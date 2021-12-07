Cocalico had a magical season in L-L League Section 3 girls basketball last winter, winning section gold before reaching the league semifinals and the D3-5A quarterfinals.

Can the Eagles repeat as section champs? The short answer is yes, but Cocalico must replace some key pieces in the rotation. Two teams that should push the Eagles for section supremacy: Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central have the weaponry to pry the title away from Cocalico.

Don’t forget about Solanco and Garden Spot, either, as the Section 3 race should have plenty of plot changes and a jumbled leaderboard all the way to the finish line, with no clear-cut, circle-this-team favorite coming out of camp.

Previewing L-L League Section 3 girls basketball for 2021-22. Teams are listed alphabetically …

COCALICO EAGLES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Andrew Garrett (6th season; 56-55).

LAST SEASON: 7-1 Section 3 (champs); 16-4 overall (Lost to Lancaster Catholic 46-29 in L-L League semifinals; lost to Gettysburg 44-39 in D3-5A quarterfinals).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Cocalico tip-off tournament vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Cocalico tip-off tournament vs. Northeastern York/Conrad Weiser; 12-14 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 12-22 @ Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-3 @ Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 @ Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-13 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 1-18 Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 1-19 Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Exeter, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 @ Daniel Boone, 1:30 p.m.; 2-1 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ Lampeter-Strasburg; 2-5 Warwick, 12 p.m.; 2-8 Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Hannah Custer (LNP L-L League Female Athlete of the Year, L-L League Section 3 MVP, 16.8 points per game, 12 3-pointers last season; 955 career points), Izzy Mack (L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star, 9.6, 40 3’s), Neleah Sauder (3.2, 4 3’s), Olivia Sensenig (5.0).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Erin Henry (0.8), Teagan Sahm (1.9), Kiersten Shipton (L-L League Section 3 second-team all-star, 7.2, 30 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Lia Finnegan, Samantha Keck, Katie Nedimyer, Olivia Reider.

OUTLOOK: You can’t overlook some wholesale losses in Denver, starting with Custer, who was simply superb for the Eagles last winter. She had an MVP season, and helped Cocalico secure section gold, go to the league semifinals and win a D3-5A playoff game for the first time in a decade. The Eagles also lost reliable sniper Mack and ultimate glue-kids Sauder and Sensenig to graduation, so those are four really big spots for Garrett to fill right out of the chute. The good news: Shipton, a major arc threat, returns. Expect her numbers to go way, way up moving forward. And Sahm, who got some key minutes off the bench last season, should slide into an extended role, particularly in the paint and mid-range area. Henry is another dirty-work kid who should see her minutes go up. Pretty much everyone else will be a newbie, getting their first extended varsity run.

CRYSTAL BALL: Kids graduate. It happens. It’s high school. And Cocalico’s graduation hits will sting the Eagles at the outset. There’s no getting around that. It will be weird walking into a gym and not seeing Custer working her magic. But life goes on, and with a section title to defend and plenty of bull’s-eyes on the program after so much success last season, the Eagles need to ride Shipton and Sahm early on and try and pick up where they left off. It won’t be the same, but it’s time for the next batch of players to step in, step up, and help keep Cocalico with the lead pack.

QUOTABLE: “This group has the potential to be a really solid squad. We’ll need to work really hard early on, and build good team chemistry as we gain experience. I’m very excited to see how this group develops throughout the season.” — Andrew Garrett

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Kevin Gensemer (15th season; 107-190).

LAST SEASON: 1-7 Section 3; 5-12 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Exeter tip-off tournament vs. Exeter, 6 p.m.; 12-11 Exeter tip-off tournament vs. Eastern York/Hershey; 12-14 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 12-20 Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Warwick holiday tournament vs. Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 12-30 Warwick holiday tournament vs. Wilson/Bishop McDevitt; 1-3 @ Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 @ Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-17 @ Berks Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 1-17 Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 1-21 Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 1-24 @ Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 @ Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 2-1 @ Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 2-9 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Caroline Martin (4.1, 5 3’s), Avery Stauffer (3.0).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Erin Gonzalez (L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star, 11.9, 26 3’s), Morgan Pavelik (6.0, 3 3’s), Taylor Soehner (L-L League Section 3 second-team all-star, 12.4), Nicole Zeiset (1.6).

KEY NEWCOMERS: None listed.

