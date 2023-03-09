Nine local girls basketball teams — seven Lancaster-Lebanon League squads and a pair of CCAC clubs — begin their quest for state glory with first-round PIAA playoff games Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a preview of the first-round matchups involving the nine local squads ...

Class 6A

* District 3 seventh-seed Manheim Township (17-10 overall) will gas up the bus and trek to Wexford, a Pittsburgh suburb, to take on WPIAL champ North Allegheny (20-5) on Friday at 6 p.m. NA won the 2021 6A title, and is no stranger to the big stage and the bright lights.

The Blue Streaks are back in the PIAA playoffs for the third time in the last four years; last March, Township fell to eventual state-champ Plymouth-Whitemarsh — which capped a 34-0 season with a win over Mount Lebanon in the state finale — in the first round.

Winner gets: D6 camp Altoona or D7 fourth-seed Mount Lebanon in the second round on Tuesday.

Players to watch: Township junior Ava Byrne (14.3 points a game, 10 3-pointers) is closing in on 800 career points; NA senior lead guard Jasmine Timmerson is a Pitt commit.

* D3 fifth-seed Lebanon (26-2) also hits the road on Friday for a clash at D1 runner-up Haverford (27-1) at 7 p.m. The L-L League runner-up Cedars are in states for the first time since 2014. The Fords suffered their first loss this season in the D1 finale against Perkiomen Valley.

Winner gets: D3 third-seed Central Dauphin or D7 third-seed Norwin in the second round on Tuesday.

Players to watch: Lebanon sophomore Kailah Correa (18.3, 25 3-pointers) is already up to 1,012 career points; sisters Caroline Dotsey and Rian Dotsey make Haverford tick, as the Ford feature a trio of 6-footers in their starting lineup. That should make for an intriguing matchup against Cedars’ glass-crashers Liliana Harrison and Zariyah Whigham.

Class 5A

* D3 fifth-seed Manheim Central (23-5) will trek west on the turnpike to Monroeville to battle WPIAL runner-up Oakland Catholic (22-4) at Gateway on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Barons are back in states for the second year in a row, and Central won a PIAA playoff game for the first time in program history last March. Tradition-rich OC won PIAA crowns in 1993, 2001, 2003 and 2005.

Winner gets: D6 champ Hollidaysburg or D3 sixth-seed Lower Dauphin in the second round on Wednesday. FYI: Hollidaysburg is 23-0, and Central beat LD for fifth place in the D3 bracket.

Players to watch: Central senior Maddie Knier (23.3, 33 3-pointers) is at 2,027 career points; OC senior Alexa Washington (16.3) is a North Florida recruit.

Class 3A

* Lancaster Catholic (23-3) is fresh off winning its 20th D3 championship with a win over Columbia, and the Crusaders will host D12 fourth-seed Pickett Mastery Charter (8-12) on Friday at 7 p.m. Lancaster Catholic ran the table (32-0) and won 4A gold in 2018, and would love another deep trip here, especially with a starting lineup featuring four juniors and a sophomore.

Winner gets: D1 champ New Hope (Solebury) or D12 third-seed Masterman in the second round on Tuesday.

Players to watch: Lancaster Catholic junior Mary Bolesky (15.4, 54 3-pointers) steers the Crusaders’ ship; Jordan Searless (6.9) paces Pickett’s balanced attack.

* D3 runner-up Columbia (23-4) gets a home game on Friday at 7 p.m. against D4 runner-up Loyalsock (18-7). The L-L League-champ Crimson Tide won a PIAA game last winter, and are itching for a deeper state run after coming up short in a D3 finale for the third year in a row. And this: Lancaster Catholic is a common opponent; Columbia fell to the Crusaders twice this winter, including the D3 finale, and Lancaster Catholic steamrolled Loyalsock 48-17 in a nonleague game back on Dec. 10.

Winner gets: D11 champ Pen-Argyl or D2 third-seed Lake Lehman in the second round on Tuesday.

Players to watch: Columbia junior Brie Droege (23.5, 30 3-pointers) is at 1,584 career points; freshman Alaina Dadzie (11.4) leads the way for a Loyalsock squad that has just one senior starter.

* D3 third-seed Pequea Valley (22-4) is heading to Philadelphia for a 5 p.m. tip on Friday against D12 champ Imhotep Charter (15-11). The game is being played at Abraham Lincoln High School. The Braves are back for the second year in a row, and when they made their PIAA debut back in 2018, it was against Imhotep Charter. PV is still looking for its first state-playoff victory.

Winner gets: D2 champ Dunmore or D4 third-seed Bloomsburg in the second round on Tuesday.

Players to watch: PV freshman Janae Patterson (12.2, 30 3-pointers) is having a breakout 9th-grade season; Imhotep’s Sa’Mya Stevens was the Philly Public League MVP in 2021-22.

Class 2A

* D3 runner-up Lancaster Mennonite (8-16) hits the road to face D4 champ South Williamsport (20-6) on Friday at 7 p.m. SW was a state quarterfinalist last year; Mennonite is back in states for the first time since 2012 after falling to Millersburg in the D3 finale.

Winner gets: D1 champ Faith Christian Academy or D12 third-seed Belmont Charter in the second round on Tuesday.

Players to watch: Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera (22.0, 44 3-pointers) is at 1,028 career points; Lacey Kniebel (15.2) leads SW, and her dad, Dean Kniebel, is the coach, and he is Lock Haven University’s all-time leading scorer, and he had a tryout with the Philadelphia 76ers back in 1990.

Class 1A

* D3 champ Mount Calvary Christian (23-5) will tangle with D5 third-seed Shade (16-10) on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Elizabethtown High School. The Chargers, who successfully defended their D3 title with a win over CCAC rival Linville Hill Christian, went to the state quarterfinals last March after beating Shade 45-40 in the first round, making this matchup a rematch.

Winner gets: D11 champ Pottsville Nativity BVM or D4 third-seed Lourdes Regional in the second round on Wednesday.

Players to watch: Mount Calvary’s Alivia Rutt was an all-CCAC pick, and she’s the Chargers’ jack-of-all-trades glue kid; Shade’s Jenna Muha is the leading scorer in D5 history with 2,293 career points. Safe to say Mount Calvary must defend her.

* D3 runner-up Linville Hill (21-2) is already through to the second round; the CCAC-champ Warriors picked up a win when D12 champ Thomas Mastery Charter forfeited. Linville Hill will play Wednesday against D1 champ Meadowbrook Christian or D3 sixth seed Harrisburg Academy. FYI: Linville Hill beat Harrisburg Academy in the D3 quarterfinals.

