in the scoring column.

Trivia: This is the first time these two teams are meeting in the league tournament. … Warwick is making its 15th league tournament appearance, fifth under eighth-year coach Chris Christensen. The Warriors are 15-11 in the league tourney. A win Monday would put Warwick in the league semifinals for the 10th time, and fourth time in five years. … L-S is making its 16th league tourney appearance, sixth under seventh-year coach Ed Berryman. The Pioneers are 8-13 in the league playoffs, with seven of those eight wins coming from 2018 onward, which includes league tourney crowns in 2018 and 2022.

3-2 Octorara (15-6) at 2-1 Manheim Central (18-4), at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School, 7 p.m.

Octorara was a league and District Three Class 4A tournament qualifier a year ago. The Braves returned its top-two scorers in junior point guard Zachary Kirk (18.8 ppg) and senior guard/forward Elijah Hamilton (19.1 ppg), along with several experienced pieces around them. A member of the league since 2018, Octorara qualified for the league playoffs for the first time last year, and is still in search of the program’s first L-L playoff win.

A year ago, Manheim Central took eventual District 3-5A champ Lampeter-Strasburg down to the wire in a thrilling L-L semifinal before competing in the District 3-5A playoffs. The Barons brought back five of their top seven scorers from that squad, including all-state standout Trey Grube (22.5 ppg), who is No. 2 in the league in scoring this season, holds the league’s all-time career 3-point record (290) and is No. 3 on the program’s all-time scoring list (1,653 career points). Don’t be fooled by Manheim Central’s four losses, as those defeats are by an average margin of 7.5 points to teams with a combined record of 56-31, with three of those teams being district playoff squads.

Trivia: Octorara, a member of the L-L League beginning in 2018, made its first league tournament appearance in 2022, a double-digit first-round loss to Lebanon. ,,, Manheim Central is making its ninth league tourney appearance, second under coach Charlie Fisher. The Barons are 5-8 in the league playoffs. A win Monday would put Manheim Central in the league semifinals for the sixth time overall, and second year in a row.

1-2 Cedar Crest (13-8) at 4-1 Columbia (19-3), 7 p.m.

The last time Cedar Crest played at Columbia is believed to be Nov. 30, 1973, when the Crimson Tide topped the Falcons, 59-48. Columbia lost at Cedar Crest later that season, 73-39, on Jan. 15, 1974. Those matchups came as a result of the two teams being in the same section in the first two years of the L-L League. It’s why this Monday’s matchup is believed be the first between the squads in nearly 50 years.

Columbia is the defending District Three Class 3A champ who took Devon Prep, the eventual 2022 PIAA Class 3A champ, down to the last shot in the second round of last year’s state tourney. The Crimson Tide had to replace its top-three scorers from that bunch. But Columbia brought back a lot of players who saw a ton of varsity experience in that district title run last season, including senior forwards Daezjon Giles (7.4 ppg) and Aiden Miller (2.3 ppg), junior guards Brelon Miller (14.2 ppg), Jordan Poole (13.5 ppg) and Artie Poindexter (8.1 ppg) and sophomore guard Dominic Diaz-Ellis (8.1 ppg). How will the Tide respond after getting trounced in a regular season finale loss at Lancaster Mennonite on Wednesday night?

Cedar Crest entered the season with high expectations to return to the program’s winning ways under veteran coach Tommy Smith with the Falcons returning six of their top seven scorers. But the Falcons then lost eight of their first 14 games, the last defeat being a double-digit loss to Section One champ Hempfield. Cedar Crest went on to win their last seven games to close out the regular season. The Falcons have size in the paint with 6-2 junior forward Fernando Marquez (9.5 ppg) and 6-6 junior forward Aiden Schomp (8.7 ppg), a sharpshooter on the outside in senior guard J’Veon Reyes-Vega (9.7 ppg, 32 3-pointers), a slashing guard in junior Leo Tirado (8.1 ppg) and a do-it-all guard in junior Owen Chernich (7.2 ppg).

The Falcons effectively used a 2-3 zone defense to slow McCaskey in Tuesday’s win in Lancaster. Expect much of the same when Cedar Crest travels to the hilltop of Columbia on Monday.

Trivia: The Falcons are making their ninth league tourney appearance, eighth under 13th-year coach Tommy Smith. Cedar Crest is 15-4 in the league playoffs, with 14 of those wins coming from 2013 onward. A win Monday

Columbia is making its 17th league tourney appearance, fifth under seventh-year coach Kerry Glover. The Tide are 9-14 in the league playoffs, last having won a league tourney game in 2008.

Top scorers: Here's a look at the top individual scorers in games across the L-L League from the week. Fourteen hoopsters scored 20 or more points in a game. Of those, three of them did it twice: Lancaster Country Day senior guard Toby Ashby, Lancaster Catholic junior guard/forward Thaddeus Lee and Warwick sophomore guard Caleb Johnsen. Three players logged career-high totals.

Penn Manor junior guard Ethan Benne 33 points (career-high, Tuesday, vs. Manheim Township)

Manheim Township junior guard Sebastian Henson 32 points (career-high, Tuesday, at Penn Manor)

Hempfield senior point guard Miguel Pena 30 points (Tuesday, vs Lebanon)

Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Savier Sumrall 30 points (Wednesday, vs. Columbia)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Toby Ashby 29 points (Thursday, at High Point Baptist)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 27 points (Thursday, vs. Warwick)

Lancaster Catholic junior Thaddeus Lee 26 points (Monday, at Delone Catholic)

Octorara senior guard/forward Elijah Hamilton 25 points (Thursday, vs. Lancaster Catholic)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Toby Ashby 24 points (Wednesday, vs. Conestoga Christian)

Warwick sophomore guard Caleb Johnsen 24 points (Thursday, at Manheim Central)

Octorara senior forward Josh Bare 22 points (career-high, Thursday, vs. Lancaster Catholic)

Lancaster Catholic junior Thaddeus Lee 21 points (Thursday, at Octorara)

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 21 points (Tuesday, vs. Elco)

Pequea Valley junior Jackson Neff 21 points (Monday, vs. Upper Dauphin)

Cedar Crest senior guard J’Veon Reyes-Vega 20 points (Tuesday, at McCaskey)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 20 points (Thursday, at Garden Spot)

Warwick sophomore Caleb Johnsen 20 points (Tuesday, at Ephrata)

Coaching notables: Hempfield veteran boss is now fourth all-time in career wins as a head coach in the L-L League. With Tuesday’s win over Lebanon, Walck improved to 356-253 as a coach in the L-L (his overall career record is 388-278). He surpassed former McCaskey boss Pete Horn, who went 355-138 with the Red Tornado (and 495-180 in his overall coaching career). … Octorara longtime coach Gene Lambert picked up career victory No. 290 with Thursday’s win over Lancaster Catholic. … Cedar Crest 13th-year skipper Tommy Smith will enter next week two wins shy of 200. … Conestoga Valley coach Jim Shipper will enter next season three wins shy of 200.

Highlight of the week: Penn Manor junior guard Ethan Benne game-winning NBA-range 3-pointer at the horn against Manheim Township in Tuesday’s regular season finale...