OUTLOOK: There are some really nice pieces returning in New Holland, as Gensemer is keeping his fingers crossed for an injury-free season in Sparty Nation. The backcourt is in really good hands with the cat-quick Gonzalez back to direct traffic and run the floor with abandon, plus Pavelik returns after a breakout ninth-grade season. Look for her numbers to start going up moving forward. Soehner is also coming off a breakout season in the mid-range/baseline area, as she became a legit, go-to scorer for Garden Spot last winter. Zeiset also knows her way around the painted area, giving the Spartans another dirty-work player who can crash and defend. Those four are going to need help, which means some fresh faces after Martin and Stauffer — a couple of glue-kid types — graduated. But Garden Spot has the chops to keep everyone honest, especially if Pavelik is knocking down jumpers and stretching opposing defenses.

CRYSTAL BALL: Have to believe Garden Spot takes a few steps forward this time around, especially if the Spartans can keep everyone out of the trainer’s room and in the rotation. Looking for a Section 3 sleeper? This might be the bunch.

QUOTABLE: “As always, we plan to compete in a very tough section, night in and night out. We need to get out to a fast start in the beginning of the season, and not wait until the end to start peaking. We continue to talk about controlling the things we can, and working hard to get better every day we step on the court.” — Kevin Gensemer

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PIONEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Tony Fink (10th season; 144-73).

LAST SEASON: 6-2 Section 3; 9-6 overall (Lost to Lower Dauphin 56-35 in first round of D3-5A playoffs).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-11 @ Penn Manor, 2:30 p.m.; 12-16 @ Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 12-20 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 @ Conrad Weiser, 2:30 p.m.; 1-3 @ Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 @ Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 @ Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 1-17 @ Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-22 Twin Valley, 2:30 p.m.; 1-25 Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 2-1 @ Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 2-5 Gettysburg, 2:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Emma Drouillard (L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star, 10.7, 16 3’s), Megan Manion (1.6, 6 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jenna Daveler (4.9, 12 3’s), Kiersten Hostetter (4.4, 8 3’s; Shenandoah University commit), Katie Ranck (6.9, 4 3’s), Maggie Swarr (3.5, 8 3’s), Maddie Visniski (5.7).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Ella Horst, Kelsey McTaggart.

OUTLOOK: Drouillard — and her wing scoring prowess — has moved on, but Fink and Co. are set to return four starters, and that’s a heck of a start in Lampeter. All the spots are covered here; Daveler and Hostetter can run the offense, defend, shoot it from deep and score the ball; Ranck is a mid-range/dribble-driver who can crash and beat you off the bounce; Visniski is a glass-crasher and put-back artist who can score from the baseline and block shots; and Swarr was instant-offense off the bench last season, and she should have an extended role this time around.

CRYSTAL BALL: You could go a couple of different ways when predicting the Section 3 race. Cocalico is the defending champ, and the Eagles, as mentioned, return some key pieces, and they have the moment. Manheim Central is poised to make a run with a vet group due back. Solanco is just a year removed from back-to-back section championships and is still hungry. Garden Spot would love to crash the party. And then there’s L-S, which hasn’t won a section banner since 2018, so the Pioneers are certainly antsy — and have a nice core group to do damage. With so many vets in tow, the prognostication here is that the Pioneers will be in the lead pack come February. We’ll see if they can finish the job at the finish line.

QUOTABLE: “We lost a great scorer in Drouillard, but we expect to be tough defensively, and we should have balanced scoring. Our expectation, as always, is to compete for a section title and be a playoff team.” — Tony Fink

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Tyson Hayes (3rd season; 24-18).

LAST SEASON: 4-4 Section 3; 11-7 overall (Lost to Gettysburg 66-49 in first round of D3-5A playoffs).

2021-22 SCHEDULE (all home games at Doe Run Elementary School): 12-13 Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-16 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 York Suburban holiday tournament vs. York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.; 12-30 York Suburban holiday tournament vs. Hempfield/Donegal; 1-3 @ Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 Red Land, 7:30 p.m.; 1-12 Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m; 1-14 @ Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 @ Fleetwood, 2:30 p.m.; 1-18 Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 @ McCaskey, 2:30 p.m.; 2-1 Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 2-2 @ Big Spring, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 2-5 Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: None listed.

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Summer Bates (5.4, 9 3’s), Cadence Getz (2.0), Maddie Knier (Associated Press third-team Class 5A All-State selection, L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star, 21.2, 8 3’s; 784 career points), Kaylie Kroll (5.1, 4 3’s), Rachel Nolt (L-L League Section 3 second-team all-star, 6.4, 18 3’s), Abbie Reed (5.1, 6 3’s), Paige Snyder (1.4).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Carman Arredondo, Stella Higgins.

