HERSHEY — The first two PIAA girls basketball state champions for the 2022-23 season were crowned Thursday in the Giant Center, with one team from the east and one team from the west earning titles.

In Thursday’s opener, longtime District 10 kingpin Kennedy Catholic took care of Homer-Center 65-45 for Class 2A gold. In the nightcap, District 2 heavyweight Dunmore dusted River Valley 42-30 for the 3A title.

Dunmore 42, River Valley 30

The Bucks left no doubt.

University of North Caroline recruit Ciera Toomey scored 14 points and pulled down 21 rebounds, Tristan Canavan chipped in with 10 points, and Dunmore shut down the Panthers and captured Class 3A gold.

Toomey, a 6-foot-4 enforcer, was a matchup headache on the glass. She blocked two shots and forced five steals, and she dished off three assists for good measure, as Dunmore (27-3) forced 13 turnovers in all and out-rebounded River Valley 36-24.

Toomey had a lot to do with that. She suffered a knee injury at the end of last season, and gradually built her minutes up this season. She played full minutes in the state semifinals against Lancaster Catholic, and again here Thursday.

“This is what you dream of doing, and to get to do it with this team is like no other,” Toomey said. “To be able to say that we worked so hard to get here all year, and then to go out and do it … it’s exciting.”

River Valley, the District 6 champ and in a state finale for the first time, made a couple of last-gasp second-half efforts. In the third quarter, the Panthers had a quick 8-0 blitz, and were within 27-23 when smooth lefty Ava Persichetti drilled a 3-pointer with 4:51 to go in the quarter.

But Toomey had a post bucket and Cadie Lewis coaxed in a trey and Dunmore — back in the state finals for the first time since 2018 — had a 34-25 lead through three.

Sophia Talutto helped the Bucks slam the door. With River Valley (29-3) still hanging around after Persichetti’s 3-pointer with 7:11 to play, Talutto cashed in a runner in the lane, and her baseline floater with 2:33 to play gave Dunmore a commanding 42-28 cushion.

Dunmore rookie coach Carrie Toomey is a Franklin & Marshall grad, and she was an All-American and a 1,000-point scorer for the Diplomats.

Kennedy Catholic 65, Homer-Center 45

The Golden Eagles are flying high back to Hermitage in Mercer County. And with a gold trophy, a five-pound chocolate bar and gold medals tucked away neatly on the bus.

One year after falling to Northumberland Christian in the PIAA Class 1A girls basketball state championship game, Kennedy Catholic made a return trip to the Giant Center, this time in Class 2A.

And this time, coach Justin Magestro’s crew finished the job.

Layke Fields owned the paint with a double-double — the sophomore glass-crasher had 23 points and 11 boards — freshman Bella Magestro had 15 points, Monique Vincent chipped in with 13 points, including a pair a dagger third-quarter buckets, and Kennedy Catholic KO’d Homer-Center for the 2A title.

“Amazing,” Fields said. “Ever since we lost here (last year), we never liked that feeling, and all we’ve been talking about is getting back here. And we got back here. And this time we got the gold.”

The Golden Eagles finished up 26-4 overall after out-rebounding the Wildcats, the District 6 champs, by a 26-17 margin. Homer-Center finished up 24-8.

Up 26-20 at the break, Kennedy Catholic pounced in the third quarter, using an 18-6 run for a commanding 44-26 lead. During the blitz, Vincent had a steal and breakaway layup, and on the Golden Eagles’ ensuing trip, she finished off a nifty backdoor layup for a 40-24 lead with 1:45 to go in the quarter.

Later, Magestro beat the third-quarter horn with another backdoor layup, as Kennedy Catholic dominated in the half court throughout. Instead of settling for jumpers, the Golden Eagles ran their offense through Fields on the blocks. She shot 10-for-14 from the floor and was a matchup nightmare on the glass.

Kennedy Catholic shot 22-for-39 from the floor — a solid 56 percent — and forced Homer-Center into 13 turnovers.

Macy Sardone had an excellent game for the Wildcats; she shot 8-for-15, hit five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 27 points for Homer-Center.

But after taking a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, Kennedy Catholic never looked back.

“This means a lot,” Fields said, cradling her gold medal. “Our coaches always talk about putting up another girls basketball championship banner in the gym. And we did it.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77