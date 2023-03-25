HERSHEY — Lansdale Catholic capped its outstanding 2022-23 girls basketball season in style.

A couple of weeks after coach Eric Gidney and his Crusaders won their first Philadelphia Catholic League crown — before a packed-to-the-rafters crowd in the venerable Palestra — Lansdale Catholic on Saturday earned its first PIAA championship on the state’s biggest stage.

Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year Gabby Casey poured in 28 points, the Crusaders had a game-changing 13-0 second-half spree, and Lansdale Catholic fended off longtime WPIAL kingpin Blackhawk 53-45 in the Giant Center, as the Crusaders capped their finish-the-job tour in fine fashion.

It was sweet redemption for Lansdale Catholic, which fell to Philadelphia Catholic League rival Archbishop Wood in the 4A state-finale here last year.

Blackhawk (25-5) was appearing in its fifth PIAA title game, and the Cougars were 4-0 here before falling to Lansdale Catholic, which won league, district and state titles this season.

“It means a lot,” Gidney said, “especially for these seniors, and the girls who walked out of here last year brokenhearted after losing to Wood. They all said hey, we want to get back here, and not just be happy to get back here, but to win the whole darn thing. They wanted to accomplish that, and they did. They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives.”

Casey, the Philly Catholic League MVP and a St. Joe’s recruit, shot 13-for-20 from the floor — she hit countless big shots — and pulled down 16 rebounds for District 12-champ Lansdale Catholic, which had a seemingly safe 46-36 lead on Casey’s transition layup with 4:24 to play.

But Blackhawk hung tough, and the District 7 runner-up Cougars were within 46-45 on Alena Fusetti’s 3-pointer with 2:25 to go. But Casey had a back-breaking fast-break layup, and Olivia Boccella went 4-for-4 at the foul line over the final 51 seconds to finally ice it for Lansdale Catholic, which closed the game on a 7-0 clip to finally subdue Blackhawk.

“So many emotions,” Casey said. “Just amazing … as soon as that buzzer hit, we were all jumping up and down. It’s a feeling you can’t even explain.”

The Crusaders (29-2) joined Philly Catholic League rival Archbishop Carroll in the PIAA winner’s circle; Carroll captured Class 6A gold on Friday with a win over previously undefeated District 3 champ Cedar Cliff.

Fusetti, who popped in 20 points for Blackhawk, hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers to spark the Cougars, who trailed 9-8 heading into the second quarter. But Blackhawk caught fire before the half, getting 3-pointers from Aubrey Hupp and Haley Romigh, and the Cougars had their largest lead — 23-16 — on Fusetti’s bucket.

Blackhawk had a 25-22 lead at the half, but couldn’t hold it. Lansdale Catholic had a 16-5 third-quarter spurt to seize control, including 11 straight points to end the stanza and take the lead for good. Casey’s 3-pointer knotted the game at 25-25, and Nadia Yemola’s 3-pointer gave the Crusaders the lead for good, 32-30, with 3:03 to go in the third.

“The first three minutes of the third quarter are so crucial in any game, and we really wanted it there,” Casey noted. “We came out with the right mentality and intensity. We were able to sure things up on defense, we reversed the ball and got open looks on offense, and our energy went way up.”

Sanyiah Littlejohn, who capped Lansdale Catholic’s game-changing 13-0 blitz with a baseline bucket for a 40-30 lead early in the fourth quarter, had a key foul shot down the stretch, and she and Boccella added nine points apiece for the Crusaders, who overcame 13 turnovers but shot 50 percent — 22-for-44 — from the floor.

Hupp, a freshman, scored 11 points for Blackhawk, which shot just 33 percent from the floor, including 7-for-23 from deep. Kassie Potts grabbed nine rebounds for the Cougars, and her 3-pointer whittled Lansdale Catholic’s lead down to 46-42 with 3:18 to play.

But the Crusaders finished fast, and hoisted the gold trophy — one year after settling for silver.

