Of all the sections in L-L League girls basketball, none got a bigger offseason facelift than Section 5.

There were four coaching changes across the league — all in Section 5. And teams in that section suffered gut-punching graduation hits, plus a couple of players transferred from their respective schools to other outposts.

Who is in the best shape heading into Friday’s season-openers? Columbia, which returns pretty much its entire crew intact. The Crimson Tide, fresh off an appearance in last season’s D3-2A title game, also inherited one of those aforementioned transfers.

Meanwhile, Annville-Cleona, Lancaster Country Day, defending champ Lancaster Mennonite and Octorara will have first-year skippers piloting their ships. And Pequea Valley — now two years removed from its best season in program history — is poised to make some more noise this time around.

It will be a season of change in Section 5, and the gut-hunch here is that everyone will be chasing Columbia come the first week of February.

Previewing L-L League Section 5 girls basketball for 2021-22. Teams are listed alphabetically …

ANNVILLE-CLEONA DUTCHMEN

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Wee Sanchez (1st season).

LAST SEASON: 5-5 Section 5; 5-9 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Hamburg tip-off tournament vs. Hamburg, 4 p.m.; 12-11 Hamburg tip-off tournament vs. Tri-Valley/Brandywine Heights; 12-15 @ Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 Annville-Cleona holiday tournament vs. Tulpehocken, 5:30 p.m.; 12-29 Annville-Cleona holiday tournament vs. Octorara/Littlestown; 1-5 @ Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 Lancaster Mennonite; 1-10 East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.; 1-12 Lancaster Country Day; 1-18 @ Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-20 Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.; 1-24 @ Middletown, 6:30 p.m.; 1-25 Columbia; 1-29 @ Camp Hill, 11:30 a.m.; 2-1 @ Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; 2-3 Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 2-5 Kutztown, 1:15 p.m.; 2-7 @ York Tech, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.; 2-10 @ Oley Valley, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Brittany Nye (L-L League Section 5 second-team all-star, 11.3 points per game last season), Alyssa Ulrich (L-L League Section 5 second-team all-star, 9.3).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Josie Clay (6.7, 2 3-pointers last season), Claire Hoover (4.1), Erin Schrader (2.4), Sage Sherk (2.1), Sarah Speraw (2.9).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Ella Andrews.

OUTLOOK: Sanchez, the former boys varsity skipper at Lebanon Catholic, takes over the reins of the Dutchmen’s program, and one of his first tasks was finding replacements for Nye and Ulrich, a pair of all-star performers last winter. Speaking of last winter, A-C played a league-low 14 games and hit a league-low three 3-pointers in 2020-21. But the Dutchmen remained in the thick of the section chase for a good chunk of the season, before going 0-4 down the stretch to fall out of the race. And then Nye and Ulrich exited stage left and there was a coaching shuffle. But the good news is that Clay, Hoover, Schrader, Sherk and Speraw all have ample varsity experience under their belts, and in a section that could be there for the taking, experience will be a big attribute this season.

CRYSTAL BALL: A-C did some good things last season, and the core group of players coming back should feel those good vibes. Yes, Nye — especially on the boards and in the paint — and Ulrich will be missed. But if Sanchez can inject some adrenaline into the program, and push the right buttons early on, the Dutchmen should give everyone headaches and continue to push their way up the section charts. Keep an eye on A-C.

QUOTABLE: “We have very high expectations for this year — not only to have a winning season but maybe more. As coaches, our goals are to win, but having fun is our No. 1 concern. We want them to make memories that they’ll remember the rest of their life. A winning season is great, but a lifetime of memories is our goal.” — Wee Sanchez

COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Karl Kreiser (6th season in 2nd stint with Crimson Tide, 15th overall; 215-132).

LAST SEASON: 8-2 Section 5; 14-5 overall (Lost to Linden Hall 54-33 in D3-2A championship game).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Big Spring tip-off tournament vs. Steel-High, 3:30 p.m.; 12-11 Big Spring tip-off tournament vs. Big Spring/Biglerville; 12-15 Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-23 Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 Northeastern York holiday tournament vs. Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.; 12-29 Northeastern York holiday tournament vs. Northeastern York/Kennard-Dale; 1-4 @ Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.; 1-7 Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 1-8 West York Showcase vs. York Catholic, 11:15 a.m.; 1-12 @ Harrisburg Christian, 6 p.m.; 1-13 Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; 1-17 Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.; 1-20 Lancaster Country Day, 7:30 p.m.; 1-22 Eastern York, 6:30 p.m.; 1-25 @ Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 1-26 York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 @ Brandywine Heights, 1:30 p.m.; 2-1 @ Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 2-7 @ Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Jada Dyson (4.6).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Morgan Bigler (9.1), MacKenzie Burke (7.8, 27 3’s), Brie Droege (Associated Press third-team Class 2A All-State selection, L-L League Section 5 first-team all-star, 18.6), Brooke Droege (L-L League Section 5 first-team all-star, 14.3, 12 3’s), Jacelyn Sanchez (2.3), Daizha Tucker.

