HERSHEY — A win for the WPIAL.

Neshannock was back in the Giant Center on Friday, one year after falling to Mount Carmel in the PIAA Class 2A championship game.

This time, the Lancers took care of business.

Mairan Haggerty poured in 23 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked six shots, Neshannock, the District Seven champ, drilled nine 3-pointers, and the Lancers raised the gold trophy — and the oversized Hershey’s chocolate bar — compliments of a hard-fought 62-56 win over District Four champ Southern Columbia Area.

“We couldn’t wait for the playoffs to come, and we were ready,” said Haggerty, an athletic junior wing player. “We’ve been ready for this moment since we lost here last year and got us the bus. We walked in and we were like yeah, we’ve been here before. We got this. We were very confident.”

And the Lancers, under longtime skipper Luann Grybowski, played like it.

The momentum of the game changed at the tail end of the third quarter, when Haggerty knocked down a wing 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give Neshannock (29-2) a 46-35 cushion.

Haggerty opened the fourth quarter with a transition layup and the Lancers were up 48-35 and sailing.

Undaunted, SCA simply kept punching, and the Tigers (29-2) were within 60-56 with 16 seconds to go when Loren Gehret knocked down a 3-pointer. Summer Tillett scored 11 of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter for SCA, which ran into foul issues and couldn’t catch the Lancers late.

Neshannock bolted to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter, getting game-opening 3-pointers from Addilae Watts, Megan Pallerino and Haggerty, who said she’s grown two inches since last year’s finale here.

SCA used a quick 8-0 second-quarter clip to knot the game at 19-19. But Aaralyn Nogay’s 3-pointer gave Neshannock the lead for good, 22-19, with 4:41 to go in the first half. The Lancers led 30-25 at the break.

Neshannock spent the entire game trying to contain SCA’s post threats; Alli Griscavage had nine points and 12 rebounds to pace the Tigers’ paint brigade. Gehret chipped in with 13 points for SCA, which out-rebounded Neshannock 40-29.

The Lancers also overcame 13 turnovers, and got some money shots in the second half from Haggerty and Pallerino, whose trey stretched Neshannock’s lead to 43-35 late in the third.

