Seven L-L League girls basketball games on a snowy Friday night around the area. Here’s the roundup, with plenty of notables …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 62, McCaskey 29 — Lily Sugra continued her torrid season with 32 points, Morgan Miller chipped in with 11 points, and the host Comets remained in a first-place tie with Hempfield, which KO’d Cedar Crest in Lebanon to keep things knotted up. Friday, Penn Manor used an 18-0 second-quarter spree for a 25-15 halftime lead, and the Comets closed the game with a flourish, outscoring the Red Tornado 24-3 down the stretch to improve to 4-1 in their last five games. Mariah Ruth (16 points, three 3-pointers) paced McCaskey. FYI: Miller, a senior, is up to 853 career points for Penn Manor.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

SECTION 2

Ephrata 36, Warwick 24 — The first-place Mountaineers won their fourth straight game as Jasmine Griffin bucketed 14 points, and Ephrata built an 18-8 halftime lead and subdued the host Warriors. Jaden Maloney (9 points on three 3’s) paced Warwick, which dipped to 1-8 in its last nine games. FYI: Griffin, a junior, is up to 879 career points for the Mountaineers.

Elizabethtown 48, Conestoga Valley 36 — The Bears continued their late-season playoff push with their fourth straight win as Jade Love-Morris poured in a season-high 24 points to spark E-town, which used an 18-3 second-quarter clip for a 27-10 halftime lead over the host Buckskins. Taylor Hehnly (15 points, three 3’s) and Rhiannon Henry (12 points) led the way for CV, which suffered its third straight setback. FYI: Love-Morris, a senior Lock Haven University commit, is up to 577 career points for the Bears.

SECTION 3

Elco 55, Donegal 34 — Lebanon Valley College commit Kailey Eckhart (15 points) and Abigail Sargent (10 points) hit for double-digits, and the Raiders built on their 24-16 halftime lead with a 16-8 third-quarter clip to drop the host Indians. Kara Heidlauf (season-high 11 points) and Sophia Floyd (10 points) paced Donegal, which has played a league-high 20 games. FYI: Eckhart, a senior, is up to 879 career points for Elco, which snapped a 2-game slide.

NONLEAGUE

Lampeter-Strasburg 56, Lancaster Mennonite 24 — The Pioneers opened the game on a 22-2 clip, led 37-8 at the break, and improved to 7-1 in their last eight games after downing the Blazers. Kiersten Hostetter (13 points) and Jenna Daveler (12 points) paced L-S, while Jayla Rivera scored 13 points for Mennonite.

Fleetwood 48, Pequea Valley 36 — The host Tigers raced out to an early 18-3 lead and had a 26-13 halftime lead on the way to snapping the Braves’ 4-game winning streak. Shania Stoltzfus scored 14 points for PV.

Also Friday, in a key Section 1 showdown, Hempfield topped host Cedar Crest to remain in a first-place tie with Penn Manor. Here’s the game story …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Annville-Cleona at Camp Hill, 11:30 a.m.

Hempfield vs. Dallastown at Governor Mifflin (Keystone Cup), 1:30 p.m.

Columbia at Brandywine Heights, 1:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Susquehanna Township at Penn Manor, 1:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Solanco, 1:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Lampeter-Strasburg, 1:30 p.m.

Twin Valley at Ephrata, 1:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Daniel Boone, 1:30 p.m.

Octorara at Schuylkill Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at McCaskey, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Hamburg, 7 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage