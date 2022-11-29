Previewing Section 1 of L-L League girls basketball for the 2022-23 season …

CEDAR CREST FALCONS

Coach: Will Wenninger (third season in second stint with Falcons; 21-18 overall since returning)

Last season: 7-6 league, 11-11 overall

Key players lost: F Sarah Batra (12.0 points per game, 17 3-pointers, Section 1 first-team all-star), G Mallory Deiderick (6.0), G Kayla Harchuska (0.4), G MacKenzie Kerkeslager (0.8).

Key players returning: G Kaya Camasta (3.4), G Lizzie Lowe (5.0), G Brooke Shutter (4.4, 12 3-pointers)

Notables: Batra will be missed on the baseline and on the boards, but there is a nice nucleus here; Camasta, Lowe and Shutter know their way around all the Section 1 gyms, and they can all defend in the open court, score in transition and shoot it. … A reliable glass-crasher must emerge for the Section 1 wars. Keep an eye on that. … Gotta believe the Falcons will be in the hunt in what promises to be a wide-open race, with usual-suspects Hempfield and Manheim Township there down the stretch — and newbie Lebanon, fresh off winning the Section 2 title last winter, joining the fray. … Gut hunch: Nobody is running the table in Section 1. Make sure you keen an eyeball on what Cedar Crest is doing; the Falcons will challenge, and they should be plenty motivated after some close-call setbacks in money-time games last season.

Quotable: “We want to be able to use skills that will make our players successful in real life and on the basketball court.” — Will Wenninger

HEMPFIELD BLACK KNIGHTS

Coach: Kendra Merrifield (sixth season, 59-52 overall)

Last season: 11-2 league, 14-7 overall (L-L League tournament quarterfinalist, District 3 Class 6A qualifier)

Key players lost: G Brynn Axe (2.5), F Ava Baer (6.1), F Orianna Edmond (4.4, Section 1 second-team all-star), G Kira Mattes (3.4).

Key players returning: G Autumn Cook (5.8, 11 3-pointers, Section 1 second-team all-star), F Lauren Moffatt (11.5, 34 3-pointers, Section 1 first-team all-star), G Sophia Ott (10.5, 24 3-pointers, Section 1 first-team all-star)

Notables: Axe, Baer, Edmond and Mattes were all glue kids and key contributors the last couple of years, and they were all in the mix when the Knights won L-L League gold two years ago. They’ll be missed. … A fantastic start in the key-players-returning list with a trio of all-stars all due back in Landisville: Cook is the consummate point guard and she’s dangerous in transition; Moffatt can handle the baseline duties, and she added a consistent long-range jumper to her game last season; and Ott had a breakout season last winter, and she can get points in a hurry. … Need to find some D stoppers to replace Axe and Mattes, and mid-range/low-post kids to replace Baer and Edmond. But the Cook-Moffatt-Ott wily-vet trio is going to do a lot of damage. If the newbies around them can learn on the fly and fit into their roles, Hempfield will absolutely be there in the end.

Quotable: “Our expectation this season is to compete at a high level of basketball every single night. Our goal is to demonstrate passion and perseverance while striving to earn that spot at the top of our section. We know we’ll face obstacles and adversity along the way, but our goal is to support one another and work together as a team each day.” — Kendra Merrifield

LEBANON CEDARS

Coach: Jaime Walborn (seventh season, 28-103 overall, 2021-22 Section 2 Coach of the Year)

Last season: 8-5 league, 15-9 overall (Section 2 co-champ, L-L League tournament quarterfinalist, District 3 Class 6A qualifier)

Key players lost: G Madison Bishop (7.2, 15 3-pointers, Section 2 second-team all-star), G Olivia Uffner (3.5, 14 3-pointers), F Dorthie Zechman (6.2, Section 2 second-team all-star)

Key players returning: G Kailah Correa (20.8, 31 3-pointers, Section 2 first-team all-star, Class 6A second-team AP all-state), G Aaliyah Ferrer (6.0, 21 3-pointers), F Liliana Harrison (5.8, Section 2 second-team all-star), F Makenna Robb (0.8), F Zariyah Whigham (1.8)

Notables: It’s a good time to be in the Cedars’ program. Lebanon earned a co-title in the Section 2 race with Ephrata last winter, and the Cedars have some exciting young-pup performers who burst onto the scene last winter. Like Correa, who earned all-state status as a ninth-grader. And Harrison, who dominated in the paint and she’s poised for even bigger and better things in her sophomore season. Tack on wing scorer Ferrer, glass-attacker Robb and jumping-jack Whigham, plus incoming freshman Olive Brandt — remember her name, won’t you — and Lebanon has the weapons to be major players in this race. … Do not miss Correa in your travels. She’s a flat-out baller. Correa will open the season with 499 points, so she’s in line for a 2,000-point career. She’s also starting to pile up the scholarship offers, including B1G Illinois and Delaware.

Quotable: “This group has worked hard and has been playing together for quite a while. We made a good run last season within our section, and we’d like to continue that. With section realignment, we know that we’ll need to work hard to continue that run, and this group is not afraid of hard work.” — Jaime Walborn

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP BLUE STREAKS

Coach: Sean Burkhart (12th season, 189-88 overall)

Last season: 9-4 league, 16-10 overall (District 3 Class 6A seventh-place finisher, PIAA-6A qualifier)

Key players lost: G Keliah Santiago (2.8, 16 3-pointers), F Gianna Smith (6.5, Section 1 second-team all-star), F Missy Welch (6.9, Section 1 second team all-star)

Key players returning: G Hailey Berk (1.7), G Ava Byrne (15.3, 19 3-pointers, Section 1 first-team all-star), F Julia Goebig (3.4), F Sarah Kraus (5.7), G Brooke Weaver (2.6, 10 3-pointers)

Notables: Longtime key-cog contributors Smith and Welch have moved on, and the Streaks will certainly miss their rebounding, shot-blocking and rim-crashing prowess. … The cupboard is hardly bare in Neffsville. Start with Byrne, who chiseled herself into an offensive weapon last winter. She can get you on the break, off the bounce and from the arc. She’ll command a lot of junk defenses this time around. Kraus made a big splash in her full-time varsity debut last winter, and Goebig can get stuff done on the wing. And definitely keep an eye on Weaver, who had a bust-out freshman season last winter, and she’s ticketed for more minutes and more crunch-time action this time around. … Here’s another name to remember: Lucy Brennan transferred in from Hershey. We’re anxious to see how Burkhart mixes her into his rotation. ... Township needs 11 more wins for Burkhart to join the 200-victory club.

Quotable: “I really like our group. They play well together and get along on and off the court, and we have fun playing the game. With a good mix of returning players who gained some experience last year, and a nice group of players who are out to prove themselves, we hope to compete in the section and the league and see where the journey takes us.” — Sean Burkhart

McCASKEY RED TORNADO

Coach: Brian McCloud (16th season)

Last season: 0-13 league, 3-18 overall

Key players lost: None listed

Key players returning: G Jaeizha Benning (0.9), F Heaven DuBois (1.6), F Elaina Foley (5.2), F Johanna Mills (3.0), F Keymara Myers (5.8), G Samijah Myers (5.2), G-F Mariah Ruth (7.0, 24 3-pointers), G Anisha Sepulveda (11.5, 25 3-pointers, Section 1 second-team all-star), G Ciaana Swinton (2.3, 13 3-pointers)

Notables: A slew of returning talent in Tornado Alley, and that’s certainly a good thing for this crew, which is itching to get back into contention. … Keep your eyes peeled on Sepulveda, who causes all kids of havoc in the backcourt. She can distribute and score, and she’s not afraid to pull the trigger from deep. … Ruth and Swinton are two more wing shooters who should draw attention defensively at the arc — opening up the middle for Sepulveda to do her thing — and Foley, Mills and the Myers’ are no strangers to the Section 1 grind. … Section 1 is always much more fun when McCaskey is winning games and is in the race. That hasn’t happened much here lately. This group is jonesing to buck the recent trend and start heading in the right direction. Don’t sleep on McCaskey.

Quotable: “Believing we can win and that we are winners. Commitment over convenience.” — Brian McCloud

PENN MANOR COMETS

Coach: Mike Glackin (first season)

Last season: 12-1 league, 17-11 overall (Section 1 champ for first time since 1974, L-L League tournament semifinalist, District 3 Class 6A eighth-place finisher)

Key players lost: G-F Kelsey Buswell (0.3), G-F Sophia Foster (0.4), G Morgan Miller (10.6, 45 3-pointers, 937 career points, Section 1 first-team all-star), G Riley Peart (0.6), F Emily Riggs (3.2), G-F Sydney Shepos (6.1, 15 3-pointers, Section 1 second-team all-star), F Lily Sugra (17.7, 13 3-pointers, 900 career points, Section 1 MVP, Section 1 first-team all-star)

Key players returning: G Izzy Kligge (2.3)

Notables: Graduation night was not kind to the Comets, who saw four standout starters — Miller, Riggs, Shepos and Sugra — pick up their diplomas back in the spring, after Penn Manor put together one of its best seasons in program history. … The Comets won the section crown for the first time in 48 years, went to the league semifinals (where they suffered a gut-punch setback to eventual runner-up Ephrata) and got to the seventh-place game in D3-6A. Penn Manor was tripped up by host Red Lion in that win-or-go-home clash, as the Lions snared the final PIAA bid out of D3. No state invite for the Comets, but they had quite the ride. … And then, well, big changes. Section 1 Coach of the Year Megan Collins stepped down. Glackin, one of her assistants, got the skippering job. And he inherited a squad that is set to return one starter: Kligge, a defensive stopper who complimented Penn Manor’s array of offensive weapons last year, including Sugra, a low-post machine, Riggs, the dirty-worker, Shepos, a mid-ranger, and Miller, an arc sniper. They’ll all be missed. … Glackin is facing a re-tool in his rookie season. But there are still plenty of good vibes wafting around in this program after last season’s run. Be patient, Comet Nation.

Quotable: “It’s a year of transition. We’ve lost a ton of players with a lot of varsity experience, and we have a completely new coaching staff. We have a solid core of freshmen — nine total — coming up to blend in with our returning varsity and JV girls from last year. We just want to get better each day as a group, and find ways to be competitive in Section 1 as we grow.” — Mike Glackin

