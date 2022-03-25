HERSHEY — Two days and a pair of PIAA girls basketball state championships for the Philadelphia Catholic League.

One day after Archbishop Wood captured Class 4A gold, PCL champ Cardinal O’Hara successfully defended its state Class 5A championship compliments of a dominating 42-19 win over District 7 champ Chartiers Valley in a rematch of last year’s finalists on Friday in the Giant Center.

It turned out to be the second year in a row that the Lions tamed the Colts in the PIAA finale. Last March, O’Hara rolled to a 51-27 victory. Friday, the Lions held CV to 5-for-28 shooting from the floor — including 1-for-11 from beyond the arc — forced 14 turnovers and out-rebounded the Colts 27-19.

CV’s 19 points were the fewest scored by a team in a PIAA girls championship game, six fewer than the 25 points Sharpsville scored against Susquehanna Township back in 1981. And the team’s combined points (61) were the second-fewest in a PIAA girls championship game, just ahead of the 60 points that Archbishop Wood (34) and D7 Trinity (26) combined to score in the 2017 Class 5A finale.

“Since last March, we thought we could get back here,” said O’Hara senior Annie Welde, a Villanova recruit. “Obviously, a lot of things have to happen to get back here, especially playing in the Catholic League. That was first. But to come back here and do this again, that’s respectable.”

It was a dominating performance by coach Chrissie Doogan and her troops, who poked away eight steals and dropped nine 3-pointers in the victory.

The Philly Catholic League will go for its third PIAA girls title on Saturday, when Neumann-Goretti takes on D7 Freedom in the Class 3A title game at noon.

O’Hara never trailed Friday, bolting to an 8-0 lead on the way to a 17-11 cushion at the half, when Welde beat the second-quarter buzzer with an off-balance 3-pointer.

Annie Welde heaves in an off-balance 3 to beat halftime horn. Cardinal O’Hara leads Chartiers Valley 17-11 at the break #PaGirlsHoops @OHaraGirlsBball @CV_GirlsHoops pic.twitter.com/bYYXm8SZlK — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) March 25, 2022

The Lions (25-5) blew the game wide open in the third quarter, when Richmond recruit Maggie Doogan scored seven points, including a 3-pointer, a pull-up jumper and a nifty dribble-drive bucket for a 27-13 lead.

Earlier, Sydni Scott splashed a trey on O’Hara’s first trip of the second half, and the Lions had a cozy 29-15 lead through three quarters — and then held CV (28-3) to four fourth-quarter points.

O’Hara iced it when Molly Rullo hit back-to-back buckets, including a trey, and when Welde polished off a conventional three-point play.

“There were some nerves,” Welde admitted, “but this is what you play for. Even just to get here, so few people get to experience this. It’s just another basketball game, yeah, but look what came out of it. That makes it even more fun.”

Doogan (12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals) and Welde (11 points, 3 rebounds) packed the stat sheet for O’Hara, while Aislin Malcolm — the program’s all-time leading scorer — Perri Page and Marian Turnbull scored 4 points apiece for CV, which went 8-for-8 at the foul line, but little else went the Colts’ way.

The silver lining: CV’s senior class finished up 110-7 overall, with back-to-back state-championship runner-up appearances, and they were part of CV’s team that set the PIAA girls record with 64 straight wins, snapping the previous mark held by Lancaster Catholic.

Also Friday, a win for the WPIAL.

Neshannock was back in the Giant Center, one year after falling to Mount Carmel Area in the PIAA Class 2A championship game.

This time, the Lancers took care of business.

Mairan Haggerty poured in 23 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked six shots, Neshannock, the District 7 champ, drilled nine 3-pointers, and the Lancers raised the gold trophy — and the oversized Hershey’s chocolate bar — compliments of a hard-fought 62-56 win over District Four champ Southern Columbia Area.

“We couldn’t wait for the playoffs to come, and we were ready,” said Haggerty, an athletic junior wing player. “We’ve been ready for this moment since we lost here last year and got us the bus. We walked in and we were like yeah, we’ve been here before. We got this. We were very confident.”

And the Lancers played like it.

The momentum of the game changed at the tail end of the third quarter, when Haggerty knocked down a wing 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give Neshannock (29-2) a 46-35 cushion.

Mairan Haggerty enormous buzzer-beater 3 gives Neshannock 46-35 lead over Southern Columbia end 3Q #PaGirlsHoops @Nesh_Sports @SCATigers pic.twitter.com/ZaMTZi5ynW — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) March 25, 2022

Haggerty opened the fourth quarter with a transition layup and the Lancers were up 48-35 and sailing.

Undaunted, SCA simply kept punching, and the Tigers (29-2) were within 60-56 with 16 seconds to go when Loren Gehret knocked down a 3-pointer. Summer Tillett scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter for SCA, which ran into foul issues and couldn’t catch the Lancers late.

Neshannock bolted to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter, getting game-opening 3-pointers from Addilae Watts, Megan Pallerino and Haggerty, who said she’s grown two inches since last year’s finale here.

SCA used a quick 8-0 second-quarter clip to knot the game at 19-19. But Aaralyn Nogay’s 3-pointer gave Neshannock the lead for good, 22-19, with 4:41 to go in the first half. The Lancers led 30-25 at the break.

Neshannock spent the entire game trying to contain SCA’s post threats; Alli Griscavage had nine points and 12 rebounds to pace the Tigers’ paint brigade. Gehret chipped in with 13 points for SCA, which out-rebounded Neshannock 40-29.

The Lancers also overcame 13 turnovers, and got some money shots in the second half from Haggerty and Pallerino, whose trey stretched Neshannock’s lead to 43-35 late in the third.

