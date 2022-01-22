As an eighth grader, Ethan Benne got called up to Penn Manor’s freshman boys basketball team. As a ninth grader, he was a varsity starter by the fifth game of last season. Over the summer, Benne played up an age group on the Amateur Athletic Union circuit. He’s also grown 6 inches over the last two years, and is now a 6-foot, 4-inch sophomore guard/forward.

That’s why Penn Manor 10th-year varsity boys basketball coach Larry Bellew had high expectations for Benne entering this season.

“We figured he’d be our second-leading scorer,” Bellew said. “He can shoot it. He’s long enough to finish around the bucket. ... He’s got enough moves. He can finish with both hands.”

It’s also why Bellew sensed something amiss with Benne in Penn Manor’s season opener at Donegal on Dec. 10.

“You never question his effort,” Bellew said. “That game, his hands were on his knees. He was lagging behind most players.”

Benne’s sluggishness continued in the second day of a tip-off tournament at Donegal.

Bellew pulled Benne off the floor.

On Benne’s way to the bench, Bellew asked, “What’s wrong?”

“I’m having trouble breathing,” Benne replied.

Six days later, Benne was at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for surgery to correct a collapsed lung.

Causes and solutions

Ethan Benne was born with a liver and lung disease, according to his mother, Kayla Benne-Shindle.

“The technical term is Alpha 1 anti-trypsin deficiency,” she said. “Essentially, he’s missing an enzyme in his liver. He was really sick as an infant. He had jaundice. ... Even now, he has to stay away from smoke and fragrances. As he gets older, he should never drink alcohol.”

It’s why Benne is a bit asthmatic.

“It’s not full-fledged asthma,” his father, Joe Shindle, said. “He’s supposed to take (a puff on his inhaler) once before every practice. We were worried (the collapsed lung) was something related to that.”

After Penn Manor’s game Dec. 11, Benne’s parents took him to a nearby urgent care facility, where multiple tests revealed his right lung had collapsed. The medical term is spontaneous pneumothorax, which can be caused by things like chest trauma, excess pressure on the lungs, a lung disease, or asthma.

Benne suspects his lung collapse was caused by an elbow to the chest in the first quarter of the season-opener Dec. 10. However, spontaneous pneumothorax is most common in tall, thin adolescent males, according to research on the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia website.

“Our doctors believe Ethan’s build and his Alpha 1 caused the pneumothorax,” Benne-Shindle said.

On Dec. 14, Benne was transported by ambulance from Lancaster General Hospital to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, making the trip with a tube inserted into his lung, with oxygen fed through the tube to keep the lung inflated.

“We knew it wasn’t life-threatening,” Shindle said. “But he was still in a lot of pain.”

On Dec. 17, Dr. Pablo Laje, a pediatric surgeon at CHOP, performed pleurodesis on Benne. The surgical procedure involves, among other things, sewing shut open blisters on the lung.

“There was a bubble at the top of a hole in the lung,” Benne said. “That hole is what took down the entire lung. … That’s what the surgery is for, too. It fixes the hole.”

And reinflates the lung.

“The surgery basically glued the lung open,” Benne-Shindle said. “In Ethan’s case, the lining of the wall wasn’t holding up. They glued it open, which makes it stronger, more stable.”

Exactly three weeks later, Benne made his return to game action.

Coming by grit honestly

Thanks to his father, Benne grew up a Syracuse University basketball fan, often taking trips north to watch the Orange men play, then waiting outside the arena in frigid temperatures to get autographs from players and legendary coach Jim Boeheim as they exited the building. As a result, Benne wears jersey No. 44, the same number worn by Syracuse great Derrick Coleman in the late 1980s.

Benne’s favorite player is T.J. McConnell, a blue-collar type of point guard who got his NBA start with the Philadelphia 76ers and is now playing for the Indiana Pacers.

“(McConnell) never gives up on anything,” Benne said. “He’s super gritty. He goes after every loose ball. Goes hard every night.”

Benne also has a great-grandfather, the late Elmer Shindle, who received the Distinguished Service Cross award for pulling numerous wounded men to shore after the landing craft he was on got hit by a German shell on the shores of Omaha Beach on D-Day in World War II.

Add it all up and it explains why Benne said he didn’t feel cautious in his return to the court Jan. 7, when Penn Manor hosted Warwick.

“That game I was on restricted minutes,” Benne said. “I played 15 minutes. … Once I was up and down and adrenaline got flowing, I was fine.”

The next three games, Benne led his team in scoring and has averaged 14.3 points a game in his last four contests through Thursday.

He’s been a bright spot for a Penn Manor team that’s been ravaged on the health front. The Comets had to pull out of the Solanco Holiday Tournament in the final week of December when half the team was out with injuries or illness and two of three coaches had COVID-19. Penn Manor got back to full strength about a week ago. The Comets are 2-11 through Jan. 20.

“We’re definitely the underdog,” Bellew said. “Going forward I still believe that we should be competitive every day.”

And maybe pull an upset or two as the Comets build toward the future.

“It’s been 50 years since we last won a section title,” Benne said.

That came in 1972, when Penn Manor won the Section One and county titles in the final year of the Lancaster County Scholastic League, led by all-state senior guard Wally Walker. Since then, the Comets have competed in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs and state playoffs five times apiece, last doing both in 2010. They last finished with a plus-.500 record in 2011.

Two of Penn Manor’s top-four scorers this season are sophomores, including Benne (9.9 points per game). The Penn Manor freshman team is 8-2 through its first 10 games.

There is light on the horizon for the Comets.

“Benne is one of our hardest workers,” Bellew said. “Now the key for him in the future is bringing guys with him. ... He has to bring others up to his level.”

He’ll do so with a bit more perspective to life than he had six weeks ago.

“It’s almost taking a step back, you see how much everything means,” Benne said. “In the hospital, I needed help eating and going to the bathroom. So it’s appreciation for the little things we’re able to do by ourselves.”