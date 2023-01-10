The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section 4 race is officially bonkers.

You can thank Pequea Valley for that.

The host Braves topped Annville-Cleona 39-25 in Kinzers on Tuesday night, knocking the Dutchmen off the top perch in the section race. Columbia, which sailed past Octorara on Tuesday, is now alone atop the section charts.

But three teams — PV (3-1, 11-1), A-C (3-1, 9-4) and Lancaster Country Day (3-1, 6-2), which beat Linden Hall on Tuesday — are in a logjam three-way tie for second place right behind Columbia (3-0, 6-2) as the calendar quickly approaches mid-January.

“This puts us in position,” said PV coach Jason McDonald after his team forced A-C into 27 maddening turnovers. “We need to continue to come out and play hard like this every night. Trust in the game plan. Trust in yourself.”

There could be another facelift in the Section 4 hunt as early as Thursday, when Columbia pays a visit to A-C and PV welcomes Country Day, as the top four teams in the race will square off on the same night.

Tuesday, PV was locked in an early 6-6 grudge-match with A-C, before the Braves broke away in the second quarter behind freshman phenom Janae Patterson, who drilled 3-pointers on PV’s first two trips of the quarter for a 12-6 lead.

Later, Sarah Arment scored on a transition layup and PV had a 15-10 lead at the half after holding A-C to four second-quarter points on four foul shots.

Patterson was at it again early in the second half, burying a wing 3-pointer on PV’s first possession of the second half for an 18-10 edge. Breanna Beiler capped a 6-0 clip for the Braves with a bucket in the lane for a 21-10 lead, and then Katie Stoltzfus, PV’s sophomore lefty sniper, helped blow the game wide open.

Stoltzfus caught fire from the arc, canning back-to-back 3-pointers, the latter giving PV a cozy 27-13 lead with 4:10 to go in the third. Stoltzfus’ floater in the key with 14 seconds to go in the third gave the Braves a 30-15 cushion.

Patterson, who scored a game-high 17 points, had two back-breaking buckets in the fourth; her steal and breakaway layup gave PV a commanding 34-18 lead with 2:45 to go and that was that.

“Defense,” McDonald said. “Our defense really played tough, and the kids played really hard. We did what we wanted to do, and the kids showed a lot of grit.”

Tuesday’s key stat: PV held A-C’s Ava Hoover, the Dutchmen’s leading scorer and rebounder, to two points and five boards, and all of those numbers came in the second half. A-C ended up out-rebounding PV 28-25, but the Braves continually hounded the Dutchmen’s guards in the backcourt — while keeping Hoover off the glass as much as possible.

“They defended us really well,” A-C coach Wee Sanchez said. “And they had a good game play on Ava. Every time she caught the ball in the post, they collapsed on her. It’s no secret; she’s been our go-to, but they didn’t let her do what she usually does. That took us out of it.”

“It’s not the end of the world,” Sanchez added. “We have a lot of games to play. We’re a good team. We just need to figure some things out and play four quarters. But we know we can compete.”

