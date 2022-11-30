Previewing Section 2 of L-L League girls basketball for the 2022-23 season …

CONESTOGA VALLEY BUCKSKINS

Coach: Bill Moore (fourth season, 13-45 overall)

Last season: 2-11 league, 8-13 overall

Key players lost: G Kassandra Horning (3.5 points per game), G Taylor Hehnly (13.1, 39 3-pointers, Section 2 first-team all-star), G Laela Robinson (5.1, 17 3-pointers)

Key players returning: G Ashley Cirilo (5.3, 13 3-pointers), F Erin Figart (1.0), G Megan Fliegel (2.2), G Grace Harrison (1.4), G Adelyn Hartlaub (1.0), G Rhiannon Henry (6.2, 24 3-pointers), F Isabella Johnson (0.8), G Gabrielle Moore (2.9, 10 3-pointers), F Yazmeen Norris (1.8)

Notables: Off the top, the Bucks lost three glue kids and floor generals in Horning, Hehnly and Robinson; Hehnly came back from an injury last season to be an offensive force, and CV must replace all of her points and Horning’s big-sister leadership. … The good news: Henry has the chops to be a go-to scorer, Cirilo is poised for bigger and better things this time around, and Moore and Harrison got some big varsity minutes as freshmen last winter, and they can both shoot it from deep. … No reason to believe the Bucks can’t be a factor in this race; they have the perimeter players to do damage and keep everyone honest.

Quotable: “We’re looking to compete every single time we step on the court.” — Bill Moore

ELIZABETHTOWN BEARS

Coach: Todd Brubaker (first season)

Last season: 4-9 league, 9-13 overall

Key players lost: G Jade Love-Morris (12.8, 29 3-pointers, Section 2 first-team all-star), F Kallie Locker (5.9), G Angela Ouimet (0.5), G Ainsley Raybold (9.1, 33 3-pointers, Section 2 first-team all-star)

Key players returning: G Maggie Clouser (2.5, lost for season with knee injury), F Taryn Hummer (6.2), G Abby Sedun (out for second season in a row after second knee injury)

Notables: Changes aplenty in Bear Country, where Brubaker slides over one seat from John Myers’ assistant to the head coach duties this time around. He knows E-town’s program inside and out, so we’re expecting a smooth transition in the skippering department. … So long, Raybold and Love-Morris, two longtime key cogs for the Bears. It will be weird not seeing those two in E-town’s backcourt. … Sadly, so long Clouser and Sedun, who both suffered season-ending knee injuries before the first practice. They were ticked to be the Bears’ starting guards, but that won’t happen. Sedun — bless her heart — has now injured both knees; she missed all of last season, and now she’s out again. … Just one senior here: Hummer, a glass-crasher and enforcer. Everyone else is new, so it’ll be a re-tool season of sorts in E-town, where Brubaker will now begin putting his fingerprints on the program.

Quotable: “On the floor, our sole senior, Taryn Hummer, will be instrumental in leading a young and inexperienced squad. Injuries have created opportunities that otherwise would have existed. Players have been encouraged to make the most of their opportunities and not take them for granted.” — Todd Brubaker

EPHRATA MOUNTAINEERS

Coach: Brian Cerullo (fifth season, 54-36 overall)

Last season: 8-5 league, 16-10 overall (Section 2 co-champ, L-L League tournament finalist)

Key players lost: G Brynn Adams (7.9, 23 3-pointers, Section 2 first-team all-star), F Kamryn Andes (2.0, 10 3-pointers), G Mallory Kline (4.8, 18 3-pointers), F Destiny Lefever (1.7)

Key players returning: G Jasmine Griffin (17.1, 28 3-pointers, 1,032 career points, Section 2 MVP, Section 2 first-team all-star, Indiana Wesleyan commit), G Jianna Long (1.3, out with knee injury), G Barbara Price (0.9), G Cara Tiesi (6.6, 43 3-pointers, Section 2 second-team all-star), G Kyrielle Wieand (0.3)

