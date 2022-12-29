A jam-packed Wednesday in L-L League girls basketball circles with 17 games on the slate, with wall-to-wall holiday tournament action. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of news and notables sprinkled in there …

BRANDYWINE HEIGHTS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Pequea Valley 37, Brandywine Heights 28 — A championship trophy for the Braves, who fell behind 17-5 at the break before storming past the host Bullets for the tourney title. Janae Patterson pumped in 20 points for PV, which outscored BH 32-11 in the second half — including a game-changing 18-5 third-quarter blitz — to pull off the comeback.

DONEGAL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Red Land 48, Donegal 17 — The host Indians fell behind 33-6 at the break and fell to the Patriots in a first-round game. Red Land went 19-2 in the second quarter to break the game open. Mia Wissler and Remy White scored 5 points apiece for Donegal, which will take on Chambersburg in the third-place game.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lebanon 64, Northern Lebanon 45 — In a battle of backyard Lebanon County rivals, the host Cedars zoomed to 8-0 compliments of a 33-18 run in the middle two quarters to top the Vikings. Kailah Correa (21 points), Liliana Harrison (14 points), Zariyah Whigham (11 points) and Aaliyah Ferrer (10 points) paced Lebanon, which will square off against another Lebanon County foe, Palmyra, in the title game. Olivia Shutter (22 points) and Hayley Sheroky (13 points) led Northern Lebanon, which will meet New Oxford in the third-place game.

LITTLESTOWN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona 43, Schuylkill Valley 37 — Make that five wins in a row for the Dutchmen, who grabbed a 20-13 lead at the half, and then opened up some breathing room with a 13-8 third-quarter clip to advance to the championship game vs. host Littlestown. Ava Hoover poured in 21 points for A-C.

LOWER DAUPHIN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lower Dauphin 33, Cedar Crest 22 — The host Falcons put the clamps on defensively, holding Cedar Crest to four first-quarter points and to two fourth-quarter points on the way to winning the title in their own holiday event. Kaila Francis scored 7 points for Cedar Crest, which saw its 7-game winning tear come to a halt.

Harrisburg 47, Elizabethtown 35 — Taryn Hummer capped her successful tournament with 14 points and Chloe Wilkinson chipped in with 11 points for the Bears, but the Cougars used a 14-5 third-quarter blitz to seize control for good and top E-town in the third-place game. The Bears trailed by just 18-15 at the break, but Harrisburg’s third-quarter spree was the difference.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

West York 38, Manheim Township 37 — The Bulldogs had a 28-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter and they made it stand up, slipping past the host Blue Streaks in a first-round matchup. Sarah Kraus bucketed 14 points for Township, which will take on Dallastown in the third-place game. West York will tangle with Central Dauphin for the tourney title.

NORTHEASTERN YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Mechanicsburg 45, Conestoga Valley 29 — The Wildcats opened the game on a 28-2 spree — including a 13-0 second-quarter run — and punched their tickets into the title game opposite host Northeastern. Rhiannon Henry scored 11 points for the Buckskins, who will take on East Pennsboro for third place.

PINE GROVE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Elco 55, Pottsville Nativity BVM 43 — The Raiders’ 4-game losing streak is over, compliments of a victory in the third-place game behind Kenzie Eckhart, who popped in 13 points, and Madelynn Stout, who knocked down three 3-pointers in Elco’s win.

READING HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Reading 57, McCaskey 39 — Score the rematch to the host Red Knights, who raced out to a 38-18 halftime lead and coasted past the Red Tornado to claim their own tourney championship. McCaskey beat Reading 49-46 in a nonleague matchup back on Dec. 8. The Knights got some payback Wednesday, hoisting the tourney gold trophy in the process. Anisha Sepulveda scored 12 points for McCaskey.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Solanco 43 — The Pioneers got the last run and won it. Locked in a 37-37 game heading into the fourth quarter, L-S outscored Solanco 9-6 down the stretch to eke out the win and advance to the championship game vs. Exeter, which had a nail-biter win of its own. Katie Ranck continued her hot start with 12 points for L-S, while Kara Peace paced the Golden Mules with 12 points. Solanco will take on Penn Manor in an all-L-L third-place showdown.

Exeter 37, Penn Manor 36 — A nifty come-from-behind win for the Eagles, who closed the game on a 15-8 run to rally past the Comets. Lilly Rineer, Alayzha Twyman and Brin Groff scored 8 points apiece for Penn Manor, which had a 28-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Comets used a 19-8 third-quarter run to up their lead by 6. But Exeter rallied valiantly to win it, and the Eagles will face L-S in the title game.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Central 47, York Suburban 46 — The Barons eked out a first-round win, holding off the host Trojans down the stretch to earn their spot in the title game. But Central will not get the matchup L-L League folks were clamoring for, not after previously undefeated Columbia fell to Greencastle-Antrim in Wednesday’s other opener. Instead, the Barons will take on unscathed G-A in the title game, after Central built a 36-31 lead through three quarters, and then fended off Suburban, which outscored the Barons 15-11 down the stretch, but couldn’t get over the hump. Maddie Knier poured in 21 points to pace Central, which won its sixth game in a row.

Greencastle-Antrim 59, Columbia 56 — In a battle featuring two of the top teams in all of District 3, the Blue Devils squeaked out a 3-point win, handing the Crimson Tide its first loss this season. G-A remained undefeated, and will take on Manheim Central in the title game. Brie Droege pumped in 34 points and Brooke Droege chipped in with 11 points for Columbia, which will face host York Suburban for third place. In the D3 power ratings, G-A is No. 1 in 5A and Columbia is No. 2 in 3A.

YORK TECH HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Kutztown 32, Octorara 17 — The Cougars held the Braves scoreless in the first quarter and had a 13-4 lead at the break, then went 13-7 in the third quarter for some breathing room on the way to a win in the third-place game. Jamie Guertler popped in 11 points for Octorara.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Also Wednesday, Lancaster Catholic sailed past Hempfield to win the Crusaders’ holiday tourney, while Ephrata fended off Holy Redeemer to capture third place. Here’s the story, with a photo gallery …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

DONEGAL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Donegal vs. Chambersburg, 6 p.m.

LEBANON HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Northern Lebanon vs. New Oxford, 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.

LITTLESTOWN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, 5:30 p.m.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, 6 p.m.

NORTHEASTER YORK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Conestoga Valley vs. East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.

SOLANCO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Solanco vs. Penn Manor, 3 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Exeter, 7 p.m.

YORK SUBURBAN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT (LNP coverage)

Columbia vs. York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Manheim Central vs. Greencastle-Antrim, 7:30 p.m.

WARWICK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Garden Spot vs. Wilson, 6 p.m.

Warwick vs. Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage