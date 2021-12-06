It’s L-L League Section 1 girls basketball for the 2021-22 season, and the way things have been going lately, that should mean plenty of Hempfield, which is the back-to-back reigning champ in the league’s big-school division.

The Black Knights are also the reigning L-L League champs; they fended off Lancaster Catholic in OT in an unforgettable finale last season to win league gold for the first time in 13 years. And with four starters due back this winter, Hempfield should have plenty of bull’s-eyes on its back — but with some serious momentum and plenty of returning talent to back it up.

Meanwhile, the usual suspects like Cedar Crest and Manheim Township are set to return some key pieces, and look out for Penn Manor, which returns five starters, to make a big splash, and for McCaskey to keep everyone honest along the journey.

Previewing L-L League Section 1 girls basketball for 2021-22. Teams are listed alphabetically …

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Will Wenninger (2nd season in 2nd stint with the Falcons).

LAST SEASON: 6-2 Section 1; 10-7 overall (Lost to Red Lion 60-30 in first round of D3-6A playoffs).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-11 Harrisburg, 3:30 p.m.; 12-14 @ Wilson, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 @ Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 12-18 Palmyra, 7:30 p.m; 12-21 Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 12-22 @ Reading, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Lower Dauphin holiday tournament vs. Twin Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 12-30 Lower Dauphin holiday tournament vs. Lower Dauphin/Harrisburg; 1-3 @ Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 1-12 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 @ Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-18 Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m; 1-28 Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 2-1 @ Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Reese Glover (L-L League Section 1 first-team all-star, 11.6 points per game, 18 3-pointers last season; 681 career points), Emily Hocker (1.1, 3 3’s), Sarah Laney (6.4, 5 3’s), Maria Pastal (1.1), Megan Sholley (2.0, 2 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Sarah Batra (7.4), Kaya Camasta (4.4, 4 3’s), Mallory Deiderick (1.9, 5 3’s), Mackenzie Kerkeslager (1.1, 2 3’s), Brooke Shutter (2.8, 2 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Megan Donley, Kayla Harchuska, Laci Lesher, Lizzie Lowe, Sierra Margut, Allie Metzger.

OUTLOOK: Losing 600-point scorer and go-to kid Glover is going to sting. And Laney and Sholley were longtime backcourt contributors and leader kids who also graduated. But Wenninger has some nice pieces to build around here, particularly Batra in the paint and along the baseline. She’s tough on the boards, and she can step back and bury a mid-range J in your face. The backcourt is also in good shape; Camasta, Deiderick, Kerkeslager and Shutter have all logged plenty of minutes in Section 1 play, and they can all defend in the open court and score in transition. If Batra becomes a legit glass-crasher and can score at will on the blocks, watch out.

CRYSTAL BALL: Gotta believe the Falcons can fly with the lead pack in the section hunt, especially if Batra is doing her thing. Cedar Crest will find out right away where it stands; the Falcons open section play Dec. 17 right out of the chute at back-to-back reigning champ Hempfield. Circle that one.

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Kendra Merrifield (5th season; 45-45).

LAST SEASON: 7-1 Section 1 (champs); 14-5 overall (Beat Lancaster Catholic 60-51 in OT in L-L League championship game; lost to Harrisburg 47-43 in first round of D3-6A playoffs).

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Hempfield tip-off tournament vs. Solanco, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Hempfield tip-off tournament vs. Cumberland Valley/Dallastown; 12-15 @ Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Cedar Crest; 12-18 Keystone Cup vs. Governor Mifflin, 4 p.m.; 12-21 Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 York Suburban holiday tournament vs. Donegal, 6 p.m.; 12-30 York Suburban holiday tournament vs. York Suburban/Manheim Central; 1-4 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 @ West York, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 @ Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 @ Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 Wilson, 2:30 p.m.; 1-18 Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-20 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-26 Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 @ Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 Keystone Cup vs. TBD; 2-1 @ Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 2-5 @ Manheim Central, 2:30 p.m.; 2-8 McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Jess Weinoldt (L-L League Section 1 first-team all-star, 5.6).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Brynn Axe (3.9, 6 3’s), Ava Baer (L-L League Section 1 second-team all-star, 5.9, 12 3’s), Autumn Cook (L-L League Section 1 second-team all-star, 8.5, 12 3’s), Orianna Edmond (8.7), Kira Mattes (5.1, 13 3’s), Lauren Moffatt (L-L League Section 1 MVP, 9.8, 14 3’s), Sophia Ott (2.3, 7 3’s).

KEY NEWCOMERS: None listed.

