This will be the last season of L-L League Section 4 girls basketball as we know it, as the four-team format will disappear when the league realigns for the next 2-year cycle in 2022-23.

In that realignment package, the league will ditch Section 5 and go back to the four-section format, meaning some teams will be shifted around after Octorara — originally ticketed for Section 4 — spent the current 2-year cycle in Section 5.

Confused? Sorry. We can worry about those changes next year. As for this season …

The team to watch here is Lancaster Catholic, which returns a slew of talent from last season’s section title team and league and D3-4A finalist club. The Crusaders also inherited a very talented transfer; keep reading.

Elco and Northern Lebanon — who always duke it out with Lancaster Catholic for section glory — are facing re-boots, and Donegal, coming off a 1-win season, is trying to turn the corner and keep everyone honest this time around.

The team to beat here is Lancaster Catholic. No ifs, ands or buts about it. The Crusaders are thinking big — and rightfully so.

Previewing L-L League Section 4 girls basketball for 2021-22. Teams are listed alphabetically …

DONEGAL INDIANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Matthew Warner (2nd season; 1-14).

LAST SEASON: 0-6 Section 4; 1-14 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Elizabethtown tip-off tournament vs. Red Land, 6 p.m.; 12-11 Elizabethtown tip-off tournament vs. Elizabethtown/McCaskey; 12-14 Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.; 12-16 @ Octorara, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 @ Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 12-20 York, 7:30 p.m.; 12-22 @ Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 York Suburban holiday tournament vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.; 12-30 York Suburban holiday tournament vs. York Suburban/Manheim Central; 1-4 Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 1-8 @ Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.; 1-11 Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 South Western, 2:30 p.m.; 1-18 @ Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 1-22 @ Conestoga Valley, 1:30 p.m.; 1-25 @ Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28, Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 2-9 Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Madeline Gohn (4.8 points per game last season), Maddie Kaley (2.9), Catie Weber (5.5, 7 3-pointers last season).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Victoria Burton (L-L League Section 4 second-team all-star, 7.5), Sophia Floyd (7.6, 4 3’s), Brianna Zuch (1.5).

KEY NEWCOMERS: McKyla Bantum, Remy White.

OUTLOOK: The only way to go is up in Mount Joy, as Warner sets sail on his second season steering the ship, and the Indians return a couple of key pieces in Burton and Floyd, who both know their way around the Section 4 battlefield. Burton firmly established herself as a legit, go-to low-post presence last winter, more than holding her own on the glass on both sides of the floor. Meanwhile, Floyd has some scoring prowess of her own, and she has some wing skills. Donegal will lean on those two to spearhead the attack, as the Indians will feature just two seniors on the roster — which could mean some more growing pains. And playing in Section 4 isn’t doing this bunch any favors, not with Elco, Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon sitting out there on the schedule. Look for some more baby steps from this crew — White is a kid Warner said might get some extended varsity run as a ninth-grader — as the Indians start chipping away at the usual suspects while building some stability in the program, which is a good thing.

CRYSTAL BALL: Section 4 is no walk in the park — and those crossover games vs. the Section 3 outfits aren’t exactly a cakewalk, either — so the Indians will get a lot of experience on the fly, while trying to keep their league foes honest. Sometimes taking some lumps isn’t a bad thing; with only two seniors on board, if Donegal can keep improving, it will give everyone headaches — while setting up the program for bigger and better things in the immediate future. Be patient, Mount Joy.

QUOTABLE: “We had a great offseason this year. With the easing of restrictions and the reopening of contests, we were able to really get after it in our first full offseason together. Our incoming freshmen have been going hard since the spring, and they've fit in perfect with our core group of returning players. We’re still building a program, not just for a year or two, but for the long term.” — Matthew Warner

ELCO RAIDERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Ashli Shay (12th season; 133-123).

LAST SEASON: 4-2 Section 4; 13-8 overall (Lost to Eastern York 51-36 in D3-4A quarterfinals).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-11 Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.; 12-14 @ Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m; 12-15 @ Linden Hall, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 12-22 York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 12-27 Pine Grove holiday tournament vs. Pine Grove, 1:30 p.m.; 12-28 Pine Grove holiday tournament vs. William Allen/Blue Mountain; 1-3 @ Lower Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 @ Pottsville (Martz Hall), 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m; 1-18 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 Wyomissing, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 @ Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 2-1 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 2-2 Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Claudia Huey (1.8, 9 3’s), Cassie Johnson (2.0, 2 3’s), Cate Liskey (0.5), Allie Nolt (1.1), Katelyn Rueppel (L-L League Section 4 second-team all-star, 4.3, 14 3’s), Amanda Smith (L-L League Section 4 first-team all-star, 13.7, 15 3’s), Ashley Yoh (L-L League Section 4 second-team all-star, 8.0, 2 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Kailey Eckhart (L-L League Section 4 first-team all-star, 11.9, 13 3’s; 600 career points), Emma Fox (1.7), Sam Nelson (0.7), Abigail Sargent (1.0, 2 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Julia Bidelspach, Sophie Irvin, Emily Miller, Sara Miller, Lexi Seifert.

OUTLOOK: First, some good news. Eckhart, a deft dribble-driver who added a wing jumper to her game last winter, is back, and she’ll command a ton defensively, while getting her points and wearing out a path to the foul line. She’s really good. The bummer news? Fox, Elco’s glue-kid and defensive stopper, has a knee injury and she’ll miss the whole season. There will be some fresh faces in Raiders’ camp — go-to scorers Smith and Yoh and jackrabbit floor general Rueppel will all be sorely missed — but Shay says the athletes are there and everyone is ready to step in and step up into their new roles. The quicker everyone gets on the same page, the better for Elco. And this: The Raiders are slated to play one of the coolest schedules in the league, with nonleague dates against — among others — York Catholic, Linden Hall, Fleetwood and Pottsville, at Martz Hall. Circle that one.

CRYSTAL BALL: A transition season of sorts in Myerstown for Shay and her squad. But not a total rebuild, especially with Eckert returning, plus some promising newbies in the “key newcomers” column. Can Elco catch Lancaster Catholic? Maybe not this time around. But the Raiders should absolutely push for a playoff spot, especially if they can win some of these fun nonleague matchups.

QUOTABLE: “This group if full of hard-workers who want to be successful. Our goal is to improve every day and play together.” — Ashli Shay

LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Charlie Detz (8th season; 177-23).

LAST SEASON: 6-0 Section 4 (champs); 13-4 overall (Lost to Hempfield 60-51 in OT in L-L League championship game; lost to Delone Catholic 48-33 in D3-4A championship game).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 New Oxford tip-off tournament vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 New Oxford tip-off tournament vs. Bermudian Springs/Trinity; 12-15 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 12-18 Pennsylvania vs. Maryland Showcase at Gettysburg vs. St. John’s (Maryland), 4 p.m.; 12-21 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 Lancaster Catholic holiday tournament vs. Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Lancaster Catholic holiday tournament vs. Lancaster Mennonite/Central Bucks West; 1-4 @ Donegal, 7:30 p.m; 1-7 Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-8 West York Showcase vs. Delone Catholic, 6:15 p.m; 1-11 Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 Catholic Showcase at York Catholic vs. TBA; 1-18 @ Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 1-27 @ Central York, 7:30 p.m.; 1-31 @ Linden Hall, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 2-5 Loyalsock, 2:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Elco, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Sophia Wentz (5.4), Liz Zwally (L-L League Section 4 first-team all-star, 5.5, 14 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Mary Bolesky (L-L League Section 4 first-team all-star, 10.9, 19 3’s), Madelynn Card (4.2; Arcadia University commit), Mariana DeJesus (1.2, 2 3’s), Jeriyah Johnson (L-L League Section 4 second-team all-star, 6.3, 7 3’s), Vivian Klemmer (1.8), Rylee Kraft (5.0), Autumn Lipson (1.8, 5 3’s), Naomi Zulueta (L-L League Section 4 second-team all-star, 8.3; Delaware State University commit).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Carleigh Anderson, Chantel Cannon, Elizabeth Cloonan, Leah Laubach, Lily Lehman (L-L League Section 5 first-team all-star, 10.9, 18 3’s at Lancaster Mennonite last season).

OUTLOOK: Not that anyone in Section 4, the L-L League or D3-4A wants to hear this, but simply delightful. After a season in which the Crusaders had to deal with a coronavirus shutdown, and saw them play just 17 games, including a gut-punch OT loss to Hempfield in the league title game, and a disappointing setback to Delone Catholic in the D3 finale — and no state-playoff trip at the end of the rainbow — all indications are that Detz and his crew will be back with a vengeance this time around. Talent aplenty on the Crusaders’ bench, including crackerjack point guard/defender Bolesky, jumping-jack glass-crasher Zulueta, D stoppers/open-court fiends Johnson and Card, and two more promising sophomores — Kraft and Lipson — are all back in the fold. And if that wasn’t enough, Lancaster Catholic gained Lehman, another sophomore standout, who transferred in from Lancaster Mennonite after her breakout ninth-grade season there last winter. Tack on Klemmer and DeJesus, who will add post-play and overall grittiness to the equation, and the Crusaders — on paper, in early December — have the makings of a championship team.

CRYSTAL BALL: Section 4 favorite? Check. L-L League favorite? With all due respect to Hempfield, a very early season check. District 3 Class 4A favorite? Well, reigning champ Delone Catholic might have something to say about that, and Lancaster Catholic will get a crack at the Squirettes on Jan. 8 in the West York Showcase event. Don’t miss that. Gut hunch here is that if this group stays healthy, and if Detz figures out his rotations, the Crusaders are going to add some hardware to the trophy case — and could make an extended run into March. The scariest part is that a goodly chunk of this team is comprised of sophomores.

QUOTABLE: “We have a deep, athletic and versatile group that is a good mix of youth and experience. We’re excited to use our versatility on the defensive end, which will hopefully lead to an exciting transition game.” — Charlie Detz

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 4A

COACH: Ken Battistelli (15th season).

LAST SEASON: 2-4 Section 4; 9-8 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Northern Lebanon tip-off tournament vs. Milton Hershey, 6:30 p.m.; 12-11 Northern Lebanon tip-off tournament vs. Middletown/Palmyra; 12-15 Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.; 12-17 @ Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 12-23 @ Susquenita, 7 p.m.; 12-28 Lebanon holiday tournament vs. McCaskey, 6 p.m.; 12-29 Lebanon holiday tournament vs. Lebanon/New Oxford; 1-3 @ Tulpehocken, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 Donegal, 7 p.m.; 1-11 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-13 Cocalico, 7 p.m.; 1-15 @ Pequea Valley, 5:30 p.m.; 1-18 @ Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; 1-20 Solanco, 7 p.m.; 1-22 Kutztown, 1 p.m.; 1-25 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 East Pennsboro, 7 p.m.; 1-29 @ Hamburg, 1 p.m.; 2-1 Elco, 7 p.m.; 2-4 @ Minersville, 6:30 p.m.; 2-9 @ Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Mikayla Harrison (6.2), Emily Hauck (L-L League Section 4 second-team all-star, 7.6, 3 3’s), Rachel Papson (6.8, 21 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Crystal Bomgardner (2.0), Cala Martino (1.3), Ashlyn Messinger (L-L League Section 4 MVP, 14.9, 20 3’s; 510 career points for the Clarks Summit University commit).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Lilly Harris, Taylor Klink, Destiny Rosado, Rylee Sellers, Olivia Shutter.

OUTLOOK: How weird is Northern Lebanon’s roster for the 2021-22 season? There are only seniors and freshmen on board — zero juniors and zero sophomores, which kind of boggles the mind — and the Vikings will not play a JV schedule this winter — hence a lot of odd varsity-only tip-off times, you’ll notice. Replacing blood-and-guts floor leader Hauck, baseline driver Harrison and jack-of-all-trades Papson won’t be easy. But the good news in Fredericksburg is that Messinger returns for her senior season, and she really picked it up in the scoring department last winter. The reigning section MVP should see plenty of junk defenses this time around, especially with Northern Lebanon breaking in some untested ninth-grade talent. It’s going to look a lot different in Vikings’ camp. But one thing will never change with this group: Battistelli will get every last ounce out of every kid on his bench — regardless of their grade or experience level.

CRYSTAL BALL: Definitely a re-boot of sorts for Northern Lebanon, and that’s OK. The Vikings will still be ultra competitive, especially with Messinger commanding so much respect. And all of these new freshmen should get plenty of experience on the fly, which will only help them — and the Vikings’ program — in the grand scheme of things. Wins over section favorites and a playoff invite will be gravy for this group.

QUOTABLE: “With no juniors or sophomores on our roster, we’ll be looking to our seniors for leadership, and we expect our incoming freshmen to step in and uphold the standard of play and hard work we expect from our basketball program.” — Ken Battistelli

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage