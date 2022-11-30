Previewing Section 2 of L-L League boys basketball for the 2022-23 season …

CONESTOGA VALLEY

• Coach: Jim Shipper (third season at CV, 14th season overall, 186 career wins).

• Last year’s record: 5-8 league, 11-11 overall

• Top players lost: Cameron Swinton (16.6 ppg, 49 3-pointers), DeMajh Salisbery (14.2 ppg, 33 3-pointers), Austin Wertz (13.4 ppg, 32 3-pointers), Titus York (6.6 ppg), Connor Esbenshade (1.3 ppg).

• Top players returning: G Griffen Rishell (9.1 ppg, 17 3-pointers), G Tanner Petersheim (2.5 ppg), G Nasziir Anderson (1.7 ppg), F Garrett Funck (1.1 ppg), G Elijah Egerter.

• Coach’s thoughts: “I am really encouraged about what we can become and who we can become this year. We have shown the capability of being a really good team when we play together, play defense, and remain disciplined to our core values.”

ELIZABETHTOWN

• Coach: Lee Eckert (third season, 21-18 overall).

• Last year’s record: 8-5 league, 16-11 overall (District 3-5A qualifier, PIAA 5A qualifier).

• Top players lost: Patrick Gilhool (15.7 ppg, 39 3-pointers), Matthew Gilhool (14.1 ppg), Techeal Gonquoi (7.8 ppg, 22 3-pointers), Nathan Johnson (1.4 ppg).

• Top players returning: Braden Cummings (8.9 ppg), Noah Locke (1.4 ppg), Dax Kelly (0.7 ppg).

• Coach’s thoughts: “With only one starter returning from last year’s team, our program is excited for the opportunities underclassmen will have this season. Look for the Bears to play a little different style this season than the previous years.”

EPHRATA

• Coach: Scott Gaffey (third season, fifth overall, 9-68 overall).

• Last year’s record: 1-12 league, 6-15 overall

• Top players lost: Mason Hagen (13.9 ppg, 28 3-pointers), Mason Campbell (6. 3 ppg), Brody Martin (4.6 ppg).

• Top players returning: G Dylan Kohl (7.4 ppg, 34 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Two honorable mention), G Dylan Mahlandt (4.3 ppg, 10 3-pointers), F Trent Wolf (3.8 ppg), F Gavin Haupt (1.9 ppg).

• Coach’s thoughts: “I’m pleased with the way our guys compete and get after it every single play. Every drill we’ve done has been competitive. Our JVs are doing a great job of challenging the older guys.”

GARDEN SPOT

• Coach: Nate Musselman (fifth season, 36-52 overall).

• Last year’s record: 6-7, 8-14 overall.

• Top players lost: Tyler Martin (4.7 ppg), Luke Steiner (7.1 ppg, 30 3-pointers), George Rohrbaugh (2.2 ppg), Brendan Weaver (9.1 ppg), Ryan Conrad (7.1 ppg).

• Top players returning: G Michael Heisley (6.7 ppg, 26 3-pointers), G Dylan Nolt (4.8 ppg), G Jace Conrad (3.5 ppg), F Bryce Weaver (3.5 ppg).

• Coach’s thoughts: "This year, we have four seniors that will guide a young Spartan team. I’m excited for them and the leadership roles they will perform. ... I’m excited for all of our sophomores and freshmen who will have opportunities to grow this year."

MANHEIM CENTRAL

• Coach: Charlie Fisher (sixth season, eighth overall, 77-83).

• Last year’s record: 8-5 league, 18-10 overall (L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament semifinalist, District 3-5A qualifier).

• Top players lost: Judd Novak (12.1 ppg), Collin Thompson (8 ppg, 59 3-pointers), Logan Hostetter (1.6 ppg).

• Top players returning: G Trey Grube (21.1 ppg, 101 3-pointers, 1,180 career points, 2022 L-L Section Three first-team all-star), F Connor Fahnestock (4.5 ppg), F Collin Neilies (3.4 ppg, 11 3-pointers), G Jackson Tracy (3.2 ppg, 15 3-pointers), G Zachary Benner (2.1 ppg).

• Coach’s thoughts: “We have to fill the void of our point guard. Outside of that, we have four of our six-man rotation back. So with that experience, we’re focusing more on getting better at things in practice and less on installing things.”

SOLANCO

• Coach: Anthony Hall (first year, eighth overall, 82-82).

• Last year’s record: 1-12 league, 2-19 overall.

• Top players lost: Trent McDowell (4.6 ppg).

• Top players returning: G Jadon Yoder (11.1 ppg, 34 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Three honorable mention), G Noah Bailey (8.6 ppg), F Ayden Maggs (7.8 ppg, 10 3-pointers), G Elijah Cunningham (5.5 ppg), G Noah Baber (4.2 ppg), G Austin Wenger (2.2 ppg), F Brock Osborne (2.2 ppg).

• Coach’s thoughts: “I told them from Day One in order for things to start going their way, it’s going to require focus on details and discipline. They’ve been disciplined, detailed, focused.”

WARWICK

• Coach: Chris Christensen (eighth season, 89-72 overall).

• Last year’s record: 10-3 league, 21-7 overall (L-L Section Two champ, District 3-6A runner-up, PIAA Class 6A second round).

• Top players lost: Tate Landis (18.1 ppg, 53 3-pointers), Avery Sapp (8.9 ppg, 22 3-pointers), Ryan Fink (7.2 ppg, 21 3-pointers), Chase Krall (4.1 ppg, 19 3-pointers).

• Top players returning: Carter Horst (7.9 ppg, 23 3-pointers), Trevor Evans (7.9 ppg, 19 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section Two honorable mention), Caleb Johnsen (4.6 ppg, 11 3-pointers).

• Coach’s thoughts: “Our guys have done an awesome job preparing for the season. We are going to have a young roster this year, which we are very excited about. We have a few returning players with a ton of experience that we will need to lean on early this season.”