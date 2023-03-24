HERSHEY — It was Day 2 of the PIAA girls basketball state championships in the Giant Center on Friday, where one familiar face won a crown, and a program making its first appearance in a title game walked away with a win.

Longtime Philadelphia Catholic League entrant Archbishop Carroll won the Class 6A championship with a riveting win over Cedar Cliff, while Union Area, from the western-most part of the state, made a great debut with a victory over Lourdes Regional for Class 1A gold.

Archbishop Carroll 43, Cedar Cliff 37

Cinderella ended up getting the crown.

Carroll came into the PIAA playoffs as the third seed out of District 12 and with an 11-11 overall record, and after getting past Neshaminy in the first round, the Patriots knocked out 1-loss District 1 champ Perkiomen Valley to keep its magical ride going.

That ride came to a fantastic finish here Friday, when Carroll beat previously unbeaten Cedar Cliff for the program’s third state championship, and first since 2012. It’s the fifth time the Patriots appeared in a state finale.

Taylor Wilson scored 12 points — including a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers — Alexis Eberz added 12 points, including a clutch fourth-quarter bucket, Brooke Wilson chipped in with 10 points, including five must-have foul shots in crunch time, and Carroll solved Cedar Cliff, the District 3 champ, which brought a perfect 30-0 record to the Giant Center.

Carroll (16-11) had a 27-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and had to fend off the Colts down the stretch. Cedar Cliff was within 37-35 when Sydney Weyant buried a wing 3-pointer with 15.8 seconds to play in regulation.

But Brooke Wilson answered with a couple of free throws, and the Patriots held on to squeeze past the Colts, who were making their first appearance in a state-championship game.

Cedar Cliff trailed by just 28-26 with 2:37 to go in the fourth quarter when the Colts’ leading scorer, sophomore standout Olivia Jones, fouled out. Carroll outscored Cedar Cliff 15-11 down thew stretch, getting key buckets from Eberz and Taylor Wilson — an Army commit — to stay out front.

Taylor Wilson canned a pair of third-quarter treys, the latter pushing the Patriots’ lead to 25-18, Carroll’s largest lead in the game. The Patriots never trailed.

Union Area 46, Lourdes Regional 29

Union made its first trip to a PIAA girls basketball state championship game a memorable one. The Scotties topped Lourdes Regional to claim the Class 1A title.

Union, which closed the season riding a 17-game winning streak, outscored Lourdes 11-0 in the fourth quarter to cap it.

Kylie Fruehstorfer drilled five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, Kelly Cleaver scored six of her 12 points in the first quarter to kick-start Union’s offense, and the District 7-champ Scotties shot 44 percent from behind the arc, forced 16 turnovers and KO’d the Red Raiders.

“Unbelievable,” Fruehstorfer said. “A dream. We never expected this ever, so this feels amazing. I’m kind of at a loss for words for this.”

It was an 8-8 game midway through the first quarter when Fruehstorfer hit her first trey of the game to give Union the lead for good. Earlier, Cleaver converted back-to-back conventional three-point plays.

Fruehstorfer hit a trio of second-quarter 3-pointers to help the Scotties (23-6) stretch their lead. Her third triple of the quarter gave Union a 26-16 edge, and the Scotties were up 26-19 at the break.

Lourdes (22-8) made a run in the third quarter, getting 3-pointers from Paityn Moyer and Chloe Rishel, whose trey cut Union’s lead down to 33-27 with 1:06 to go in the third.

Moyer scored 12 points for the Red Raiders, the third seed out of District 4.

The Scotties slammed the door with an 11-0 fourth-quarter spree. Fruehstorfer’s coast-to-coast layup with 2:55 to go iced it, giving Union a cozy 42-29 cushion.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77