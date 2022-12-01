Previewing Section 3 of L-L League girls basketball for the 2022-23 season …

COCALICO EAGLES

Coach: Andrew Garrett (seventh season, 64-69 overall)

Last season: 5-7 league, 8-14 overall

Key players lost: G Katie Nedimyer (0.2 points per game)

Key players returning: G Erin Henry (5.5, Alfred State commit), G-F Teagan Sahm (11.8, 17 3-pointers, Section 3 second-team all-star), G Kiersten Shipton (10.5, 40 3-pointers, Section 3 first-team all-star, Susquehanna University commit)

Notables: A trio of key pieces back in the mix in Denver, including Henry, a defensive stopper, Sahm, who can beat you from the arc and in the post, and Shipton, the Eagles’ sniper du jour. That’s certainly a great start for Cocalico, which is itching to get back on the big stage after a fantastic, banner-hanging run two years ago. … Henry, Sahm and Shipton certainly know their way around the circuit, but they’ll have some newbies surrounding them. The quicker the fresh faces can contribute the better, because Cocalico’s big three should do plenty of damage. … Keep an eye on this crew. Gut hunch is that the Eagles will by flying with the leaders come February. Having three vet leaders back is a big advantage.

Quotable: “This has been an incredibly fun group to coach. The girls have been working hard and working together. We have the pieces required to have a successful season. Now we need to continue to make the most of practice time and grow our team basketball IQ. I’m excited to see how this team develops.” — Andrew Garrett

DONEGAL INDIANS

Coach: Matthew Warner (third season, 3-34 overall)

Last season: 1-10 league, 2-20 overall

Key players lost: F Victoria Burton (12.2, Section 4 first-team all-star)

Key players returning: F Kara Heidlauf (4.2), G Remy White (4.3), F Mia Wissler (0.8)

Notables: Some more baby steps in the right direction last winter for the Indians, who are now more comfortable with Warner’s voice and system, as Donegal looks to take another leap forward this time around. … First order of business: Finding a reliable post presence to replace Burton, who wrapped up her fine career in Mount Joy last season. She’ll be missed. Keep an eye on Heidlauf and Wissler to be glass-crashers and enforces in the paint. … White returns to steer the ship, and she can distribute and score. … Some vet pieces here to take that next step, with some fresh faces ready to join the fray. Be patient, Indians Nation.

Quotable: “While we have a good nucleus of returning players, we have a ton of youth, with only four total juniors and seniors. The good news is that we like what we have going here, and feel as though we are loaded with talented athletes who can grow into a formidable opponent over the next 2-3 seasons. There’s been a tremendous amount of improvement seen in many of our returning players, so we know the system is working.” — Matthew Warner

ELCO RAIDERS

Coach: Karl Keath (first season)

Last season: 5-6 league, 10-13 overall (L-L League tournament play-in qualifier)

Key players lost: G-F Kailey Eckhart (15.8, 27 3-pointers, Section 4 co-MVP, Section 4 first-team all-star), G Abigail Sargent (5.2, 20 3-pointers, Section 4 second-team all-star)

Key players returning: F Julia Bidelspach (1.8), G Sophia Irvin (2.6), G Sara Miller (2.6), G-F Sam Nelson (6.8, Section 4 second-team all-star)

Notables: Keath slides into the driver’s seat to replace Ashli Shay, who stepped down after last season after a glorious run skippering her alma mater. Keath knows the drill; he’s been an assistant in Elco’s program, so we’re expecting an extremely smooth transition in the coaching department. … FYI: Shay landed at Cedar Crest as an assistant coach on Will Wenninger’s staff, so you’ll still see her around in the gym this winter. … Keath inherits a squad that is set to return some key pieces, and someone in the mix must step up in the go-to scorer department to replace Eckhart, who took her talents to Lebanon Valley College. Her scoring prowess — and Sargent’s sniping from the arc — will be missed. … Good news: Nelson, Miller, Irvin and Bidelspach have all logged a lot of varsity minutes, and they won’t back down from what’s coming next. Nelson and Bidelspach will patrol the paint and the boards; Miller and Irvin will spearhead the backcourt, and they’ll need to facilitate and knock down jumpers. … Bit of a different look in Myerstown — especially without Shay pacing the sidelines — but the Raiders should push.

Quotable: “We have a group of hard-working, athletic upperclassmen, and some underclassmen pushing for playing time. We want to battle every night and play team basketball.” — Karl Keath

LAMPETER-STRASBURG PIONEERS

Coach: Steve Villbrandt (first season)

Last season: 10-2 league, 15-12 overall (Section 3 co-champ, L-L League tournament quarterfinalist, District 3 Class 5A eighth-place finisher, PIAA-5A qualifier)

Key players lost: G Jenna Daveler (9.5, 42 3-pointers, Section 3 second-team all-star), G Elle Horst (5.0, 13 3-pointers), G Kiersten Hostetter (9.3, 34 3-pointers, Section 3 first-team all-star), F Maggie Visniski (7.4)

Key players returning: G Anna Horner (0.4), F Katie Ranck (7.7), G Ava Leonard (1.1), G Kelsey McTaggart (1.7), G Leigha Saurbaugh (02.), G Ava Vaughn

Notables: Villbrandt takes over the reins for Tony Fink, who was a mainstay in the program, and who guided the Pioneers to the state playoffs in his swan song last winter before retiring. … Villbrandt touched down in Lampeter from Pequea Valley, where he was Jason McDonald’s top lieutenant for the Braves for the last several years. … The key-players-lost column is a stinger; Hostetter, Daveler and Horst were backcourt vets who could all shoot and defend, and Visniski was a rebounding and shot-blocking presence in the paint. … One familiar name here: Ranck is back for her senior season, and she’s had a terrific ride for L-S. She’s a mid-ranger who can dribble-drive and step back and make jumpers. She’ll be the big-sis for this young-pup crew. … Villbrandt is excited about the rest of the holdovers; Horner, Leonard, McTaggart, Saurbaugh and Vaughn all got some varsity run last season. Their minutes will go way, way up this time around. … Not a total rebuild at L-S. But it will look at tad different at the outset.

Quotable: “This is a completely new team and coaching staff. With only one returning starter, our goals are to compete and to get better each and every day. As a first-year head coach, I’ve put a lot of focus on developing a family culture, which I believe will translate positively to their play on the court. I also know that young teams experience growing pains, and I want us to be prepared to face that adversity and continue to fight as a team.” — Steve Villbrandt

LANCASTER CATHOLIC CRUSADERS

Coach: Charlie Detz (ninth season, 200-29 overall)

Last season: 11-0 league, 23-6 overall (Section 4 champ, L-L League tournament champ, District 3 Class 4A third-place finisher, PIAA-4A qualifier)

Key players lost: G Madelyn Card (3.6, 17 3-pointers), G Elizabeth Cloonan (0.9), G Jeriyah Johnson (11.2, 49 3-pointers, Section 4 first-team all-star), F Vivian Klemmer (5.4, Section 4 second-team all-star)

Key players returning: G Carleigh Anderson (2.7), G Mary Bolesky (10.6, 39 3-pointers, Section 4 first-team all-star), G Mariana DeJesus (1.8), G-F Rylee Kraft (11.6, Section 4 first-team all-star), G Lily Lehman (8.2, 25 3-pointers, Section 4 second-team all-star), G Leah Laubach (1.2, lost for the season with knee injury), F Autumn Lipson (3.9, 34 3-pointers), G Gemma Navikas (0.4), G Molly Wolownik (0.4)

Notables: Plenty to like here, as the Crusaders are out to defend section and league championships from last winter. … Should be plenty of motivation, after Catholic fell to Delone Catholic (for the second year in a row) in the D3-4A playoffs. The Crusaders dipped down to 3A this winter, while the Squitettes remained in 4A. … Catholic also had a quick out in the PIAA playoffs, falling to Lansdale Catholic in the first round. Detz said those losses should fuel his group, and he noted how active his bunch were this past summer to remain sharp. … Talent aplenty here: Bolesky is the consummate point guard and floor general; Kraft is nimble in the paint and can score at will at the rim; Lehman is a slasher and she can beat you at the arc; and Lipson is a 3-point machine and a pure shooter. FYI: They’re all juniors. … And this: Catholic added sophomore up-and-comer Stella Higgins, who transferred in from Manheim Central. She’s ready for prime time. And keep an eye on Anderson, who was a key reserve last winter. Her minutes should increase. … Section 3 favorite. L-L League tournament favorite. The D3-3A ride should be mega interesting with Columbia out there. After that? We’ll see how motivated this crew is, because Catholic certainly has the weapons to be playing for a while.

Quotable: “This group is laser-focused and has been since the end of last season. We had a great offseason, as the girls were extremely dedicated. All my teams over the past eight seasons have worked hard, but this team has that extra push, and they’re playing with something to prove as we fell short of some team goals last season.” — Charlie Detz

NORTHERN LEBANON VIKINGS

Coach: Ken Battistelli (16th season)

Last season: 3-8 league, 8-14 overall

Key players lost: G Crystal Bomgardner (6.0), F Cala Martino (3.2), G-F Ashlyn Messinger (16.4, 18 3-pointers, Section 4 co-MVP, Section 4 first-team all-star)

Key players returning: G Lilly Harris (0.9), G Destiny Rosado (0.2), F Rylee Sellers (0.2), G Olivia Shutter (11.3, 26 3-pointers, Section 4 second-team all-star)

Notables: Fresh faces aplenty in Fredericksburg, where the Vikings must replace stalwart scorer Messinger, plus glue kids Bomgardner and Martino. Messinger was a warrior; she earned co-MVP honors in Section 4 last winter, and her inside-outside game will be missed. … Harris, Rosado, Sellers and Shutter all got some major varsity minutes last winter, and they’ll be the key cogs moving forward. … Shutter made a big splash; she should be the go-to scorer in the Vikes’ scheme, and she can get you in transition and especially from the arc. Remember her name.

Quotable: “We are super young. The kids are hungry to learn and they’re not afraid to get after it and compete. We’ll have several kids capable of scoring and playing defense. We’ll most likely show our inexperience at inopportune times, but I would expect our kids to get dirty and fight and to get better each and every game. It’s really exciting to be teaching the basics of our program again, and know that I’ll be working with the same high-character kids for several years.” — Ken Battistelli

