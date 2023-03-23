HERSHEY — The Golden Eagles are flying high back to Hermitage in Mercer County. And with a gold trophy, a five-pound chocolate bar and gold medals tucked away neatly on the bus.

One year after falling to Northumberland Christian in the PIAA Class 1A girls basketball state championship game, Kennedy Catholic made a return trip to the Giant Center on Thursday, this time in Class 2A.

And this time, coach Justin Magestro’s crew finished the job.

Layke Fields owned the paint with a double-double — the sophomore glass-crasher had 23 points and 11 boards — freshman Bella Magestro had 15 points, Monique Vincent chipped in with 13 points, including a pair a dagger third-quarter buckets, and Kennedy Catholic KO’d Homer-Center 65-45 for the 2A title.

The Golden Eagles pocketed their second PIAA title, and first since a Class 1A championship back in 2001. Homer-Center was here for the first time.

“Amazing,” Fields said. “Ever since we lost here (last year), we never liked that feeling, and all we’ve been talking about is getting back here. And we got back here. And this time we got the gold.”

The Golden Eagles, who won the District 10 championship, finished up 26-4 overall after out-rebounding the Wildcats, the District 6 champs, by a 26-17 margin. Homer-Center finished up 24-8.

Up 26-20 at the break, Kennedy Catholic pounced in the third quarter, using an 18-6 run for a commanding 44-26 lead. During the blitz, Vincent had a steal and breakaway layup, and on the Golden Eagles’ ensuing trip, she finished off a nifty backdoor layup for a 40-24 lead with 1:45 to go in the quarter.

Later, Magestro beat the third-quarter horn with another backdoor layup, as Kennedy Catholic dominated in the half court throughout. Instead of settling for jumpers, the Golden Eagles ran their offense through Fields on the blocks. She shot 10-for-14 from the floor and was a matchup nightmare on the glass.

Kennedy Catholic shot 22-for-39 from the floor — a solid 56 percent — and forced Homer-Center into 13 turnovers.

Macy Sardone had an excellent game for the Wildcats; she shot 8-for-15, hit five 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 27 points for Homer-Center.

But after taking a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, Kennedy Catholic never looked back.

“This means a lot,” Fields said, cradling her gold medal. “Our coaches always talk about putting up another girls basketball championship banner in the gym. And we did it.”

