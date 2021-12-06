If it’s L-L League Section 2 girls basketball, that means plenty of contenders, and a race that promises to go down to the bitter end.

That’s what happened last winter, when Ephrata and Elizabethtown shared the crown, before the Bears beat the Mountaineers in a 1-game playoff for the league-playoff spot.

With multiple key players due back, Ephrata and E-town should once again duke it out for section gold here. Of course, Conestoga Valley, Lebanon and Warwick will have something to say about that, as the Section 2 race — as usual — should have plenty of twists and turns in the coming months.

Previewing L-L League Section 2 girls basketball for 2021-22. Teams are listed alphabetically …

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Bill Moore (3rd season; 5-32).

LAST SEASON: 1-7 Section 2; 3-12 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Fleetwood tip-off tournament vs. Fleetwood, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Fleetwood tip-off tournament vs. Lebanon/William Allen; 12-14 @ Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 @ Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 12-20 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Solanco holiday tournament vs. Solanco, 5:30 p.m.; 12-30 Solanco holiday tournament vs. Penn Manor/Red Lion; 1-5 Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-13 McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 York Tech, 2:30 p.m.; 1-18 @ Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 1-20 @ Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 1-22 Donegal, 1:30 p.m.; 1-25 @ Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 2-1 @ Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 2-9 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Ashley Andrew (1.3 points per game, 2 3-pointers last season), Destiny Ellerbe (0.4), Rebecca Hartranft (6.9, 5 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Ashley Cirilo (4.0, 6 3’s), Erin Figart (1.1), Taylor Hehnly (L-L League Section 2 first-team all-star, 9.8, 10 3’s), Rhiannon Henry (11.5), Kassandra Horning (1.8), Camdyn Mahler (3.3), Morgan Martin (1.3), Yazmeen Norris (3.9), Laela Robinson (8.0, 19 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Grace Harrison, Gabrielle Moore.

OUTLOOK: In a wacky, protocol-filled 2020-21 season from start to finish, perhaps no team in the L-L League had a wackier campaign than CV. Twice the Bucks had to deal with coronavirus shutdowns; CV went from Jan. 9 until Jan. 25 without playing a game, and then the Bucks were in quarantine again from Jan. 26 until Feb. 8. Safe to say the virus completely fouled up CV’s season; the Bucks were 2-0 and tied for first place in Section 2 right out of the chute. But after a pair of long stoppages, CV dropped 12 games in a row and didn’t win again until its season finale on Feb. 27, as multiple players missed multiple games. The good news is that Moore brings back a nice nucleus, including Hehnly, a slasher and a scorer, and Robinson, another arc threat who can run the floor. More good news: Henry, who was off to a fast start last season before a foot injury landed her on the shelf for the rest of the winter, is due back, and up-and-coming scorers like Cirilo, Mahler and Norris should all get more run and shot-attempts this time around. Sleeper team alert? Could be.

CRYSTAL BALL: Ephrata and Elizabethtown are the early-bird favorites to do the most damage in Section 2. But that won’t stop the Bucks from taking aim at the usual suspects — especially after what happened last season. “Perseverance,” Moore said about his team’s strength heading into camp. “After last season, we’re ready for anything that comes our way.” Tough to argue that. Hehnly and Robinson are going to be matchup problems for opposing backcourts. And if Henry can pick up where she left off last winter, CV will have a third legit go-to scorer on the court. Don’t sleep up the Bucks.

QUOTABLE: “We’re excited for the season. The team has worked hard in the offseason in the weight room and on the court. We’re ready to play hard and have a fun, full season.” — Bill Moore

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 5A

COACH: John Myers (9th season; 94-93).

LAST SEASON: 7-1 Section 2 (co-champs); 13-4 overall (Lost to Cocalico 44-41 in L-L League quarterfinals; lost to Lower Dauphin 43-37 in D3-5A quarterfinals).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Elizabethtown tip-off tournament vs. McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Elizabethtown tip-off tournament vs. Donegal/Red Land; 12-14 @ Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 Northeastern York holiday tournament vs. Columbia, 4:30 p.m.; 12-29 Northeastern York holiday tournament vs. Northeastern York/Kennard-Dale; 1-3 @ Hershey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-4 @ Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 1-12 @ Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 1-18 @ Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-19 @ Exeter, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-22 @ Palmyra, 4:30 p.m.; 1-25 Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 @ Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 @ Lampeter-Strasburg, 1:30 p.m.; 2-1 @ Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Emma Blyler (4.5, 14 3’s), Elise Hassinger (L-L League Section 2 second-team all-star, 7.6, 3 3’s), Macy Seaman (L-L League Section 2 first-team all-star, 9.4), Carly Sedun (L-L League Section 2 second-team all-star, 8.5).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jade Love-Morris (L-L League Section 2 second-team all-star, 10.3, 13 3’s), Ainsley Raybold (L-L League Section 2 second-team all-star, 7.9, 28 3’s; Salisbury University commit).

KEY NEWCOMERS: None listed.

OUTLOOK: That “key players lost” list is pretty daunting; Blyler was a key backcourt defender and shooter; Hassinger was money on the wing and could crash; and Seaman and Sedun supplied paint power, with rebounding, shot-blocking and at-the-rim scoring prowess. That group will be missed. But some good news for Myers and his crew: The backcourt tandem of gritty point guard Raybold and slasher/shooter du jour Love-Morris are both back in the fold, and they’ve been through a ton of big games in their Bears’ days. They’ll be fine. Everyone else, for the most part, will be new. Two names to remember: Taryn Hummer (2.2) and Abby Sedun (1.2, 2 3’s) both have some varsity run under their belts — although Sedun is nursing a knee injury, and she might not get cleared until later in the season.

CRYSTAL BALL: Despite some graduation gut-punches, we still like E-town’s chances to be there at the finish line come the first full week of February, especially with the Raybold/Love-Morris duo doing plenty of damage in the open court. But the Bears must find some dirty-workers to replace Seaman, Sedun and Hassinger on the glass. Pronto. Find those players, and E-town will be in the mix. Again.

QUOTABLE: “Our expectations and goals this season are the same as they are every year: We expect to be competitive in every game, and be in the mix near the end of the season for the Section 2 title.” — John Myers

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Brian Cerullo (4th season; 38-26).

LAST SEASON: 7-1 Section 2 (co-champs); 12-5 overall (Lost to Governor Mifflin 57-33 in D3-6A quarterfinals).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Red Lion tip-off tournament vs. Red Lion, 5:45 p.m.; 12-11 Red Lion tip-off tournament vs. Manheim Township/Governor Mifflin; 12-16 @ Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 12-20 @ Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 Lancaster Catholic holiday tournament vs. Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Lancaster Catholic holiday tournament vs. Lancaster Mennonite/Central Bucks West; 1-5 @ Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 @ Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 Conrad Weiser, 1:30 p.m.; 1-18 @ Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 @ Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 Twin Valley, 1:30 p.m.; 2-1 Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Olivia Fedorshak (L-L League Section 2 first-team all-star, 10.1).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Brynn Adams (5.6, 18 3’s), Kamryn Andes (2.1, 5 3’s), Jasmine Griffin (L-L League Section 2 MVP, 17.8, 14 3’s; 586 career points), Malory Kline (4.9, 14 3’s), Destiny Lefever (2.0), Jianna Long (0.4), Barbara Price (0.7), Cara Tiesi (5.1, 26 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: None listed.

OUTLOOK: Rosy for sure, as Cerullo returns a rock-solid nucleus from last season’s co-title team. And with all of that returning talent in Ephrata’s rotation, you get the feeling the Mounts don’t want a co-title this time around. It starts with Griffin, Ephrata’s mega talented lead guard and legit lefty scorer. She can run the floor, direct traffic, shoot the 3, get to the glass and draw fouls with the best of them. Who will lead the league in free-throw attempts this winter? Shove your chips all-in on Griffin. She’ll have two other dastardly wing shooters flanking her in Adams and Tiesi, who can both let it fly, and Kline, a defensive-minded player in the open court, can also burn you from the wing. Andes and Lefever are must-have, do-the-little-things players who will crash and do plenty of dirty work. The pieces are here. The time is now for Ephrata to win this section outright and make a playoff push.

CRYSTAL BALL: Section 2 favorites for sure. Also beefed up their nonleague slate — Red Lion, Lancaster Catholic, Cocalico, Twin Valley to name a few — so the Mounts should be chiseled and battle-tested come mid-February. And don’t miss Griffin in your travels, as she preps for her much-anticipated junior season. She’s a treat, and a future college player.

QUOTABLE: “We hope to compete for a section title and take it from there. We have a lot of players returning who have played a lot of varsity minutes, so our hope is to use that experience to our advantage. Overall, we want to help our players improve their individual skills, and play our best team basketball at the end of the season.” — Brian Cerullo

LEBANON CEDARS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Jaime Walborn (6th season; 13-94).

LAST SEASON: 1-7 Section 2; 2-17 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Fleetwood tip-off tournament vs. William Allen, 6 p.m.; 12-11 Fleetwood tip-off tournament vs. Fleetwood/Conestoga Valley; 12-14 Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; 12-16 Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 12-18 @ Reading, 2:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 Lebanon holiday tournament vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Lebanon holiday tournament vs. McCaskey/Northern Lebanon; 1-3 Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.; 1-4 @ Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 @ McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 1-18 @ Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-24 Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 @ Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 @ Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 2-1 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m; 2-4 Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Conestoga Valley; 2-10 Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Sophia Blouch (3.6, 7 3’s), Giahny Correa (L-L League Section 2 first-team all-star, 19.2, 22 3’s; 1,218 career points), Zaelys De’Arce (3.7).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Maddy Bishop (5.7, 9 3’s), Aaliyah Ferrer (3.4, 11 3’s), Rose Gonzalez (0.4), Makenna Robb (0.7), Liyna Saadini (0.4), Olivia Uffner, Dorthie Zechman (5.1).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Kailah Correa, Liliana Harrison.

OUTLOOK: Giahny Correa graduated — taking her 1,218 points and sleek full-court game with her — and she was fantastic. But say hello to her little sister, Kailah Correa, who is ticketed for big things in Cedar Country. Absolutely, positively remember her name moving forward. More good news for Walborn: Bishop, a backcourt floor general and sniper type, returns, as does Ferrer, who should pick up the pace in the scoring department. Ditto for Zechman, Lebanon’s paint presence and dribble-driver. The Cedars should also benefit from the return of Uffner, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. There are some nice pieces here, including the ninth-grader Correa, who is ready to make a tidal-wave splash.

CRYSTAL BALL: The Cedars are ready to push, and start making some noise in the section race. An injury and a couple of off-the-court issues derailed Lebanon early on last season. This season, with those key pieces back in tow, and with super-frosh Correa ready to go to work, the feeling is that the Cedars are going to make everyone earn it, and cause some migraine headaches moving forward. Don’t snooze on Lebanon. And don’t miss this Correa kid, either.

QUOTABLE: “With more players this season, we’re looking to compete every day at practice. We’re going to continue to look to our juniors and seniors for leadership on and off the court. We want to be competitive in every game, and keep that competitiveness throughout the season.” — Jaime Walborn

WARWICK WARRIORS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Danny Cieniewicz (4th season; 29-30).

LAST SEASON: 4-4 Section 2; 9-6 overall (Lost to Cedar Cliff 50-35 in first round of D3-6A playoffs).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Cocalico tip-off tournament vs. Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Cocalico tip-off tournament vs. Northeastern York/Conrad Weiser; 12-14 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 @ Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-23 Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Warwick holiday tournament vs. Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; 12-30 Warwick holiday tournament vs. Wilson/Bishop McDevitt; 1-4 Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 Manheim Township, 6:30 p.m.; 1-14 Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 1-18 @ McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 @ Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 2-1 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 2-2 @ Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 2-5 @ Cocalico, 12 p.m.; 2-8 @ Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Tanner Armstrong (3.5, 3 3’s), Elise Balmer (L-L League Section 2 second-team all-star, 6.4, 8 3’s), Haley Delgiacco (3.2), Lauren Pyle (L-L League Section 2 first-team all-star, 14.1, 28 3’s; 837 career points), Jess Williamson (6.3, 17 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jaden Maloney (0.5, 2 3’s), Kendall Morgan (0.5), Demi Perezous (2.6, 3 3’s), Olivia Shertzer (2.6), Aubrey Williamson (2.3, 3 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Sam Shaak, Ella Shirk, Bella Smithson, Alicia Sonder, Natalie Wenger, Kayla Willis.

OUTLOOK: The bummer news right off the top is that the Warriors lost their entire starting five to graduation. That included flat-out, go-to scorer Pyle, traffic cop Jess Williamson, and dirty-workers Armstrong, Balmer and Delgiacco. Needless to say, they’ll all be missed. But the cupboard isn’t bare in Lititz; Maloney, Morgan, Shertzer and Aubrey Williamson have all logged some varsity minutes. Unfortunately, Perezous, a sniper who would have been counted on to pick it up in the scoring department, will miss the season with a knee injury.

CRYSTAL BALL: Warwick finished with a flourish last winter, winning seven of eight games down the stretch to make the D3-6A playoffs. So there should be some good vibes in the program — even though the Warriors will be hitting the re-boot button at the outset. We’re anxious to see if Warwick can make the usual suspects sweat it out a little bit. Stay tuned; of all the Section 2 squads, the Warriors have the most work to do coming out of camp.

QUOTABLE: “With a new team and a year of transition for the program, we’re looking forward to teaching and learning with a new group. While there is a lot to improve upon, we’ve seen a hungry group, eager to learn and get better.” — Danny Cieniewicz

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage