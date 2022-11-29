Previewing Section 1 of L-L League boys basketball for the 2022-23 season …

CEDAR CREST

• Coach: Tommy Smith (13th season, 185-113 career record).

• Last season: 7-6 league, 10-12 overall.

• Top players lost: Jake Wolfe (6.2 ppg, 22 3-pointers), Jay Aviles (3.65 ppg), Nico Cruz-Buck (1.2 ppg).

• Top players returning: junior Fernando Marquez (10.3 ppg, 15 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), junior Aiden Schomp (9.9 ppg, 20 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), junior Leo Tirado (7.1 ppg, 21 3-pointers), senior Nolan Groff (5.3 ppg, 17 3-pointers), junior Owen Chernich (4.3 ppg, 13 3-pointers), senior J’Veon Reyes-Vega (3.9 ppg, 17 3-pointers).

• Coach’s thoughts: "We are bringing back four juniors and two seniors essentially. … young roster but experienced. Those six guys played a lot this year. … We’d like it to be an inside-out (approach on offense)."

"Outside of Aiden we are relatively small. We have a bunch of guards I feel are interchangeable. I’d like to think our pace of play is going to be fast and getting a lot of kids minutes."

"Moreso re-creating our teams who won league championships from years earlier when we had a lot of guards we were able to rotate, with a little bit of size."

HEMPFIELD

• Coach: Danny Walck (13th season at Hempfield, 28th overall, 369-276 career record, 337-251 in L-L League).

• Last season: 9-4 league, 21-7 overall (L-L Section One co-champ, league tournament runner-up, District Three Class 6A quarterfinalist, PIAA qualifier).

• Top players lost: Cole Overbaugh (10.9 ppg), Parker Wolfe (6.6 ppg, 21 3-pointers).

• Top players returning: senior guard Miguel Pena (13.3 ppg, 64 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One Player of the Year and first-team all-star), junior forward Ben Troyer (10 ppg, 26 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), senior guard/ forward Michael Hester (5.8 ppg, 27 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One honorable mention), senior guard/ forward Michael Rieker (3.7 ppg, 18 3-pointers), senior forward Chase Calabretta (2.7 ppg).

• Coach’s thoughts: "We’re a veteran group. Everybody knows that. We got a couple third-year starters and a second-year starter. We’re hoping that experience can carry us through some of those challenging times. We’re just excited to have a full year after having weathered the storm of getting through the COVID years. Be grateful for it, make most of the opportunity and have fun."

LEBANON

• Coach: Kris Uffner (first season).

• Last season: 8-5 league, 16-9 overall (L-L Section Two runner-up, L-L tournament quarterfinalist).

• Top players lost: Marquis Ferreira (15.4 ppg, 41 3-pointers), Adrian Cruz (11.1 ppg), Kevin Smith (8.8 ppg), Nathanael Diaz (7.2 ppg), Michael Franco-Suazo (4.3 ppg).

• Top players returning: senior forward Emanuel Mason (4.1 ppg), junior guard Jaidyn Mercado (3.5 ppg).

• Coach’s thoughts: "Similar concept, different offense. We are going to play motion-style offense, give kids space. Try to be fundamentally sound, disciplined. Let our Lebanon kids do some things with the space. That’s the goal so far."

"For us we are putting the new regime’s spin on our culture. … Just play like Cedars. I was a Cedar. Most of our coaching staff are Lebanon alums."

"We have a specific idea of what we think Lebanon basketball should look like. With our guys not having a lot of experience, the expectation is still Lebanon basketball should look like what Lebanon basketball has looked like than what it could look like with a group not knowing a lot of tradition."

"Just bringing the tradition to the program and making sure they know there is a standard to live up to."

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

• Coach: Matt Johns (eighth season at Manheim Township, 10th season overall, 132-84 career record).

• Last season: 9-4 league, 12-9 overall (L-L Section One co-champ, L-L tournament quarterfinalist).

• Top players lost: Seth Miller (12 ppg, 35 3-pointers), JT Weaver (10.1 ppg, 23 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), Brok Oldac (9.6 ppg, 20 3-pointers), Matt O’Gorman (2.2 ppg), Jaimie Miller (3.1 ppg).

• Top players returning: junior guard/forward Sebastian Henson (12.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, 2022 L-L Section One second-team all-star), junior guard Caden Young (1.8 ppg).

• Coach’s thoughts: "We are hoping to be skilled and deep at multiple positions this year. Many of this year’s contributors will be lacking in varsity game experience, with a shorter preseason we are going to have to grow up quickly. We hope to improve throughout the year on our offensive patience and our defensive discipline. We are looking to play fast and be organized then show patience if we are not able to take advantage of numbers. That will come with some growing pains. We feel we have a lot of players who can contribute this year on the court. It will be important that we all recognize that contributions go beyond shooting and scoring. It will be important for our staff to figure out who are the five that play the best together on offense and defense. Beyond the returning varsity players mentioned above we are hoping to see big things from juniors Bennett Parmer, Will King, Jonzell Morant, Josh Boll and Isaac Vorhis-Witmer, and many more."

MCCASKEY

• Coach: Freddy Ramos (fifth season, 46-40 career record).

• Last season: 7-6 league, 11-11 overall.

• Top players lost: Hasan Williams (15.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers), Jared Kumah (10.1 ppg), Shamell Burke (9.3 ppg), Grady Bachman (4.5 ppg), John Stewart (1.6 ppg).

• Top players returning: senior point guard Jonathan Byrd (9.6 ppg, 2022 L-L Section One first-team all-star), senior De’Shaun McFadden (3.8 ppg), senior Eric Centeno (2.6 ppg), senior Elias Garcia.

• Coach’s thoughts: "We want to build on the momentum with which we closed last season. We have a senior-heavy team this year. Leadership, team chemistry and commitment to play defense will factor in to our successes."

"I appreciate the culture of our program right now. Our kids are holding each other accountable, exercising good work ethic/character and having a good time playing basketball together! We also have a great deal of trust in our senior point guard, Jonathan Byrd. He has been with us at the high school since he was in eighth grade. Together as a team we have a goal, win game No. 1 at Coatesville."

PENN MANOR

• Coach: Larry Bellew (11th season, 60-154 career record).

• Last season: 1-12 league, 3-19 overall.

• Top players lost: Kamrin Carroll (12.3 ppg, 21 3-pointers), Randy Short (6.8 ppg, 27 3-pointers), Cameron Scholl (4.5 ppg, 18 3-pointers), Noe Perez (2.5 ppg).

• Top players returning: junior guard Ethan Benne (11.5 ppg, 14 3-pointers), sophomore Dhamir Wesley (5.5 ppg), senior Nathan Schmidtke (3.2 ppg), senior DeShawn Stanley (2.2 ppg), senior Dominick Guzman (1.1 ppg), senior Ian Lutter (1.4 ppg).