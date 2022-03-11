LEBANON — Remember when Pottsville Nativity was a perennial state girls’ basketball power?

The boys’ team appears to have taken the mantle.

Nativity won the state class A championship a year ago, and cruised into the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament with an 58-32 romp over Lancaster Country Day Friday at Cedar Crest.

The Hilltoppers (21-6) simply showed Country Day size, athleticism and basketball chops the Cougars don’t see often.

The biggest problem was Nativity’s 6-7 duo of Justin Sickle and Marquis Ratcliffe anchoring a pretty advanced 3-2 matchup zone.

“We’ve not seen anything like that,’’ said Country Day coach Jon Schultz. “That’s a pretty advanced team for single-A basketball. We worked on it in practice, but it’s hard to duplicate 6-6, 6-7 and then, you know, 6-3 guards.’’

Despite 13 first-half turnovers, Country Day hung around for a while. It was a four-point game late in the first quarter, and the Cougars snuck their way to within nine, at 24-15, on a Christian Hoin 3-pointer late in the first half.

It was 30-15 at the half, and all the suspense drained away in the opening minutes of the third quarter courtesy of Nativity point guard Cody Miller, a veteran of the state-title run.

Miller drilled three 3-pointers on consecutive possession, then a run-out layup with a nifty shot fake, and it was 41-18.

Miller scored 18, all in the second and third quarters, and guarded Grant Landis, Country Day’s leading scorer, who came in averaging 19.2 points per game and scored six.

Jake Kumah led the Cougars with eight points.

Ratcliff, under the eye of local Division III colleges, scored 16 in three quarters.

Country Day bows out at 17-10 and a program on the rise.

“This is my fourth year, so these seniors were freshmen with me,’’ Schultz said. “I’m thrilled they’ve stuck with it. Next year, we have three starters back. It’s tough to build a program, but we’re building it up, and I’m pleased with where we’re heading.’’

Another Lancaster County side, Mount Calvary, gets the next shot at Nativity. Mount Calvary beat District 12 champion City School 56-46 Friday to earn that shot. The quarterfinal will be played Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.