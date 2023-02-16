The top two teams in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball all season are meeting for the league tournament championship Friday.

Section One champ Hempfield (21-2) meets Section Two champ Manheim Central (20-4) at Manheim Township High School. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

“It’s two totally different teams,” Warwick coach Chris Christensen said. “It should be an exciting game.”

Christensen is one of a few coaches who has faced both Hempfield and Manheim Central this season.

“With Manheim you have one of the best shooters in the league (Trey Grube),” Christensen said. “You also have one on Hempfield, too (Miguel Pena).”

Grube (22.4 points per game) is No. 2 on Manheim Central boys basketball all-time scorers list (1,717 career points). He’s also the all-time league-leader in career 3-pointers made (296).

The Hempfield point guard Pena (16 points per game) is 29 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

“With Manheim you have a fair amount of guys who are confident in knocking down shots along with a good athlete in (Aaron) Enterline,” Christensen said.

The 6-foot-3 Enterline (9.5 ppg) is an all-state two-way football player in the fall who provides athleticism and size around the basket. Teammate Sam Witmer (8.4 ppg), a 6-foot, 2-inch junior guard, has come on strong as of late with a game-winning steal in the closing moments of Monday’s league quarterfinal and a clutch, baseline reverse layup to put his team in front in the closing moments of Wednesday’s league semifinal. Junior Jackson Tracy (3.8 ppg) steers the ship from the point guard spot for Manheim Central. The Barons go about nine players deep.

“Hempfield has got a group of seniors on a mission,” Christensen said. “And some guys with a ton of experience that all know their role and seem to be willing to sacrifice for their own goals.”

Hempfield’s varsity roster is made up of all juniors and seniors, most familiar with this stage in that the Black Knights are returning to the league final for the third year in a row, looking to complete the mission of winning a league crown after coming up just short each of the last two years.

Guard/forwards Ben Troyer (10.2 ppg) and Michael Hester (6.5 ppg) and guard Chase Calabretta (9.6 ppg) all bring a ton of experience. Six-foot, 5-inch senior center Kamyn Lawrence (10.3 ppg) provides size around the basket.

“Offensively, Manheim runs a lot more sets and things you have to scout for,” Christensen said. “And they do a whole lot more things on D with zones, mans, traps.”

Meanwhile, Hempfield had the league’s No. 2 scoring defense in the league and is holding opponents to 46.5 points a game.

Both teams are top five in the league in scoring offense, with Manheim Central averaging 60.3 points a game and Hempfield putting up 58 points a game.

“Offensively, Hempfield does more motion stuff,” Christensen said. “But they mix in some stuff.”

Winners of their last 15 games, Hempfield is back in the league final for the third year in a row, still aiming to win the program’s first league crown since 2011, when coach Danny Walck was in his first year with the program.

The Barons are making the program’s first trip to the league final.

