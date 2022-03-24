HERSHEY — The PIAA crowned its first two girls basketball champions of the 2021-22 season on Thursday, and those teams are Northumberland Christian and Archbishop Wood.

NC won its first title. Wood, no stranger to the PIAA finals, won its second in a row and seventh overall — in the Vikings’ 10th championship-game trip since 2013.

In Hershey’s Giant Center, NC knocked off Kennedy Catholic 66-54 in the 1A finale, while Wood fended off Philadelphia Catholic League rival Lansdale Catholic 57-45 in the 4A title game.

Wood, which beat LD in the regular season, made it back-to-back titles behind low-post threat Deja Evans, who dominated in the lane and on the glass. She pulled down a PIAA championship-game record 20 rebounds, popped in 15 points and blocked three shots.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt recruit Ryanne Allen hit for 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and Delaware recruit Bri Bowen chipped in with 14 points — including 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter — for the Vikings.

“I’m proud of them,” Wood coach Mike McDonald said. “They’ve put in the work in the offseason and they’ve put in the work with us. And they sacrificed to be a part of the team, instead of being a bunch of individuals. There’s so much that goes into this, plus the kids are putting in so much time and sacrifice. We know how much work goes into this.”

LD, which knocked out L-L League champ Lancaster Catholic in Round 1, had a 38-37 lead on Nadia Yemola’s wing 3-pointer with 5:26 to play.

Undaunted — and with plenty of vets sprinkled on the floor — Wood (25-5) punched back with an 8-0 spurt to seize control. Evans’ layup gave the Vikings the lead for good, Delaney Finnegan had two buckets, and Shannon Morgan had a driving layup to cap the spreed and Wood was in charge.

Gabby Casey scored 17 points and Olivia Boccella chipped in with 11 points for LD, which finished up 19-8 overall.

As for Wood, the Vikings — with two starters due back in December — will go for a three-peat next winter.

“If these kids decide to put in the time and the work — like I think they will — then there’s no reason it can’t be us,” McDonald said. “But a lot of things have to go right. The kids have to stay healthy. Hey, it’s not any process. There are a lot of ups and downs. So for a group of teenagers to do this, it’s pretty awesome. And I appreciate them for it.”

In Thursday’s opener, District 4 champ NC knocked off District 10 champ Kennedy Catholic 66-54 in the Class 1A state championship tilt.

It is the first state title for NC, which broke open a close game with a third-quarter charge, and Grove City recruit Emily Garvin, a 2,100-point scorer, stuffed the stat sheet.

Garvin scored 35 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, dished off eight assists and poked away six steals for the Warriors, who finished up 27-3 under coach Jeff Ulmer this season.

“Unreal,” Garvin said. “It’s awesome because we’ve worked so hard this season. This has been our goal, and we weren’t sure if we’d even get here.”

NC not only got here, but hoisted the gold trophy after topping Kennedy Catholic. The Warriors beat Greenwood, Jenkintown, Christian School of York and Williamsburg to punch their tickets to Hershey.

Ulmer’s daughters also contributed to the Warriors’ victory here Thursday; Anna Ulmer scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Emma Ulmer had five points and six boards for the Warriors, who trailed 36-31 at the half before an 18-8 third-quarter blitz.

Garvin scored 10 of her points in the third quarter, when she also picked up her fourth foul. Garvin remained on the court despite the foul woes, and she ended up shooting 9-for-20 from the floor and 16-for-23 at the foul line.

“At halftime we changed up our defense because they were getting too many open looks,” Garvin said. “That helped a lot, and we started playing better. … It’s unreal to even be here. It’s crazy.”

Layke Fields had a terrific game in the post for Kennedy Catholic with 21 points and 12 rebounds. She was a matchup nightmare for NC. Bella DiNardo chipped in with 14 points and six boards and Paris Gilmore had 10 points for the Golden Eagles, who ended their season with a 25-3 record under coach Justin Magestro.

Fields’ stick-back bucket knotted the game at 38-38 in the third quarter, and that’s when NC got hot. During the Warriors’ game-changing run, Garvin scored in the lane, Anna Ulmer had a pair of buckets, including the go-ahead layup to start the spree, and Emma Ulmer drilled a 3-pointer for a 7-point cushion and NC was on its way.

