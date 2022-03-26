HERSHEY - Last year, the high school basketball season wrap-up column in This Space opened with:

A “down year’’ for high school boys’ basketball in mighty Philadelphia?

Maybe it was. It isn’t now.

Over three days of state championship games at the Giant Center this weekend, the Catholic and Public League, which comprise PIAA District 12, won four of a possible six state boys and three of a possible six state girls’ titles.

The best team on this stage was Imhotep, the Philly Public League champion and state 5A champ. The best player was Imhotep’s dynamic 6-7 junior Justin Edwards, the 13th-ranked player in the country in the class of 2023 by 24/7 Sports, with offers from Kentucky, Villanova, Tennessee, Auburn, etc.

Then there’s the monestrous Philly Catholic League, whose champion, Neumann-Goretti, rolled to the 4A title. which won the Philly Catholic league and Class 4A. Devon Prep, also of the Catholic League, bombed Aliquippa for the 3A trophy.

Here’s a barometer: Saturday night’s boys’ 6A, or big-school, championship game, which used to be considered the sport’s heavyweight title fight, matched a team that lost in the semifinals of the Catholic League playoffs (Roman Catholic), against one that lost in the quarterfinals (Archbishop Wood).

Here’s another one: Devon Prep went 7-6 in the Catholic League and lost in the quarterfinals of the league playoffs.

This is nothing new, of course. Last year, when District 12 made only three boys’ finals and lost them all, was an apparent outlier.

This year’s state titles were Neumann-Goretti’s ninth and Imhotep’s eighth, and District 12 has only existed since 2003. The Catholic League’s first year in the state playoffs was 2009. District 12 has now won 50 boys’ and girls’ state championships.

Two Philly-area basketball guys I talk to, lifers who spend much of the winter in high school gyms, say the Catholic League - by light-years the best league in the state - has never, in their experience, been better or deeper.

Further, the word is, if you live in a rough 50-mile radius of Philly and you have the talent and desire to play college basketball, more than ever, you want to be in the Catholic League the way football blue-chippers in the South want to play in the SEC.

Which is why the actual Super Bowl of prep hoops takes place in the cathedral of college ball, the Palestra, in Philly, where the Public and Catholic League titles are decided before screaming crowds three times the size we saw here this weekend.

Quaker Valley, from far-west Leetsdale, came here Thursday undefeated, and lost to Neumann-Goretti 93-68.

“They’re playing within the rules,” Quaker Valley Mike Mastroianni said of Neumann-Goretti, to Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I just think we should reevaluate, and I think a lot of people do.”

The Quakers’ best player, Adou Theiro, added that “They have kids from everywhere. We are kids from Sewickley.”

They’re not wrong.

Neither is Neumann-Goretti coach Carl Arrigale, who told Harlan, “I’m not going to apologize for us being a good team. They tell us where the game is and we go play. I coached 15 or 18 years without this and we were fine.

“Our (Catholic League championship) game at the Palestra, nothing matches that with 9,000 people at a high school game screaming and hollering. It’s a great atmosphere, so (getting players focused for the PIAA playoffs) is actually hard. A lot harder than people think.”

It seems doable, though.