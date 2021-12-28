Three L-L League girls basketball teams returned to the court Monday with first-round holiday tournament games. Here’s the roundup …

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 63, York Tech 42 — Katie Stoltzfus splashed three 3-pointers and popped in a career-high 15 points, Shania Stoltzfus matched her season-high with 11 points, the Braves had a 21-point second-quarter binge for a 32-17 halftime lead, and PV (4-3 overall) powered its way into Tuesday’s championship game. Up next for the Braves: A 7:30 p.m. tip against host — and undefeated — Brandywine Heights, which KO’d Upper Perkiomen on Monday. In the last three games, Katie Stoltzfus is averaging 11.3 points with eight 3’s.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pine Grove 31, Elco 30 — A heart-breaker first-round setback for the Raiders, who used a 24-13 run in the middle quarters for a 28-27 lead. But the host Cardinals outscored Elco (3-3) by a slim 4-2 count in the fourth quarter to win it, and advance to Tuesday’s title game opposite Blue Mountain. Sam Nelson flipped in 10 points for the Raiders, who will take on William Allen in the third-place game at noon.

Also Monday … Lancaster Country Day gassed up the bus and headed to Halifax to take on Belleville Mennonite out of District 6 in the Candy Cane Classic. And the Cougars remained undefeated with the victory. Here’s the game story …

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

ANNVILLE-CLEONA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Octorara vs. Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona vs. Tulpehocken, 5:30 p.m.

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

York Tech vs. Upper Perkiomen, consolation, 6 p.m.

Pequea Valley vs. Brandywine Heights, championship, 7:30 p.m.

HALIFAX HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

Lancaster Country Day vs. Halifax, 7:30 p.m.

LANCASTER CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Central Bucks West, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

McCaskey vs. Northern Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elizabethtown vs. Columbia, 4:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Northeastern York vs. Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elco vs. William Allen, Consolation, 12 p.m.

Pine Grove vs. Blue Mountain, Championship, 1:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg at Conrad Weiser, 2:30 p.m.

