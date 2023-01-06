Some intriguing matchups on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball docket, including a facelift in the Section 4 chase, and yet another mercy rule win for Lancaster Catholic. Here’s the roundup, plus some notes …

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic 61, Elco 17 — Nine straight wins, and nine consecutive mercy-rule victories for the host Crusaders, who had an early 23-7 lead, and then went 17-2 in the second quarter for a commanding 40-9 lead at the break. Mary Bolesky continued her torrid start with 20 points; Julia Bidelspach scored 6 points for Elco. FYI: Bolesky is scoring at a 21.8 clip with 10 3-pointers in the last four games.

Northern Lebanon 61, Donegal 31 — Two days after falling to backyard rival Elco to fall out of a first-place tie, the host Vikings jumped back into the W column, using an 18-7 second-quarter spurt for a 15-point halftime cushion on the way to a victory over the Indians. Olivia Shutter (17 points) and Kasey Weimer (14 points) showed the way offensively for NL, while Mia Wissler bucketed 16 points for Donegal. FYI: Last four games for Shutter: 20.0 points with seven treys.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 4

Pequea Valley 76, Lancaster Mennonite 35 — That’s four wins in a row for the Braves, who jumped out to an early 22-8 lead, were ahead 49-14 at the break, and then coasted past the host Blazers to remain with the lead pack in the section race. Janae Patterson (17 points) and Peyton Henshaw (11 points) paced PV’s balanced attack in the scoring department, and Jayla Rivera popped in 20 points for Mennonite.

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 36, Garden Spot 19 — The Eagles have come out of the holiday break breathing fire. One night after slaying Twin Valley to snap a 5-game losing skid, Cocalico made it back-to-back wins, using a 7-0 second-quarter clip for a 17-8 halftime lead on the way to a victory over the host Spartans. Teagan Sahm matched her season-high with 21 points for the Eagles, while Morgan Pavelik scored 11 points for Garden Spot.

Northeastern York 63, Lampeter-Strasburg 51 — The Pioneers played a spirited second half — outscoring the host Bobcats 30-28 after the break — but Northeastern took a 36-21 lead at the half and made it stand up. Katie Ranck poured in 23 points for L-S.

Also Thursday, Annville-Cleona fended off host Lancaster Country Day in a first-place showdown in a hotly contested Section 4 race. Here’s the story …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Lebanon at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Penn Manor at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Solanco at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Warwick at Conestoga Valley, 8 p.m.