Notables: What a fun ride for the Mounts last winter. They had a hot second half of league play to catch Lebanon and share the section crown with the Cedars, and Ephrata knew going into the league playoffs that it did not qualify for the D3-6A bracket. So the Mounts let it rip in the league bracket, and maneuvered their way to the title game. Ephrata fell to 16-time league champ Lancaster Catholic there, but it was a wild ride for Cerullo and his troops — who are now super motivated to get back to the D3 playoffs after missing out last winter. … A terrific centerpiece here in Griffin, who will shuffle off to Indiana Wesleyan next year — but not before her much-anticipated senior season. Her backcourt running mate, Tiesi, the Mounts’ 3-point sniper du jour, also returns to do damage at the arc. … Like E-town, Ephrata also lost a player — Long, a speed-demon defender — to a knee injury. Too many of those around the league, by the way. … Some new faces sprinkled in here — the Mounts will miss Adams’ jump-shooting ability, and Andes, Kline and Lefever were solid role kids — but with Griffin running the show, expect Ephrata to be there with the lead pack come early February.

Quotable: “Our players and coaches will work as hard as possible to meet our team’s highest potential. We understand that nothing will be given to us, so we must bring it every night. I’m excited to see how our experienced players mesh with our younger players moving up to the varsity this season.” — Brian Cerullo

GARDEN SPOT SPARTANS

Coach: Scott Boyd (first season)

Last season: 6-6 league, 11-12 overall (District Three Class 5A qualifier)

Key players lost: G Erin Gonzalez (9.5, 12 3-pointers, Section 3 second-team all-star), F Taylor Soehner (12.8, Section 3 first-team all-star)

Key players returning: G Syanna Duval (2.4), G Meredith Horst (returning from season-ending injury last season), G Morgan Pavelik (6.3, 12 3-pointers), F Nikki Zeiset (4.4)

Notables: Boyd is on board to steer the ship. The former Linden Hall assistant slides in for Kevin Gensemer, who capped his 15-year run on the Spartans’ bench last winter with a D3-5A playoff trip for the first time in 14 years. So there’s plenty of good vibes in the program. … Two all-stars to replace in Gonzalez (an energizer-bunny kid on both ends of the floor) and Soehner (who became a major offensive weapon last winter). … Pavelik is poised for a breakout season; she can facilitate, run the floor and shoot it from deep. We’re expecting her numbers to go way up this time around. … Duval is a mid-ranger who can crash, and Zeiset knows her way around the post. After that, some fresh faces, as the Spartans get used to Boyd’s voice, and Garden Spot tries to make it back-to-back postseason trips.

Quotable: “The biggest thing about this year’s team is the dedication and commitment to the Garden Spot program. To return to the program in the face of a full coaching staff overhaul — especially so close to the beginning of the season — is a testament to the resiliency of our girls. Coming off our first District Three playoff appearance since 2008, the goal is to build on that success and to keep the momentum going for another appearance in districts, a deeper run in districts, and to compete for a section title.” — Scott Boyd

MANHEIM CENTRAL BARONS

Coach: Michael Smith (first season)

Last season: 10-2 league, 20-8 overall (Section 3 co-champ, L-L League tournament quarterfinalist, District Three Class 5A fourth-place finisher, reached second round of PIAA-5A playoffs)

Key players lost: G Summer Bates (1.7), G Rachel Nolt (9.1, 38 3-pointers, Section 3 second-team all-star), G Stella Higgins (2.0, transferred to Lancaster Catholic), F Paige Snyder (1.8)

Key players returning: G-F Maddie Knier (20.7, 16 3-pointers, 1,374 career points, Section 3 MVP, Section 3 first-team all-star, Class 5A first-team AP all-state), G Kaylie Kroll (5.7, 10 3-pointers), G Abbie Reed (7.6, 25 3-pointers, Section 3 second-team all-star, Lebanon Valley College commit)

Notables: Yes, that’s the same Michael Smith who was a multi-sport standout for Central back in his prep days. He’s a former Barons’ boys assistant, and he took the girls job when Tyson Hayes stepped down during the offseason. … Plenty of mo in Central’s program, after the Barons won a state-playoff game for the first time in program history last winter, and pocketed 20 victories while sharing the Section 3 crown with Lampeter-Strasburg. … A new voice at the top, yes. But Smith shouldn’t have to junk much, especially with who is due back: All-Stater Knier, crafty point guard Reed, and slasher and defensive specialist Kroll give the Barons a heck of a wily-vet trio. … If she stays healthy and Central makes another run, there’s a good shot Knier joins the coveted 2,000-point club. Keep an eye on that. And no, the multi-sport athlete has not made her college decision just yet. Stay tuned . … Some newbies sliding in around Knier, Reed and Kroll. But with that trio returning to do its collective thing, gotta believe Central is with the lead pack come the second week of February.

Quotable: “Our goal is to all come together to play as a team and find our identity on the court. We have a lot of new faces to the varsity who will have to step up as role players this season. Our expectation is to go to work every day in the gym to get better.” — Michael Smith

SOLANCO GOLDEN MULES

Coach: Chad McDowell (ninth season, 86-104 overall)

Last season: 1-11 league, 3-19 overall

Key players lost: G Kendal Janssen (6.5), G-F Olivia Lasko (10.5, 14 3-pointers, Section 3 first-team all-star), G Jaelyn Olmeda (1.3), F Hannah Wood (3.8)

Key players returning: G Paige Althoff (0.9), F Jenna Ehlers (4.5), G Sarah Landis (2.4), F Frances Northern (0.3), G Kara Peace (2.9), G Arianna Seiberlich (returning from knee injury after missing last season)

Notables: Solanco isn’t all that far removed from section-championship and D3-playoff glory, as the Golden Mules are trying to get through this re-tool phase and start challenging again. … Mules will benefit from the return of Seiberlich, a dribble-driver who is back to 100 percent after missing all of last season with a knee injury. She’ll have vets Althoff, Landis and Peace as running mates in the backcourt, and Northern and Ehlers know their way around the painted area. … Someone will need to step up as the go-to scorer to replace Lasko, who was an offensive firecracker last winter.

Quotable: “We have a core group of players returning this season, and need to develop a solid team chemistry and understand that it takes everyone to contribute for us to be successful this season.” — Chad McDowell

WARWICK WARRIORS

Coach: Danny Cieniewicz (fifth season, 37-44 overall)

Last season: 2-10 league, 8-14 overall

Key players lost: G Kendall Morgan (2.0), G Demi Perezous, G Olivia Shertzer (6.7, Section 2 second-team all-star, enrolling early at West Virginia University on soccer scholarship), G Aubrey Williamson (3.2)

Key players returning: G Olivia Fleurant (returning from season-ending injury last season), G Reese Jeanes, G Jaden Maloney (4.7, 13 3-pointers), F Sam Shaak (3.3), G Ella Shirk (1.5), F Bella Smithson (7.5, Section 2 second-team all-star), G Natalie Wenger (2.7), G Kayla Willis (3.9, 23 3-pointers)

Notables: That key-players-returning list is encouraging, with some experienced post players and arc shooters due back in Lititz. One key-kid who won’t return: Shertzer, an open-court wiz who can crash, is enrolling at West Virginia early to begin her collegiate soccer career. … Smithson had a bust-out season in the post last winter; she can crash and is nimble on the baseline. Shaak can also get on the boards. Backcourt is in pretty good shape, especially with the return of snipers Willis and Maloney, who are dangerous from the arc. … Warwick will find a way to push; they’ll definitely cause a ton of headaches, especially if Maloney and Willis are making treys and if Smithson is making buckets at the glass.

Quotable: “Despite some losses of key contributors, we find ourselves with a team that is confident and has some level of varsity experience. My hope is that we can step up as a group and put ourselves in a position to be competitive every night.” — Danny Cieniewicz

