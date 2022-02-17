Friday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball championship game is set. Section Three champion Lampeter-Strasburg (23-0) will square off with Section One co-champion Hempfield (19-4) at Manheim Township at 7 p.m.

When asked about L-S after Wednesday's semifinal win over Warwick, Hempfield veteran coach Danny Walck said, "I do know this. You got guys that can fill the basket. And not just one guy. Multiple guys."

This will be the fourth league playoff matchup between the programs. Hempfield won the first two, both quarterfinal victories, the first coming in 2004 (49-43) and the second in 2010 (52-45). L-S won the last matchup, 47-45, in the 2018 semifinals, en route to the Pioneers appearing in their first league final and winning their first and only league championship.

Below are some notes on both squads to get you ready for Friday.

Lampeter-Strasburg notes:

How they got here: L-S completed its first unbeaten regular season since 1959. They won their first 20 games by double-digit margins of victory. The first single-digit margin of victory came in the regular season finale at Bishop McDevitt, a 53-50 come-from-behind win in which L-S trailed at half for the only time this season. Afterward, L-S senior guard Isaiah Parido told LNP|LancasterOnline, "It’s cool. But I think most of us are saying we’re 0-0 now going into the playoffs.” ...The Pioneers handled Lebanon, 73-53, in the league quarterfinal, and held off Section Three foe Manheim Central for the third time this season in the league semifinal, 75-68. Along the way, L-S played five games without leading-scorer Ty Burton (ankle), and still won by double-digits. The Pioneers won Wednesday’s semifinal without point guard Berkeley Wagner (ankle), holding a Barons’ squad that sunk 11 3-pointers.

Trivia: The Pioneers are making the program’s 15th league playoff appearance all-time, 14th since the start of this century, and 11th in 12 years. L-S is 7-13 all-time in L-L playoff games, 6-3 under sixth-year coach Ed Berryman. The Pioneers won their first and only league championship in 2018. L-S is in the league final for just the second time in program history - the first came in 2018.

By the numbers: L-S is averaging 68.8 points per game and a league-leading 8.6 made 3-pointers a game, while holding opponents to 44.4 points per game. …The Pioneers are averaging a league-leading, eye-popping 8.6 made 3-pointers a game.

Top players: Leading-scorers are Ty Burton (20.7 ppg, 47 3-pointers), Ben Wert (14.9 ppg, 46 3-pointers), Berkeley Wagner (10.7 ppg, 39 3-pointers), Isaiah Parido (9.7 ppg, 54 3-pointers) and Luka Vranich (8.1 ppg). …Burton was a Class 5A all-state selection as a freshman last season. Vranich, a 6-2 senior, is the team’s leading rebounder. Vranich, Wert (6-1 junior) and Luke Hines (6-3 sophomore) can be sizable defenders in the post when called upon. …Parido (golf), Vranich (cross country) and Wagner (football) were all members of fall sports teams that made deep postseason runs. Speaking of which, Hines, a starting o-lineman for the football team in the fall, made his second career start Wednesday in place of the injured Wagner.

Lampeter-Strasburg team page

Hempfield notes:

How they got here: Hempfield began the year 8-0, which included an impressive win over Wilson (14-7). The Knights lost their next two. Then they again won eight in a row before ending their league slate with losses to Manheim Township and McCaskey, resulting in a split with Township for the co-Section One championship. ...“This is our second season,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck told LNP|LancasterOnline earlier this week. “I said in the McCaskey locker room, we got to embrace the body of work.’’ ...Hempfield has won its next three games, which included Monday’s 50-33 L-L quarterfinal victory at Section Four Elco and Wednesday’s 52-48 L-L semifinal win over Section Two champ Warwick.

Trivia: Hempfield is making its 23rd L-L playoff appearance all-time, its fifth under coach Danny Walck, who is making his 10th L-L playoff appearance as a head coach in the L-L overall (he steered Lancaster Catholic to four L-L playoff berths in the 1990s and Warwick in 2007). Walck is 9-8 all-time as head coach in the league playoffs. …Hempfield is 35-15 all-time in the league playoffs. The Black Knights have seven L-L championships in their trophy case: 1984, 1992, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2010, 2011. Those seven L-L titles are third-most by a single school in league history. They reached the L-L final last season.

By the numbers: Hempfield is averaging 53.9 points per game and holding opponents to 44.4 points per game. …Hempfield’s season-high is 78 points, season-low is 37 points. …Hempfield has held opponents to 50 points or less in 16 of 23 games. Hempfield’s most points allowed this season is 55. …Hempfield’s largest margin of victory is 53 points, largest margin of defeat is 17 points. …The Knights have won 10 games by a single-digit margin of victory. Three losses have come by single-digit margins. …

Top players: 6-2 junior guard Miguel Pena (13.3 ppg, 54 3-pointers), 6-5 senior guard/forward Cole Overbaugh (11.1 ppg), 6-0 sophomore guard Ben Troyer (9.4 ppg), 6-0 senior guard Parker Wolfe (6.8 ppg), 6-2 junior forward Michael Hester (6.5 ppg, 26 3-pointers).

Hempfield team page