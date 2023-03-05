The PIAA boys basketball playoffs are here. Classes 5A, 4A and 1A get underway Friday, followed by Classes 6A, 3A and 2A doing so Saturday. Eight Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will be in action, in addition to three other Class 1A teams from Lancaster County. The matchups are listed below, by classification.

Class 6A: Saturday, March 11

11-3 Emmaus (20-6) at 3-3 Hempfield (24-3), Saturday, 4 p.m.

Hempfield’s 13th state playoff appearance, fifth under coach Danny Walck. The Black Knights last won a state playoff game in 2018. Emmaus 12th state playoff appearance, first since 2019. The Hornets last won a PIAA playoff game in 2017, when they reached the Class 6A quarterfinals.

PIAA Class 6A boys bracket

Class 5A: Friday, March 10

7-6 Mars (16-10) vs. 3-2 Manheim Central (22-6), AT Manheim Township, Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Manheim Central’s fourth state playoff, first since 2017, first under coach Charlie Fisher, who is making his first head coaching appearance in the state tournament. Also, Fisher enters one win shy of career victory No. 100. A Barons win would make them just the second team to win a state playoff game. The last and only to do it came in 2015. … Mars is making its 10th state playoff appearance, first since 2020, when it fell to Elizabethtown in the opening round. It last won a state playoff game in 2019.

3-7 Lampeter-Strasburg (19-7) at 6-1 Central Mountain (24-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

L-S is making its 12th state playoff appearance, fifth under coach Ed Berryman. The Pioneers last won a state playoff game in 2018. This is the third-straight year Central Mountain enters the state playoffs as the District Six champion, having reached the 5A quarterfinals each of the last two seasons. The Wildcats are making their fifth PIAA tourney appearance.

3-8 Warwick (17-10) at 1-1 Radnor (27-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Warwick is making its 11th state playoff appearance, second under coach Chris Christensen. It’s also the second-straight year the Warriors are competing in the state playoffs, a feat last accomplished in consecutive years by Warwick in the late 1980s. Last season, the Warriors competed in Class 6A a year ago, winning a state playoff game for the first time since 1986. In its second round game last year, Warwick came back from down 16 points but fell in overtime.

Unbeaten Radnor is making its ninth PIAA playoff appearance. A school that’s traditionally strong in lacrosse, Radnor won a state playoff game a year ago, the program’s first since 1960, before falling to powerhouse Imhotep Charter in the second round, finishing 22-4. The Central League and Delaware County champion have beaten opponents by an average of 21 points per game this season. Radnor 6-foot-8 senior forward Jackson Gaffney is a Princeton recruit.

PIAA Class 5A bracket

Class 4A, Friday, March 10

3-4 Octorara (17-9) at 2-1 Scranton Prep (16-9), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Braves are making their fifth state playoff appearance, fourth under coach Gene Lambert. Octorara last won a state playoff game in 2012.

A year ago, Scranton Prep entered the PIAA Class 4A tournament as the third seed from District Two, reached the second round, and went down to the wire with powerhouse Neumann-Goretti, the eventual state champ. Scranton Prep is making its 24th state playoff appearance. The furthest the Cavaliers have gone in the PIAAs came in 2008, falling in the state semis.

PIAA Class 4A bracket

Class 3A: Saturday, March 11

3-3 Columbia (20-5) at 12-1 West Catholic (15-10), Saturday, time TBD

The Crimson Tide are making their 23rd state playoff appearance, fourth under coach Kerry Glover. A year ago, Columbia reached the second round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament, led by 10 points at halftime, but fell in a narrow loss to eventual state champ Devon Prep.

West Catholic is among the best teams in the state, regardless of class. Though it has 10 losses, Catholic took powerhouse Neumann-Goretti to overtime in the Philly Catholic League semifinals but otherwise hasn’t had much trouble as of late.

PIAA Class 3A bracket

Class 2A: Saturday, March 11

4-2 St. John Neumann (21-5) at 3-1 Lancaster Mennonite (16-8), Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Blazers are making their 13th state playoff appearance, fourth under coach Seth Buckwalter. Lancaster Mennonite bowed out in the state quarterfinal round each of the last two years. A year ago, St. John Neumann reached the state 1A final.

PIAA Class 2A bracket

Class 1A: Friday, March 10

3-1 Linville Hill Christian (21-0) vs. 4-3 North Penn-Liberty (14-11), at Manheim Township, Friday, 7 p.m.

Linville Hill, based in Paradise, is making its third state playoff appearance in sixth season of existence. A year ago, the Warriors won their first state playoff games, reaching the Class 1A quarterfinal round, where it was competitive against St. John Neumann, the eventual state runner-up. Linville Hill brought four starters back from that team. A year ago, North Penn-Liberty fell to Mount Calvary Christian in the first round of the 1A tournament.

3-3 Lancaster Country Day (15-9) vs. 1-1 Chester Charter (19-5), at Strath Haven High School, Friday, 5 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day is making its seventh state playoff appearance, third under coach Jon Shultz. The Cougars bowed out in the second round of the Class 1A tournament a year ago. Chester is making its second state playoff appearance, first since 2020.

3-4 La Academia (12-11) at 4-1 Sullivan County (17-8, Friday, 7 p.m.

La Academia, based in Lancaster city and coached by McCaskey legend Jerry Johnson, is making its second state playoff appearance. It reached the state semifinals in 2021. Sullivan is making its 12th state playoff appearance, first since 2020.

3-5 Mount Calvary Christian (18-7) vs. 11-1 Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (15-9), at East Stroudsburg South High School, Friday, 6 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian, based in Elizabethtown, is making its eight state playoff appearance. A year ago, the Chargers made program history by reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time. Last season, Notre Dame ES was the District 11 runner-up and lost to Linville Hill in the second round of the 1A tourney. Notre Dame is making its 14th state playoff appearance.

PIAA Class 1A bracket

Last week’s top scorers:

Lampeter-Strasburg senior forward Luke Hines 28 points (career-high, Wednesday, vs. Warwick)

Hempfield senior point guard Miguel Pena 23 points (Thursday, vs. Waynesboro)

Octorara senior forward Elijah Hamilton 22 points (Monday, at Berks Catholic)

Octorara junior guard Zachary Kirk 22 points (Wednesday, at Littlestown)

Columbia junior guard Brelon Miller 21 points (Monday, vs. Oley Valley)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 21 points (Monday, vs. Mechanicsburg)

Coaching notables :

Lampeter-Strasburg seventh-year coach Ed Berryman picked up career victory No. 140 in Wednesday’s District 3-5A consolation win over Warwick. … Columbia seventh-year coach Kerry Glover picked up career win No. 110 in Monday’s District 3-3A third-place consolation game. … Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher will enter Friday’s first-round state playoff game one victory shy of career win No. 100.