OUTLOOK: The whole crew is back in Manheim, as Hayes and his Barons welcome back the starting five — including Knier, who is set to unleash in her much-anticipated junior campaign — plus the bench brigade. Knier leads all active L-L League players with 784 career points, and assuming everything goes as planned, she should join the 1,000-point club some time after the new year. She’s a special talent — pick a spot on the floor, any spot — and Knier has two more seasons to rip stuff up in Manheim. She has plenty of help, too; Bates can run the floor, defend and hit the 3-ball; Kroll came into her own last year as a defender and crasher; Nolt is a matchup nightmare at the arc, especially when she gets her feet together; and Reed is the consummate floor general and distributor. The Barons won’t wow you in the depth department, but the pieces are here for a section run, and another playoff push. FYI: Yes, confirming that because of construction work at the high school, Central is playing its home games at Doe Run Elementary School this winter. Plan accordingly.

CRYSTAL BALL: As mentioned, Section 3 is kind of hanging in the balance for anyone to scarf up and win. The Barons should very much be in the picture, but Central must stay healthy, and find a way to win the board battles without a ton of height on the roster. Do the little things — poke steals, stay out of foul trouble, defend the arc, rebound, shoot a good percentage — and hope Knier can fend off double-teams aplenty to score at will, and the Barons can absolutely win this sucker.

QUOTABLE: “We want to become the best possible version of ourselves. Every night we want to take pride in our toughness and our ability to compete, no matter the situation. We want to develop our program at all levels, and become a program that builds on tradition. Our goals as coaches is to stress character development, skill development, and instill the intrinsic values of competition. We want our student-athletes to win every game, while appreciating the importance of creating great memories and lifelong relationships along the way.” — Tyson Hayes

SOLANCO GOLDEN MULES

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: Chad McDowell (8th season; 83-85).

LAST SEASON: 2-6 Section 3; 9-11 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Hempfield tip-off tournament vs. Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Hempfield tip-off tournament vs. Cumberland Valley/Dallastown; 12-14 Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 12-23 Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Solanco holiday tournament vs. Conestoga Valley, 5:30 p.m.; 12-30 Solanco holiday tournament vs. Penn Manor/Red Lion; 1-5 Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 1-8 West York Showcase vs. Eastern York, 2:45 p.m.; 1-10 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 @ Donegal, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 1-18 Elco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-20 @ Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.; 1-25 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 Manheim Township, 1:30 p.m.; 2-1 Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 2-3 @ York, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Jade Eshelman (L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star, 9.3), Sammi Jackson (4.3), Paige Phillips (9.3, 19 3’s), Nikki Trout (L-L League Section 3 second-team all-star, 8.1, 5 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jenna Ehlers (2.9), Kendal Janssen (1.5), Olivia Lasko (3.0), Jaelyn Olmeda (0.3), Arianna Seiberlich (4.8, 2 3’s), Hannah Wood (2.2).

KEY NEWCOMERS: None listed.

OUTLOOK: Some work to do in Quarryville, as the Mules have a pretty daunting “key players lost” column, including Eshelman, who was Solanco’s blood-and-guts leader last winter, and Trout, the Mules’ trusty point guard and traffic cop. Ehlers is a name you need to know; she missed 13 games with a cranky ankle last season, but, if healthy, she’s ready to announce her post presence with authority. Wood also has some paint experience, and Seiberlich and Janssen are wing players who can shoot and dribble-drive. Finding a reliable point guard to replace Trout is McDowell’s top priority. Do so, and the Mules will give everyone fits, especially if Ehlers has the breakout season we’re anticipating.

CRYSTAL BALL: Was odd seeing Solanco fall back in the pack last winter, but the Mules dealt with some injuries and off-the-court issues and never got in the Section 3 hunt. But they did go 3-1 down the stretch for a fast finish and some good momentum heading into the offseason. It’s going to look a little different at the outset — again, Eshelman and Trout kept the troops together last season — but this section is kind of up for grabs. So don’t sleep on Solanco.

QUOTABLE: “Our team goals will be to compete each and every night, giving us an opportunity to compete for another section title. Embracing our core values will be critical for our success this season.” — Chad McDowell

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage