ANNVILLE-CLEONA DUTCHMEN

Coach: Wee Sanchez (second season, 12-10 overall, 2021-22 Section 5 Coach of the Year)

Last season: 5-5 league, 12-10 overall

Key players lost: G Ella Andrews (1.4 points per game), G Erin Schrader (2.0)

Key players returning: Josie Clay (6.5), Kendall Cooper (2.1), Ava Hoover (7.2, Section 5 second-team all-star), Claire Hoover (3.7), Ainsley Sellers (1.1), Ashlyn Shaak (0.8), Sage Sherk (5.4), Sarah Speraw (6.1)

Notables: Looking for a hard-charger in the section race? The Dutchmen appear to be ready for prime-time, with multiple returning weapons, including four starters. It’s no wonder Sanchez — who garnered Coach of the Year honors last winter in his rookie season on the gig — is excited about his bunch. … Clay, Cooper, Sellers, Shaak, Sherk, Speraw and both Hoovers know the rigors of L-L League play, and they should be plenty motivated after just missing out on a D3 playoff bid last winter. … Ava Hoover is a name you need to know; the glass-crasher led the squad in scoring during her breakout freshman season last winter, and she’s ticketed for bigger and even better things moving forward. And again, she’ll be flanked by some wily vets who are ready to run with the lead pack. Don’t sleep on A-C. You’ve been warned.

Quotable: “Returning four seniors will be a big strength for us this year. They know each other’s moves on the court and any one of them could be our leading scorer on any given night. Adding our leading scorer from last year, sophomore Ava Hoover, to the mix will be an added strength to the team. We definitely will be a deep team. The team’s chemistry is very good, and they all get along very well. It should be fun to watch them play this year.” — Wee Sanchez

COLUMBIA CRIMSON TIDE

Coach: Karl Kreiser (seventh season in second stint with the Tide, 240-125 overall)

Last season: 10-0 league, 25-3 overall (Section 5 champ, L-L League tournament semifinalist, District 3 Class 2A runner-up, reached second round of PIAA-2A playoffs)

Key players lost: F Morgan Bigler (7.7, Section 5 second-team all-star), G MacKenzie Burke (9.0, 41 3-pointers, Section 5 second-team all-star), G Daizha Tucker (0.5)

Key players returning: G Brie Droege (22.8, 14 3-pointers, 973 career points, Section 5 co-MVP, Section 5 first-team all-star, Class 2A second-team AP all-state), G Brooke Droege (16.2, 36 3-pointers, Section 5 co-MVP, Section Five first-team all-star), F Emily Gambler (1.5), G-F Alexandria Gamby (0.5), G Frankie Krow (0.4), G Kylie Soto (1.9), F Kylis Wylie-Smith (1.5), G Breanna Young (1.7)

Notables: Plenty to like in Tide camp, especially with the wonder twins — Brie and Brooke Droege — due back for their junior season. They have more than lived up to the hype in their first two seasons — seasons that saw Columbia go to back-to-back D3-2A title games. However, the Tide fell to Linden Hall in both of those encounters. Last winter, Columbia bounced back and won a state-playoff game before being tripped up by Mount Carmel in the second round. But the Tide had an unforgettable 22-0 getaway, won the Section 5 title, made the league semifinals — where they dropped a gut-punch instant-classic vs. Lancaster Catholic — went back to the D3 finale and won a PIAA game. … Also due back: Gambler is Columbia’s jack-of-all-trades/dirty-worker player. She’ll board, poke steals, swap elbows and get on the floor. Stuff that won’t show up in any box scores. … Kylie Soto got some run off the pine last winter, and she’s a slasher and an arc shooter. And here’s a name to remember: Wiley-Smith is ticketed for major post minutes. If she can take care of business in the paint, watch out. … If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a million times: Do not miss the Droege twins. They’re sensational. … FYI: Circle it — Lancaster Catholic at Columbia on Jan. 13. A homecoming for Crusaders’ skipper Charlie Detz. And a potential — potential — D3-3A playoff preview.

Quotable: “Our team should be very competitive with most of the league teams. However, if we don’t rebound and play defense, then I’m not sure what type of year we’ll have.” — Karl Kreiser

Interview with Columbia's Brie Droege and Brooke Droege at L-L League media day ...

LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY COUGARS

Coach: Devonne Pinkard (second season, 18-5 overall)

Last season: 6-4 league, 18-5 overall (District 3 Class 2A semifinalist)

Key players lost: G Maddie Feddock (1.7), G Piper Graham (9.6, 22 3-pointers), G Yolenny Rivera, G Kiana Wakefield (11.0, 19 3-pointers)

Key players returning: F Dani Hinton (1.7), G Genesis Meadows (20.5, 53 3-pointers, Section 5 first-team all-star, Class 2A second-team AP all-state), F Alexa Thomas (1.0), G Emma Trout (0.8)

Notables: Not the largest roster around — Pinkard has seven kids listed, total — but there are some key returning parts at Country Day, including Meadows, the Cougars’ vet scoring machine and floor general. Hinton, Thomas and Trout also got some run last season, and Country Day inherited the services of speed-demon Chantel Cannon, who transferred in from Lancaster Catholic, and Sophia Sanchez, who transferred in from Hempfield. … Meadows is a can’t-miss player, so don’t sleep on this crew. Not a lot of numbers, but Pinkard will get the most out of this bunch; if Meadows is on the floor and has the ball in her hands, you can’t count the Cougars out.

Quotable: “I love my team. I coach a great group of kids that define what it means to be a student-athlete. We have to dig in and chop wood each day. We’ll trust the work and get the results we want come March.” — Devonne Pinkard

Interview with Lancaster Country Day's Genesis Meadows at L-L League media day ...

LANCASTER MENNONITE BLAZERS

Coach: Teasia Myers-Pena (second season, 3-16 overall)

Last season: 2-8 league, 3-16 overall

Key players lost: G Tianna Delgado (7.7), F Rebecca Lane (7.6)

Key players returning: G Adelyn King (0.6), G Cici Mann (4.6), G Jayla Rivera (13.4, 27 3-pointers, Section 5 first-team all-star)

Notables: The Blazers are still in re-tooling mode, as Myers-Pena begins her second season on the job. She’s a master motivator and teacher of fundamentals, and she’s trying like heck to get the program turned around and headed back in the right direction. … All eyes on Rivera, the Blazers’ sleek catch-and-shooter. She’s dynamite from the arc and she can score in bunches. Thinking Rivera will see every junk defense under the sun this winter. … King and Mann also have some varsity minutes under their belts. But there will be a lot of fresh faces in Mennonite’s camp.

Quotable: “Our goal this year is to continue to get better. We’re committed to getting better at every practice and at every single game.” — Teasia Myers-Pena

LINDEN HALL LIONS

Coach: Scott Barnhart (first season)

Last season: 15-6 overall (District 3 Class 2A champ, reached second round of PIAA-2A playoffs)

Key players lost: F Anastasiya Astapenka, G Jenadia Jordan, G Luna Kirby, G Nadja Velisavljev

Key players returning: G Meli Figueroa

Notables: Wholesale changes for Linden Hall. First and foremost, the Lions have joined the L-L League as associate members, so they’re no longer searching for games as an independent program. They’ll slide right into Section 4 and make themselves at home. … More changes: Barnhart, who previously coached in Warwick’s program, stepped in for Ellen Bair, who stepped down this offseason to take over at Shipley School in Philadelphia. She guided Linden Hall to great heights the last three seasons, with a 47-12 record and a trio of D3-2A crowns; the Lions have won the last four D3-2A championships in all. … Even more changes: Astapenka, Jordan, Kirby and Velisavljev — all key cogs and dynamite players on four D3 championship teams — graduated. Just one starter, Figueroa, is due back. Everyone else will be new to full-time varsity minutes.

Quotable: “This should be a very interesting year for this program. The program lost a very talented group of girls to graduation that all played all four years and achieved great success. There was little focus on the rest of the program at all levels, so my staff and I are looking to develop this group of very inexperienced young ladies, and work toward success one practice at a time. We’re all up for the challenge, and look forward to what the season may bring.” — Scott Barnhart

OCTORARA BRAVES

Coach: Scott Whiteside (second season, 3-18 overall)

Last season: 0-10 league, 3-18 overall

Key players lost: G Ja’syah James (10.5, 11 3-pointers, Section 5 second-team all-star)

Key players returning: Jaime Guertler (2.6), McKenzie Muldoon (1.1), Emmerson Ware (0.5)

Notables: The Braves will miss James, their go-to scorer and shot-maker the last couple of seasons. … Guertler, Muldoon and Ware have ample varsity minutes under their belts, and they’ll be the leaders this winter. … Whiteside is back for his second season, and he’s preaching patience and fundamentals, as Octorara now has some firmer footing in the L-L League.

Quotable: “We lost six seniors from last season’s team, and we only have one returning senior. We’ll be very young with a total of eight sophomore and freshmen contributing. The girls are eager to learn and get better. Over time the team will improve and we’ll become more and more competitive.” — Scott Whiteside

PEQUEA VALLEY BRAVES

Coach: Jason McDonald (11th season, 112-120 overall)

Last season: 7-3 league, 13-14 overall (L-L League tournament play-in qualifier, District 3 Class 3A fourth-place finisher, PIAA-2A qualifier)

Key players lost: F Rebecca Cox (4.2), G Deena Stoltzfus (4.6)

Key players returning: G Carly Anderson (2.2), G Sarah Arment (7.9, 14 3-pointers, Section 5 first-team all-star), G Breanna Beiler (4.7), G Madison Clark (2.0), G Morgan Graham (2.4), G Peyton Henshaw (1.0), G Katie Stoltzfus (6.4, 41 3-pointers), G Shania Stoltzfus (8.6, 22 3-pointers, Section 5 second-team all-star)

Notables: There’s a lot to like in Kinzers, where McDonald and his Braves welcome back a lot of familiar faces and go-to players. That includes catalysts like Arment and both Stoltzfus’. … Anderson, Beiler, Clark, Graham and Henshaw also know the drill, and here’s a name to familiarize yourself with: Freshman G Janae Patterson is ready for her closeup. Hearing nothing but good things about her game. … Weapons are here for PV to do what it does best: Poke steals, turn you over, get out and run and score in transition. There are some dead-eye shot-makers on board, too; smooth lefty shooter Katie Stoltzfus was a spark-plug off the bench last winter with 41 treys. … If Columbia is the preseason favorite on paper to win Section 4 gold, PV has to be No. 2 on that list. Should be an interesting winter for this group, as the Braves angle for another deep postseason trip.

Quotable: “This group has worked hard in the offseason, and we’re excited for the upcoming season. I love the work ethic, athleticism and the camaraderie of this team. Throughout the offseason, these kids worked to improve their ball-handling and shooting as we had a sensational summer. This year, we have tremendous depth to run our system, so playing up-tempo will be easier for the team. Hopefully we’ll be able to stay fresh throughout the season. We’re excited to build off the success from last season, and this group is extremely deserving due to their work ethic.” — Jason McDonald

