HERSHEY — Three-peat complete for Archbishop Wood’s girls basketball team.

The Vikings added to their already overflowing trophy case Saturday, clipping South Fayette 61-54 to win the Class 5A state championship in the Giant Center.

That’s three PIAA championships in a row and eight overall for Wood, the District 12 champ. The Vikings are now 8-3 in state title-game appearances, and it’s the second time Wood has won three crowns in a row; the Vikings won three 3A titles in a row from 2010-2012 — plus a 3A crown in 2016 and a 5A title in 2017.

“This doesn’t get old, not at all,” said Wood coach Mike McDonald, who has guided the Vikings to five of those crowns. “It’s amazing that we’re able to make it here all the time. The stress you go through as a coach, watching video and wondering how you’re going to stop these tough teams. But we’ve been able to capitalize and win games.”

South Fayette, the two-time reigning District 7 champ, was making its first appearance in a PIAA finale. The Lions made a spirited fourth-quarter rally, but couldn’t overcome Wood’s pinpoint shooting.

The Vikings shot 22-for-35 from the floor — a cool 63 percent — including 7-of-14 from 3-point land. Wood shot 71 percent from the floor in the first half, when the Vikings opened up a 37-24 lead.

Ava Renninger, Wood’s consummate point guard, scored a game-high 21 points, Deja Evans, an Albany recruit, had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Kara Meredith chipped in with 13 points, and the Vikings out-rebounded South Fayette 30-20 and survived 16 turnovers.

Wood (25-5) never trailed, and built a 13-point halftime lead behind Evans, who had 15 points at the break. The Vikings stretched their lead to 13 points by the end of the third quarter, thanks to Evans’ conventional three-point play and treys by Meredith and Emily Knouse.

“We brought the offense tonight,” McDonald said. “We usually bring the defense, but tonight we brought the offense, and we needed it because (South Fayette) is an outstanding team. We needed everything, right down until the end.”

South Fayette (28-3) kept slugging, and was within 56-51 with 47 seconds to play when Ava Leroux knocked down a 3-pointer. But Wood regrouped and closed it out.

Leroux had 10 points and eight rebounds, Erica Hall scored 17 points and Maddie Webber added 11 points for the Lions.

Also here Saturday:

Lansdale Catholic 53, Blackhawk 45

Lansdale Catholic capped its outstanding season in style.

A couple of weeks after coach Eric Gidney and his Crusaders won their first Philadelphia Catholic League crown — before a packed-to-the-rafters crowd in the venerable Palestra — Lansdale Catholic earned its first PIAA championship on the state’s biggest stage.

Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year Gabby Casey poured in 28 points, the Crusaders had a game-changing 13-0 second-half spree, and Lansdale Catholic fended off longtime WPIAL kingpin Blackhawk, as the Crusaders capped their finish-the-job tour in fine fashion.

It was sweet redemption for Lansdale Catholic, which fell to Philadelphia Catholic League rival Archbishop Wood in the 4A state-finale here last year.

Blackhawk (25-5) was appearing in its fifth PIAA title game, and the Cougars were 4-0 here before falling to Lansdale Catholic, which won league, district and state titles this season.

“It means a lot,” Gidney said, “especially for these seniors, and the girls who walked out of here last year broken-hearted after losing to Wood. They all said hey, we want to get back here, and not just be happy to get back here, but to win the whole darn thing. They wanted to accomplish that, and they did. They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives.”

Casey, the Philly Catholic League MVP and a St. Joe’s recruit, shot 13-for-20 from the floor — she hit countless big shots — and pulled down 16 rebounds for District 12-champ Lansdale Catholic, which had a seemingly safe 46-36 lead on Casey’s transition layup with 4:24 to play.

But Blackhawk hung tough, and the District 7 runner-up Cougars were within 46-45 on Alena Fusetti’s 3-pointer with 2:25 to go. But Casey had a back-breaking fast-break layup, and Olivia Boccella went 4-for-4 at the foul line over the final 51 seconds to finally ice it for Lansdale Catholic, which closed the game on a 7-0 clip to finally subdue Blackhawk.

“So many emotions,” Casey said. “Just amazing … as soon as that buzzer hit, we were all jumping up and down. It’s a feeling you can’t even explain.”

The Crusaders (29-2) joined Philly Catholic League rival Archbishop Carroll in the PIAA winner’s circle; Carroll captured Class 6A gold on Friday with a win over previously undefeated District 3 champ Cedar Cliff.

Fusetti, who popped in 20 points for Blackhawk, hit a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers to spark the Cougars, who trailed 9-8 heading into the second quarter. But Blackhawk caught fire before the half, getting 3-pointers from Aubrey Hupp and Haley Romigh, and the Cougars had their largest lead — 23-16 — on Fusetti’s bucket.

Blackhawk had a 25-22 lead at the half, but couldn’t hold it. Lansdale Catholic had a 16-5 third-quarter spurt to seize control, including 11 straight points to end the stanza and take the lead for good. Casey’s 3-pointer knotted the game at 25-25, and Nadia Yemola’s 3-pointer gave the Crusaders the lead for good, 32-30, with 3:03 to go in the third.

“The first three minutes of the third quarter are so crucial in any game, and we really wanted it there,” Casey noted. “We came out with the right mentality and intensity. We were able to sure things up on defense, we reversed the ball and got open looks on offense, and our energy went way up.”

Sanyiah Littlejohn, who capped Lansdale Catholic’s game-changing 13-0 blitz with a baseline bucket for a 40-30 lead early in the fourth quarter, had a key foul shot down the stretch, and she and Boccella added nine points apiece for the Crusaders, who overcame 13 turnovers but shot 50 percent — 22-for-44 — from the floor.

Hupp, a freshman, scored 11 points for Blackhawk, which shot just 33 percent from the floor, including 7-for-23 from deep. Kassie Potts grabbed nine rebounds for the Cougars, and her 3-pointer whittled Lansdale Catholic’s lead down to 46-42 with 3:18 to play.

But the Crusaders finished fast, and hoisted the gold trophy — one year after settling for silver.