KEY NEWCOMERS: Kailee Soto (4.6, 12 3’s last season for Lancaster Mennonite).

OUTLOOK: Columbia hasn’t won an L-L League section championship since a Section 3 crown back in the 1996-97 season. It’s been a while. But that could change this winter, as Kreiser returns a boatload of talent, including the Droege twins, who are back after breakout freshmen campaigns last season; they were both first-team all-star picks, and Brie picked up an All-State nod. Brie is a slasher and mid-range jump-shooter; Brooke is a facilitator and a floor general, and she can also shoot it from deep and slither through traffic. Tack on vets Bigler, a rim-attacker, and Burke, a wing shooter, and that’s a heck of a fearsome foursome for the Tide. Three more names to know: Sanchez made a nice splash as a dribble-driver and crasher last season; Tucker returns from a knee injury that cost her the entire season, and she should help out on the glass; and Soto, a slick shooter who can score off the bounce, transferred in from Lancaster Mennonite. There is some serious talent on the hill.

CRYSTAL BALL: Insert Section 5 bull’s-eye tag here. And with plenty of good mo still flowing after last season’s trip to the D3-2A finale, Columbia should be thinking big. Really big. Kreiser beefed up the Tide’s nonleague slate — circle those matchups vs. perennial powers like Steel-High, Trinity, York Catholic, Eastern York and Elizabethtown — so they should be battle-tested and raring and ready for a postseason run come February. Simply do not miss the Droege twins in your travels; they’re fantastic.

QUOTABLE: “We must improve our defense and rebounding. If we can improve our defense and rebounding, we should be very competitive.” — Karl Kreiser

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY COUGARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 2A

COACH: Devonne Pinkard (1st season).

LAST SEASON: 2-8 Section 5; 7-10 overall (Lost to eventual champ Linden Hall 57-17 in D3-2A semifinals).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Lancaster Country Day showcase vs. Dayspring Christian, 3 p.m.; 12-11 Lancaster Country Day showcase vs. West Shore Christian, 2:30 p.m.; 12-14 @ Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 12-15 @ Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 @ Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; 12-27 Halifax holiday tournament vs. Camp Hill, 3 p.m.; 12-28 Halifax holiday tournament vs. Halifax/Belleville Mennonite; 1-4 Columbia, 7 p.m.; 1-8 @ York Country Day, 1 p.m.; 1-12 @ Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 1-13 @ Mount Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.; 1-15 @ Lititz Christian, 12 p.m.; 1-18 Octorara, 7 p.m.; 1-20 @ Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; 1-22 @ Lancaster County Christian, tip-time is TBA; 1-25 Pequea Valley, 7 p.m.; 1-27 @ Linville Hill Christian, 7 p.m.; 2-1 Harrisburg Christian, 5 p.m.; 2-3 Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.; 2-7 @ Veritas Academy, 6 p.m.; 2-8 Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.; 2-10 @ Steel-High, 6:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Alison Ngau (4.8, 3 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Maddie Feddock (1.8), Piper Graham (7.3, 5 3’s), Genesis Meadows (Associated Press third-team Class 2A All-State selection, L-L League Section 5 first-team all-star, 18.7, 31 3’s; 584 career points), Kiana Wakefield (8.8, 6 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Alexa Thomas (1.6) and Jade West (1.1) both had some varsity run last winter, but they’ll be counted on for more minutes and extended roles this time around.

OUTLOOK: Hello, Mr. Pinkard. The former McCaskey and University of Delaware standout makes his head-coaching debut with the Cougars, who went 4-1 down the stretch last season to earn a spot in the D3-2A bracket. It wasn’t exactly a happy ending — Country Day fell to eventual champ Linden Hall — but the Lions kept their postseason streak alive, and picked up more experience along the way. It all starts here with Meadows, who is pound-for-pound one of the top players in the L-L League. And she’s only a junior. She can direct traffic, run the floor, score in transition and shoot the 3-ball for the Cougars, as she continues her push for 1,000 career points and a college destination. Meadows had a simply staggering All-State season last winter, and she’ll have vets like Feddock, dribble-driver Graham and wing shooter Wakefield flanking her, giving Country Day a nice nucleus. Tack on Thomas and West — who should add some stability in the paint this time around — and the Cougars should do some growling in this race. FYI: Country Day will not play a JV schedule this season, hence some weird tip-off times. Plan accordingly.

