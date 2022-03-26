That's a wrap for the 2021-22 girls basketball season, as the PIAA crowned its final two champions on Saturday in Hershey's Giant Center, where one team capped a perfect season, and the other made a triumphant return to the winner's circle.

Neumann-Goretti 55, Freedom 49: For the fifth time in program history, the Saints marched into the winner’s circle in a PIAA championship game.

Mihjae Hayes poured in 32 points, including six game-icing foul shots in the waning seconds, and N-G fended off the upstart Bulldogs for the Class 3A title. Freedom, which upset District 7 neighbor Pittsburgh North Catholic earlier in the tournament, was appearing in its first PIAA title game.

N-G’s victory gave the Philadelphia Catholic League three state champs this season; Archbishop Wood captured the 4A title on Thursday, before PCL champ Cardinal O’Hara won 5A gold on Friday. Wood and O’Hara successfully defended their crowns.

Making treks to Hershey is old hat for N-G, which won four state championships in a row from 2015-18. The Saints (17-9) were back in the Giant Center on Saturday, and Hayes stole show, shooting 11-for-19 from the floor — including 3-for-6 from long range — with six rebounds, six steals and a couple of assists for the District 12 champs.

Amirah Hackney chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds and D’Ayzha Atkinson added nine point and 10 rebounds for N-G, which forced 20 turnovers and had a 22-21 lead at the half, and then fended off Freedom (22-6) late. Shaye Bailey (21 points) and Renae Mohrbacher (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Julia Mohrbacher (7 points, 10 rebounds) paced the Bulldogs, who were the District 7 runners-up.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 60, Mt. Lebanon 40: One prep basketball team in the state got through its season without a loss, and that was District 1 champ P-W, which capped off a perfect 34-0 ride with the program’s first PIAA championship, a Class 6A crown compliments of a dominating victory over the Blue Devils.

Blue chipper Abby Sharpe lit it up for P-W on Saturday; the sharpshooter clicked on 10-of-13 shots — including 3-for-3 from 3-point range — and she poured in 26 points for the Colonials. Erin Daley chipped in with 17 points and 12 rebounds for P-W, which out-rebounded Mt. Lebanon 36-19.

The District 7 champ Devils (27-2) shot just 15-for-52 from the floor, and fell behind 25-11 at the half. P-W broke the game wide open with a 16-6 third-quarter blitz. Mt. Lebanon was back in the state finals for the first time since 2011.