OUTLOOK: Peachy keen in Landisville, where Merrifield and her Knights are set to return pretty much the whole crew that won L-L League gold for the first time since 2008 last winter — while making it back-to-back Section 1 crowns in the process. The big loss is Weinoldt, Hempfield’s ultimate jack-of-all-trades kid. She will be missed, especially on the defensive end, where she guarded the opposition’s top scorer on a nightly basis. But Merrifield returns a staggering seven players from her rotation, including reigning Section 1 MVP Moffatt and her low-post partner in crime, Edmond, plus jitterbug point guard Cook and wing shooters Baer, Axe, Mattes and Ott. Tons and tons and tons to like here.

CRYSTAL BALL: Early Section 1 favorites for sure. Go ahead and put the bull’s-eye on the Knights’ backs for section honors. And if Merrifield can find a get-on-the-floor defensive stopper to replace Weinoldt, Hempfield has the goods to make a run at back-to-back league crowns — although retooled and motivated Lancaster Catholic should be lurking come February. Plenty of balance in the scoring department in Knights’ camp, plus Cook is an experienced facilitator and she can score in traffic, and she’s part of a backcourt that can all shoot it from deep and harass you defensively. And as mentioned, the Moffatt/Edmond duo in the paint is tough to contain; Moffatt added a consistent baseline jumper to her repertoire last winter, giving Hempfield yet another arc shooter to try and defend. If everything falls into place and the stars align — not to mention any you-know-what protocols that could creep up later on — the Knights could be playing into March.

QUOTABLE: “There is a lot of excitement in our gym at the start of this season — one being the fact that we get a normal season thus far, and that we’re getting this group of young ladies back on the court and ready to compete. Our expectations are high, our energy is contagious, and our goal is to achieve greater results than we did last season.” — Kendra Merrifield

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Sean Burkhart (11th season; 173-78).

LAST SEASON: 5-3 Section 1; 9-8 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Red Lion tip-off tournament vs. Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.; 12-11 Red Lion tip-off tournament vs. Red Lion/Ephrata; 12-14 @ Exeter, 6 p.m.; 12-16 McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 12-18 @ Central York, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Manheim Township holiday tournament vs. Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.; 12-30 Manheim Township holiday tournament vs. Whitehall/West York; 1-5 @ Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 1-10 Reading, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 @ Warwick, 6 p.m.; 1-14 @ Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-18 Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 @ McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-27 Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 @ Solanco, 1:30 p.m.; 2-1 Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 2-5 Central Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Adrianna Bryant (4.4), Grace Martin (L-L League Section 1 first-team all-star, 9.0, 9 3’s), Al’liyah McCloud (2.9).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Ava Byrne (6.2, 7 3’s), Julia Goebig (2.5, 4 3’s), Keliah Santiago (1.3), Gianna Smith (L-L League Section 1 first-team all-star, 8.1, 3 3’s), Missy Welch (L-L League Section 1 second-team all-star, 7.9).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Sarah Kraus, Brooke Weaver.

OUTLOOK: Staying healthy will be absolutely key in Neffsville; Smith, one of the top slasher/crashers in the league, is coming off an offseason knee injury, and the Streaks are going to need her to be 100 percent. Injuries and illness train-wrecked Township’s postseason plans last season — Martin, the team’s top sniper, and McCloud both missed some key stretches — and Burkhart and his troops don’t want a repeat of that. Three more names to circle here: Welch won’t wow you with height, but she always attacks the glass with authority. Byrne had a breakout ninth-grade season last winter, taking over the point-guard duties, and she can also score the ball. And definitely remember Kraus’ name. Burkhart is excited about her future.

CRYSTAL BALL: The more things change, the more they stay the same. Which means we fully expect Township to run with the lead pack into early February. Not a ton of size here, but Welch will crash. Byrne’s offensive production is going to go up. And if Smith is healthy and she can be her usual whirling-dervish self and be a legit, go-to double-digit scorer and shot-blocker, watch out for the Streaks. Go ahead and circle Dec. 21 at Hempfield; if Township can spring one there and get an early leg-up in the race, look out.

QUOTABLE: “Our goals are going to be the same: Compete for a section championship and hopefully qualify for the league and district playoffs. We’ll enjoy it a day at a time, and hopefully have a lot fun being in the gym together along the way.” — Sean Burkhart

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Brian McCloud (15th season).

LAST SEASON: 0-8 Section 1; 1-14 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Elizabethtown tip-off tournament vs. Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Elizabethtown tip-off tournament vs. Donegal/Red Land; 12-14 Reading, 7:30 p.m.; 12-16 @ Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 12-28 Lebanon holiday tournament vs. Northern Lebanon, 6 p.m.; 12-29 Lebanon holiday tournament vs. Lebanon/New Oxford; 1-5 @ Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m; 1-7 Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 1-8 York, 7:30 p.m.; 1-11 Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-13 @ Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-15 Lancaster Mennonite, 2 p.m.; 1-18 Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-25 Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 @ Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 2-8 @ Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Alani Bosque (L-L League Section 1 first-team all-star, 10.0, 20 3’s), Teijhae Corbin (0.5).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Jaeizha Benning (1.1), Heaven Dubois (3.3), Elaina Foley (2.4), Keymara Myers (5.5), Samaijah Myers (1.5, 3 3’s), Mariah Ruth (1.3), Anisha Sepulveda (10.3, 19 3’s), Ciaana Swinton (1.4).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Johanna Mills.

OUTLOOK: McCaskey managed just one victory last season, and McCloud and his lieutenants are itching to get things turned around in Tornado Alley. They’ll miss Bosque for sure — she had eight double-digit scoring outings last season, and she drew plenty of attention at the arc for her shooting prowess — but there are plenty of experienced pieces due back. First and foremost Sepulveda, who really came into her own down the stretch last season; she had a 23-point, 5-trey night vs. Warwick, with seven double-digit scoring nights from mid-January until the finish line. She can shoot it and score in transition, so watch out for Sepulveda to be with the league’s scoring leaders all winter. With Cedar Crest’s Batra, Hempfield’s Moffatt and Edmond and Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra out there — they can all box you out and beat you on the glass — McCaskey must be able to board and get to the rim. Keep an eye on that department if the Tornado hopes to pick it up in the W column.

CRYSTAL BALL: Baby steps. If McCaskey can make the Hempfields and Crests and Townships of the world earn it every single night, that’s a big deal, as the Tornado tries to wedge its way back up the Section 1 charts. In the meantime, don’t miss Sepulveda.

QUOTABLE: “Let’s get 22 games in with no COVID stops, and let’s have fun.” — Brian McCloud

PENN MANOR COMETS

PIAA CLASSIFICATION: 6A

COACH: Megan Collins (7th season; 48-83).

LAST SEASON: 2-6 Section 1; 6-11 overall.

2021-22 SCHEDULE: 12-10 Central York, 7:30 p.m.; 12-11 Lampeter-Strasburg, 2:30 p.m.; 12-15 Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 12-17 @ McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 12-21 @ Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 12-23 @ Columbia, 7:30 p.m.; 12-29 Solanco holiday tournament vs. Red Lion, 5:30 p.m.; 12-30 Solanco holiday tournament vs. Solanco/Conestoga Valley; 1-3 Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.; 1-5 Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; 1-7 @ Warwick, 7:30 p.m.; 1-8 @ Dallastown, 2:30 p.m.; 1-11 @ Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.; 1-14 Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.; 1-18 Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.; 1-21 @ Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; 1-22 @ West York, 7:30 p.m.; 1-26 @ Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; 1-28 McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.; 1-29 Susquehanna Township, 1:30 p.m.; 2-1 Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; 2-4 @ Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

KEY PLAYERS LOST: Kimmy Miller (1.8, 5 3’s).

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING: Kelsey Buswell (0.2), Kamia Goodley (7.5, 22 3’s), Izzy Kligge (3.3, 6 3’s), Morgan Miller (L-L League Section 1 second-team all-star, 10.5, 15 3’s; 672 career points), Riley Peart (0.8), Emily Riggs (2.0, 2 3’s), Sydney Shepos (7.9, 3 3’s), Lily Sugra (L-L League Section 1 second-team all-star, 10.2).

KEY NEWCOMERS: Sophia Foster.

OUTLOOK: Say hello to your Section 1 sleeper team. Plenty to like in Millersville, where Collins returns a big chunk of her rotation, including the fearsome foursome of Goodley, the floor general and open-court wiz; Miller, the wing sniper; Shepos, the dribble-driver; and Sugra, the rim protector who can score and board in the paint. Kligge hit some big shots last winter, too. Some early wins would do wonders for this group — Penn Manor gets Hempfield and Cedar Crest before the holiday breather — as the Comets continue to chip away at the usual suspects.

CRYSTAL BALL: It’s been a couple of years since Penn Manor has had a postseason ride, and the Comets would love a playoff invite this time around with the experienced crew they have in tow. Will they push Hempfield, Crest and Township for section supremacy? The short answer is yes. If this group can get some momentum and start picking teams off, watch out. The time could be now for Penn Manor.

QUOTABLE: “Our goal is to work hard each day and enjoy the ride. We need to make the most out of every opportunity we’re given, and not take anything for granted.” — Megan Collins