CRYSTAL BALL: If Columbia is the Section 5 favorite, Country Day should be slotted somewhere with the lead pack, especially with Meadows back again to direct traffic and stuff the stat sheet. She’s a can’t-miss player in your travels this winter. The maturation of Thomas and West will be key here; if the Cougars can get big minutes from that duo, they’ll cause a lot of headaches in the section race — and later on, when the 2A playoffs roll around and the Columbias and Linden Halls come calling in the postseason.

QUOTABLE: “We want to establish a winning culture. That doesn’t necessarily mean we win every game, but it means that we compete every day. We get one percent better every time we step on the court. A winning culture means that we encourage each other and play with enthusiasm. We stay positive regardless of the circumstances. If we can do that, at the end of the season we’ll be exactly where we want to be.” — Devonne Pinkard

LANCASTER MENNONITE BLAZERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Teasia Pena (1st season).

LAST SEASON: 10-0 Section 5 (champs); 13-7 overall (Lost to eventual champ Hempfield 47-34 in L-L League semifinals; lost to eventual champ Trinity 89-55 in D3-3A semifinals).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Twin Valley tip-off tournament vs. Twin Valley, 5:30 p.m.; 12-11 Twin Valley tip-off tournament vs. Mount St. Joe’s/Palmyra; 12-13 Steel-High, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Lancaster Country Day, 7:30 p.m.; 12-18 Camp Hill, 12:30 p.m.; 12-28 Lancaster Catholic holiday tournament vs. Central Bucks West, 6 p.m.; 12-29 Lancaster Catholic holiday tournament vs. Lancaster Catholic/Ephrata; 1-3 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 @ Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 @ Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 1-12 @ Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 1-13 @ Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 @ McCaskey, 2 p.m.; 1-20 @ Linden Hall, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-24 at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; 2-1 Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 2-3 @ Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.; 2-4 York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 2-7 Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Sheyenne King (2.6, 7 3’s), Lily Lehman (L-L League Section 5 first-team all-star, 10.9, 18 3’s; transferred to Lancaster Catholic), Kailee Soto (4.6, 12 3’s; transferred to Columbia), Mariah Wilson (Associated Press first-team Class 3A All-State selection, L-L League Section 5 MVP, 23.6, 25 3’s; school-record 1,830 points).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Tiana Delgado (3.5, 7 3’s), Rebecca Lane (4.4, 2 3’s), Jayla Rivera (6.9, 21 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Tiffany Clark, Leah Friesen, Adelyn King, Lindsey Rychener, Ramia Santos.

OUTLOOK: Pena — formerly Teasia Myers, a 1,000-point scorer during her prep days at McCaskey — is calling the shots for the Blazers, and while she’s not stepping into a tear-it-all-down-and-start-from-scratch rebuild, there is definitely some re-tooling to do at Mennonite. The good news first: Delgado is back to run the point, Rivera is a sniper du jour and she’ll command a ton of junk defenses at the arc, and Lane is an experienced rim-crasher who can hold her own in the paint. That’s a good start. But Wilson — and her 1,800-plus points, scoring prowess and uncanny court awareness — has shuffled off to Towson University, and super sophs Lehman and Soto have transferred out of the school. So Pena has some holes to fill, and she’s counting on a lot of newbies to step in and step up.

CRYSTAL BALL: The Blazers ran the table in league play and won their second section title in three years last winter. But then Wilson graduated, a pair of dependable scorers transferred, and there was a coaching change. Call this a transitional season of sorts at Mennonite, as Pena gets her fingerprints on the program, and some new faces take on some bigger roles. Will the Blazers still challenge? Of course. But they’ll be chasing Columbia — just like everyone else.

QUOTABLE: “This year will be a rebuilding year, but my goal is to compete in every game and to continue to get better. We’ll take it one game at a time.” — Teasia Pena

OCTORARA BRAVES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Scott Whiteside (1st season).

LAST SEASON: 0-10 Section 5; 0-14 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-14 Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.; 12-16 Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 12-18 York Tech, 2:30 p.m.; 12-20 Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 Annville-Cleona holiday tournament vs. Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.; 12-29 Annville-Cleona holiday tournament vs. Annville-Cleona/Tulpehocken; 1-4 @ York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 Antietam, 1:30 p.m.; 1-18 @ Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.; 1-22 Kennard-Dale, 6 p.m.; 1-25 @ Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 @ Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 @ Schuylkill Valley, 2:30 p.m.; 1-31 @ Upper Perkiomen, 6:45 p.m.; 2-1 Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; 2-3 @ Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Aysia Ott (1.1).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Anna Castillo (2.7, 8 3’s), Maddy Cracknell (2.0), Chase Decker (2.2), Jamie Guertler (0.6), Theresa Imms (0.2), Ja’syah James (L-L League Section 5 second-team all-star, 8.3, 5 3’s), McKenzie Muldoon (0.3), Katelyn Rice (0.4).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Emerson Wade.

OUTLOOK: It has not been a silky smooth ride since the Braves joined the L-L League, and now Octorara is welcoming its third head coach in as many years, as Whiteside settles into his new gig. The good news: He inherits a squad with six returning seniors, including wing-scorer and slasher James, an all-star pick last winter. Castillo returns as a facilitator, and she can also shoot it from deep. Baby steps, Atglen. From all indications, the program is inching forward, and having six vet players on board this season can only help. The Braves are a work in progress, and that work will continue this winter.

CRYSTAL BALL: A win — any win, against anyone — would do wonders in the psyche department for Octorara. But this group won’t be measured by wins and losses. Their goal: Be competitive, make everyone earn it and, perhaps most importantly, get better on a daily basis and advance the program.

QUOTABLE: “The team has had numerous coaches over the past few years, and we hope to build a solid foundation for the future. I feel our goals will be to improve our fundamentals and basketball knowledge as the season goes on. Success will not be determined by wins and losses, but by each player improving to help build a better basketball culture.” — Scott Whiteside

PEQUEA VALLEY BRAVES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 3A

COACH: Jason McDonald (10th season; 99-106).

LAST SEASON: 5-5 Section 5; 6-10 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Tulpehocken tip-off tournament vs. Schuylkill Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Tulpehocken tip-off tournament vs. Tulpehocken/Upper Perkiomen; 12-15 Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.; 12-17 @ Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; 12-23 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 12-27 Brandywine Heights holiday tournament vs. York Tech, 6 p.m.; 12-28 Brandywine Heights holiday tournament vs. Brandywine Heights/Upper Perkiomen; 1-3 Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; 1-6 @ Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 @ Oley Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-13 @ Middletown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 @ Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 Northern Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.; 1-18 Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 @ Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.; 1-27 Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 @ Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.; 2-2 Dayspring Christian, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Brooke Liney (L-L League Section 5 second-team all-star, 8.6, 25 3’s; transferred to Twin Valley), Abby Stoltzfus (1.0).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Sarah Arment (8.1), Madison Clark (1.0), Rebecca Cox (9.6, 2 3’s), Brooke Graham (1.9), Peyton Henshaw (2.6), Deena Stoltzfus (2.9), Shania Stoltzfus (4.5, 7 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Breanne Beiler, Katie Stoltzfus.

OUTLOOK: We’ll get the bummer news out of the way first, as the Braves lost a pair of key pieces; Liney, a reliable lefty shooter and defender, transferred out of the school district, and Graham, another dependable cog in the rotation, will miss the season with an injury. Now, the good news: Cox is back to roam the paint and score at the glass; she’s a stick-back artist and she’ll box you out and keep you busy on the boards all night. Arment, who excels in the open court, also returns, along with some experienced scorers, like Henshaw, Deena Stoltzfus and Shania Stoltzfus. McDonald — who is one victory shy of 100 in his coaching career — and his troops are just two years removed from reaching the league finals and going to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history. Yes, last season was a bit of a re-tool. But this crew has now been through some wars, and should be ready to run with the lead pack and make another run. Losing Liney and her scoring prowess will sting. But there are some nice pieces in Kinzers, so we’re expecting the Braves to push.

CRYSTAL BALL: There is enough of a vet presence here for the Braves to make some noise — especially with Cox doing damage on the blocks. Pack your lunch pail; Cox will make you work in the lane. If our prognostications hold true, after Columbia, this race should be up for grabs. There’s no reason to believe PV can’t be in the mix, and make a return trip to the postseason.

QUOTABLE: “We return a good nucleus, and we’re expecting great things from this group. These kids worked hard in the offseason to improve as individuals and as a team. Now we have to translate those improvements to this season. I’m excited to watch the kids gain confidence in themselves and the team, so we can reach our goals.” — Jason McDonald

