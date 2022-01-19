The calendar says mid-January, which means L-L League girls basketball teams are in the meat of their schedules, with section races and District 3 playoff chases getting good. There was plenty of action Tuesday, with 11 big games on the docket. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables, including this nugget: Three players joined the 800-point club on Tuesday. Read on …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Penn Manor 73, Elizabethtown 41 — The host Comets have a big game coming up Friday against Section 2 leader Lebanon, and they tuned up for that matchup with a runaway victory over the Bears. Penn Manor opened up a 36-20 lead at the half, and then had a 21-point third-quarter barrage to open up plenty of breathing room and remain on Hempfield’s heels in the Section 1 standings. Lily Sugra (25 points), Sydney Shepos (15 points), Morgan Miller (13 points) and Kamia Goodley (12 points) stuffed the scoring column for the Comets, while Jade Love-Morris (14 points) and Ainsley Raybold (10 points) led E-town, which suffered its fifth defeat in a row. FYI: Miller, a senior, joined the 800-point club in the victory; she’s at 808 career points for the Comets.

Manheim Township 68, Conestoga Valley 48 — Two nights, and two electrifying victories for the host Blue Streaks, who had a 29-point second-quarter explosion to nab a 48-24 lead at the break and then coasted past the Buckskins — one night after a scintillating 42-14 victory over rival Cedar Crest. Tuesday, Ava Byrne (career-high 27 points, three 3-pointers), Gianna Smith (season-high 14 points) and Missy Welch (10 points) keyed Township, while Taylor Hehnly paced the Buckskins with 10 points.

Cedar Crest 46, Ephrata 39 — One night after scoring just 14 points in a setback at rival Manheim Township, the Falcons quickly turned the page and got back in the win column. Lizzie Lowe (season-high 14 points), Kaya Camasta (season-high 12 points) and Sarah Batra (10 points) paced the scoring brigade, and host Cedar Crest raced out to an early 16-6 lead and built a 24-17 cushion by halftime and beat the Mountaineers. Jasmine Griffin scored 17 points for Ephrata. She joined the 800-point club in the game; the junior is at 801 career points.

Warwick 35, McCaskey 31 — The Warriors were held to 1 second-quarter point and trailed 14-12 at the break and 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter, and then closed the game on a 12-6 spree to rally past the host Red Tornado. Aubrey Williamson popped in a season-high 11 points for Warwick, while Anisha Sepulveda scored 11 points for McCaskey.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Lancaster Catholic 50, Cocalico 31 — In a rematch of last year’s L-L League semifinals, Rylee Kraft popped in 13 points, and the Crusaders broke the game wide open with a 19-2 third-quarter blitz and clipped the host Eagles. Catholic, which remained alone in first place in the Section 3 chase, was ahead 25-13 at the break and 44-15 heading into the fourth before Cocalico closed the game on a 16-6 run. Teagan Sahm scored 15 points for the Eagles.

Manheim Central 52, Donegal 33 — The host Barons bolted to a 31-13 halftime lead and then sauntered past the Indians to remain alone in first place atop the Section 3 standings. Freshly minted 1,000-point scorer Maddie Knier remained red-hot with 23 points for Central — she’s at 27.8 points in the last five games — while Victoria Burton bucketed 21 points for Donegal. FYI: Knier, a junior, is up to 1,050 career points for the Barons, who have a much-anticipated crossover tilt on Friday at Section 4 leader Lancaster Catholic.

Garden Spot 46, Northern Lebanon 43 — The host Spartans jumped out to a 28-19 lead at the half, and then withstood the Vikings’ second-half charge to pick up the win. Taylor Soehner scored 13 points for Garden Spot, while Olivia Shutter (18 points) and Ashlyn Messinger (11 points) fronted Northern Lebanon’s attack. Shutter is at 12.8 points with 10 3’s in the last five games for the Vikings. FYI: Messinger, a senior, is up to 745 career points for Northern Lebanon.

Elco 46, Solanco 20 — The Raiders gassed up the bus and made the trek from Myerstown to Quarryville, and it was a successful trip for Elco. Kailey Eckhart poured in 18 points, and the Raiders raced out to a 20-2 lead and had a 30-4 cushion at the half and they downed the host Golden Mules. Olivia Lasko scored 6 points for Solanco. FYI: Eckhart joined the 800-point club in the game; the senior is up to 810 career points for Elco.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 66, Octorara 14 — The host Cougars raced out to a 37-7 halftime lead, and then used a 19-3 third-quarter clip to slam the door and remain on Columbia’s heels in the section hunt. Piper Graham (16 points), Genesis Meadows (16 points), Kiana Wakefield (season-high 15 points) and Jade West (season-high 11 points) paced Country Day, while Jamie Guertler scored 6 points for the Braves. FYI: Meadows, a junior, is up to 830 career points for Country Day.

Pequea Valley 40, Annville-Cleona 35 — Deena Stoltzfus dropped in 13 points, and the host Braves used an 18-4 third-quarter clip to grab the lead and then hold off the hard-charging Dutchmen. Sarah Speraw and Ava Hoover scored 10 points apiece for A-C.

Also Tuesday, in a much-anticipated Section 1-2 crossover clash featuring a pair of first-place teams, Hempfield took care of Lebanon in Landisville to remain alone atop the Section 1 heap. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 5

Octorara at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Fleetwood at Cocalico, 7 p.m.

Schuylkill Valley at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

York Catholic at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

