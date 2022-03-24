HERSHEY — The PIAA has crowned its first girls basketball champion of the 2021-22 season, and that team is Northumberland Christian.

The District 4 champs knocked off District 10 champ Kennedy Catholic 66-54 in the Class 1A state championship tilt Thursday afternoon in the Giant Center.

It is the first state title for Norry Christian, which broke open a close game with a third-quarter charge, and Grove City recruit Emily Garvin, a 2,100-point scorer, stuffed the stat sheet.

Garvin scored 35 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, dished off eight assists and poked away six steals for the Warriors, who finished up 27-3 under coach Jeff Ulmer this season.

“Unreal,” Garvin said. “It’s awesome because we’ve worked so hard this season. This has been our goal, and we weren’t sure if we’d even get here.”

Norry Christian not only got here, but hoisted the gold trophy after topping Kennedy Catholic. The Warriors beat Greenwood, Jenkintown, Christian School of York and Williamsburg to punch their tickets to Hershey.

Ulmer’s daughters also contributed to the Warriors’ victory here Thursday; Anna Ulmer scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Emma Ulmer had five points and six boards for the Warriors, who trailed 36-31 at the half before an 18-8 third-quarter blitz.

Garvin scored 10 of her points in the third quarter, when she also picked up her fourth foul. Garvin remained on the court despite the foul woes, and she ended up shooting 9-for-20 from the floor and 16-for-23 at the foul line.

“At halftime we changed up our defense because they were getting too many open looks,” Garvin said. “That helped a lot, and we started playing better. … It’s unreal to even be here. It’s crazy.”

Layke Fields had a terrific game in the post for Kennedy Catholic with 21 points and 12 rebounds. She was a matchup nightmare for Norry Christian. Bella DiNardo chipped in with 14 points and six boards and Paris Gilmore had 10 points for the Golden Eagles, who ended their season with a 25-3 record under coach Justin Magestro.

Fields’ stick-back bucket knotted the game at 38-38 in the third quarter, and that’s when Norry Christian got hot. During the Warriors’ game-changing run, Garvin scored in the lane, Anna Ulmer had a pair of buckets, including the go-ahead layup to start the spree, and Emma Ulmer drilled a 3-pointer for a 7-point cushion and Norry Christian was on its way.

