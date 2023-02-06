ANNVILLE — Pequea Valley, come on down. You’re headed to the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball playoffs.

The Braves on Monday night clinched a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals compliments of a hard-fought 44-30 victory over host Annville-Cleona.

The win gave PV second place — and the playoff bid — in Section 4, behind Columbia, which clinched the outright section championship Monday thanks to a 64-12 win over Octorara in Atglen.

PV (10-2 league, 20-2 overall) needed a victory here Monday to sew up second place outright; A-C (7-4, 14-7) would have tied the Braves for second place with a victory, and the Dutchmen finish up league play Wednesday back here against Linden Hall.

PV used a 16-9 third-quarter spree to break open a game that was knotted up 16-16 at the half, and the Braves held A-C to five points and one field goal in the fourth quarter to slam the door.

PV will play at Section 1 champ Lebanon in a league quarterfinal on Saturday. The Cedars are 20-0, and are looking to close out a 22-0 regular-season run with games this week against Hempfield and Milton Hershey.

“This was really important,” PV senior Sarah Arment said. “Everyone put in a ton of work over the summer, and we were able to do it.”

“We wanted to come out and play well and win,” Braves coach Jason McDonald said. “I don’t know if we played well, but we played hard. Some days you don’t play well, but we got a lot of loose balls, and after the first quarter, we got a lot of the rebounds.”

PV won the dirty-work department vs. A-C.

The Braves also put the No. 3 seed in the upcoming District 3 Class 3A playoffs under lock and key. As for A-C, the Dutchmen will need a win against Linden Hall on Wednesday and some help to crash the D3-3A bracket. A-C must leapfrog Brandywine Heights (14-7) and Susquenita (16-5) to make the final cut.

According to the D3 site, Brandywine Heights has completed its regular-season schedule, and Susquenita finishes up Tuesday against West Perry (7-13).

Monday, Shania Stoltzfus scored 12 points for PV, including a pair of clutch third-quarter buckets. Her 3-pointer gave the Braves the lead for good, 21-18, with 6:21 to go in the quarter, and Stoltzfus’ fast-break layup with five seconds to play in the third gave PV a 32-25 lead.

A-C was up 7-6 early, and had a 16-12 lead on Kendall Cooper’s put-back bucket. But Stoltzfus’ jumper and two free throws by Janae Patterson, who scored 10 points, including a pair of third-quarter driving layups, pulled PV even at 16-all at intermission.

Arment came up big in the second half for the Braves, with a pair of fourth-quarter steals and three must-have offensive rebounds to keep possessions alive.

“She does all the dirty work for us,” McDonald said.

“I’m proud of the work that I’m doing,” Arment added, “because a lot of people underestimate how much of a game-changer doing all that other stuff is.”

PV pulled away for good when Breanne Beiler opened the fourth quarter with a driving layup. Later, Katie Stoltzfus drilled a dagger corner 3-pointer for a 40-27 cushion with 1:05 to play.

Ava Hoover had 13 points and 16 rebounds for A-C, which couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers — nine in the pivotal second half, when the Braves outscored the Dutchmen 28-14.

“I think our girls played really well,” A-C coach Wee Sanchez said. “But (PV) made their run there in the second half and they made some big shots. But I can’t be disappointed with how we played. We just didn’t have some things go our way.”

