HERSHEY — Union Area made its first trip to a PIAA girls basketball state championship game a memorable one.

The Scotties on Friday topped Lourdes Regional 46-29 to claim the Class 1A title in the Giant Center.

Union, which closed the season riding a 17-game winning streak, outscored Lourdes 11-0 in the fourth quarter to cap it.

Kylie Fruehstorfer drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Kelly Cleaver scored six of her 12 points in the first quarter to kick-start Union’s offense, and the District 7-champ Scotties shot 44 percent from behind the arc, forced 16 turnovers and KO’d the Red Raiders.

“Unbelievable,” Fruehstorfer said. “A dream. We never expected this ever, so this feels amazing. I’m kind of at a loss for words for this.”

It was an 8-8 game midway through the first quarter when Fruehstorfer hit her first trey of the game to give Union the lead for good. Earlier, Cleaver converted back-to-back conventional three-point plays.

Fruehstorfer hit a trio of second-quarter 3-pointers to help the Scotties (23-6) stretch their lead. Her third triple of the quarter gave Union a 26-16 edge, and the Scotties were up 26-19 at the break.

Lourdes (22-8) made a run in the third quarter, getting 3-pointers from Paityn Moyer and Chloe Rishel, whose trey cut Union’s lead down to 33-27 with 1:06 to go in the third.

Moyer scored 12 points for the Red Raiders, the third seed out of District 4.

The Scotties slammed the door with an 11-0 fourth-quarter spree. Fruehstorfer’s coast-to-coast layup with 2:55 to go iced it, giving Union a cozy 42-29 cushion.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77