’Twas the night before Christmas Eve, and it was a pretty quiet Thursday evening on the L-L League girls basketball schedule with just four games on the slate. But three of those clashes were thrillers, decided by 1 or 2 points. Here’s the roundup …

NONLEAGUE

Pequea Valley 61, Solanco 60 — When the fourth quarter commenced in Quarryville, the host Golden Mules were sitting on a 45-41 lead. Eight minutes later, the Braves turned a 20-15 fourth-quarter clip into a riveting 1-point victory. Sarah Arment (season-high 21 points, three 3’s), Katie Stoltzfus (season-high 12 points on four treys) and Shania Stoltzfus (season-high 11 points) led the scoring brigade for PV, which used a 21-point second-quarter binge for a 34-31 lead at intermission. Solanco countered with a 14-7 third-quarter clip for a 4-point cushion, but the Braves (3-3) got the last run to win it. Olivia Lasko (season-high 20 points, three 3’s) and Jenna Ehlers (season-high 10 points) paced the Mules (0-6).

Susquenita 52, Northern Lebanon 50 (OT) — A heart-breaker for the Vikings, who had a 38-26 fourth-quarter lead, but fell to the host Blackhawks, who rallied valiantly late, and won it in OT. Susquenita closed regulation time on a 20-8 burst to tie the game at 46-46 and force OT. There, the Blackhawks outscored Northern Lebanon 6-4 to win it, as Ayahna Fleisher hit four 3’s and poured in a game-high 24 point for Susquenita. Olivia Shutter (career-high 22 points, five 3’s) and Ashlyn Messinger (17 points) paced the Vikings (1-5). FYI: Messinger, a senior, joined the 600-point club in the setback; she’s up to 602 career points for Northern Lebanon.

Red Lion 44, Warwick 14 — The undefeated Lions opened the game on a 13-0 tear, built a commanding 25-6 lead at the break, and then blew the game wide open with an 11-0 third-quarter spree to subdue the host Warriors. Bella Smithson scored 6 points for Warwick (3-4).

Also Thursday, in another hotly contested nonleague game, Columbia fended off Penn Manor at the wire for a thrilling victory. Here’s the game story and a photo gallery …

That’s a wrap with the pre-holiday portion of the schedule. There is a plethora of holiday tournament and nonleague games set for next week, Dec. 27-30. League play starts back up Jan. 3.

