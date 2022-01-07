Just one basketball game involving an L-L League girls team on Thursday, and that was Pequea Valley playing in a tricky nonleague tilt over in York County. Here’s the recap, plus some news and notables …

Eastern York 62, Pequea Valley 19 — Make that an 8-0 getaway for the host Golden Knights, who raced out to a 35-12 halftime lead, and then iced the game with a 15-2 third-quarter spree to down the Braves in Wrightsville. Eastern is at No. 2 in the D3-4A power ratings, just behind fellow undefeated squad — and reigning champ — Delone Catholic, which takes on No. 8 Lancaster Catholic in a rematch of last year’s D3-4A finale on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. at West York’s showcase event (LNP coverage). Thursday, Victoria Zerbe paced Eastern’s balanced attack with a game-high 16 points, while Shania Stoltzfus and Rebecca Cox scored 7 points apiece for PV, which is at No. 6 in the D3-3A power ratings.

NOTABLES: A makeup game and a couple of new games added to the master schedule, two involving Penn Manor, which had to drop out of Solanco’s holiday tournament two weeks back. The Comets will make up one of the games from Solanco’s event; on Jan. 15, PM will play at Red Lion for a 2:30 p.m. tip. The Comets — who could have played Conestoga Valley in the holiday tourney, but PM plays the Bucks in a Section 1-2 crossover clash — also added a nonleague game on Jan. 12 at Manheim Central at 7:30 p.m. The Barons were at 21 games and were looking to add a max-22nd clash. That’s an intriguing game — not just because PM is in second place in Section 1 and Central is the sole leader in the Section 3 race, but because Barons’ junior Maddie Knier could — could — reach 1,000 career points that night. She’s at 939 points heading into Friday’s home game vs. Cocalico, and Central also plays Monday at home vs. Red Land before PM visits next Wednesday. Knier is averaging 22.1 points a game so far this season. … One other new game to report: The aforementioned Eastern York squad will visit Lancaster Catholic for a potential D3-4A playoff preview on Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Circle that one. … Lancaster Mennonite, which is dealing with health and safety protocols and some random injuries, has canceled its remaining six nonleague games this season; the Blazers will finish out their Section 5 slate, and are scheduled to play 16 total games in the regular season. … At last check, future L-L League member Linden Hall is now at 12 games scheduled this season, and the Lions are looking for games to try and get to the max 22. The three-time reigning D3-2A champs are currently No. 3 in the 2A power ratings, with the top four teams making the bracket.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Dare we say … weather permitting:

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Penn Manor at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Elco at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Mennonite, 7:30 p.m.

Octorara at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

* One first-place showdown Friday: Catholic (3-0) welcomes Elco (2-0) with sole possession of the Section 5 lead on the table.

