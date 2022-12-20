A busy Monday night in L-L League girls basketball action with 13 games to get the week kicked off. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic 53, Cocalico 15 — The host Crusaders opened the game on a 17-2 run, built a commanding 32-9 lead at the break, and picked up their 61st league victory in a row to remain undefeated so far this season. Rylee Kraft pumped in 23 points and Stella Higgins added 10 points for Catholic, while Teagan Sahm paced the Eagles with 9 points.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

NONLEAGUE

Penn Manor 36, Elizabethtown 31 — The host Comets are in the win column after closing out the game on a 13-0 blitz to beat the Bears and hand rookie coach Michael Glackin his first victory on Penn Manor’s bench. Lilly Rineer hit three 3-pointers and scored 14 points for the Comets, who overcame a 31-23 fourth-quarter deficit to overtake E-town. Jadyn Lloyd scored 12 points for the Bears.

Lampeter-Strasburg 53, Donegal 21 — Katie Ranck (19 points) and Ava Leonard (10 points) sparked the offense, and the host Pioneers roared to a 42-10 halftime cushion and never looked back. Remy White scored 13 points for the Indians.

McCaskey 52, Conestoga Valley 21 — The beat goes on for the Red Tornado, which raced out to a 36-8 halftime lead, cruised past the Buckskins, and picked up their seventh straight victory. Anisha Sepulveda (20 points) and Johanna Mills (10 points) paced host McCaskey, while Rhiannon Henry scored 10 points for CV.

Hempfield 42, Bishop McDevitt 38 — In a matchup of D3 heavyweights, the host Black Knights outscored the Crusaders 18-16 in the second half to fend off McD and snap a 2-game losing slide. Autumn Cook and Lauren Moffatt scored 9 points apiece to pace Hempfield.

Cedar Crest 36, Conrad Weiser 19 — The Falcons made the short bus ride over the Robesonia, and came home with their fourth straight victory. Lizzie Lowe paced a balanced attack with 9 points, and the Falcons bolted to a 19-9 halftime lead and never looked back, holding Wyo to just 2 fourth-quarter points.

Lebanon 82, Garden Spot 30 — The host Cedars poured in 29 first-quarter points, built a commanding 48-23 lead at the break, and then slammed the door with a 24-2 third-quarter spree to remain undefeated. Kailah Correa (19 points), Aaliyah Ferrer (17 points) and Liliana Harrison (17 points) led Lebanon in the scoring column, while Gwen Varley scored 12 points for the Spartans.

Annville-Cleona 57, York Tech 29 — The Dutchmen gassed up the bus and made the trek to the other side of York, and used a 19-2 second-quarter blitz for a 28-11 halftime lead, and then went 22-8 in the third quarter to break the game wide open. Ava Hoover bucketed 23 points for A-C, which won its third game in a row.

Pottsville Nativity BVM 34, Octorara 10 — Nativity made the trek from Pottsville to Atglen (72 miles by bus) and picked up the W, jumping out to a 7-0 first-quarter lead and a 16-3 edge at the half to subdue the host Braves. McKenzie Muldoon scored 3 points for Octorara.

Middletown 54, Solanco 37 — The Blue Raiders stormed into Quarryville, closed the game on a 23-4 blitz, and KO’d the host Golden Mules, who had a 33-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Jenna Ehlers drilled four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Solanco, which couldn’t slam the door late.

Wyomissing 50, Elco 38 — The host Raiders had a 19-18 halftime lead, but the Spartans outscored Elco 32-19 in the pivotal second half and eased past the Raiders. Makenna Seifert scored 12 points for Elco.

Big Spring 43, Northern Lebanon 40 — The Vikings’ 4-game winning streak to open the season is over. NL had a 21-20 halftime lead but couldn’t hold on, as host Big Spring outscored the Vikes 23-19 down the stretch to hand NL its first setback this season. Olivia Shutter knocked down four 3-pointers and popped in 20 points, and Kasey Weimer chipped in with 12 points for the Vikes, who made the 64-mile bus ride to Newville for the game.

In another nonleague game on Monday — between backyard rivals, as part of a girls/boys doubleheader in Neffsville — Manheim Township made some key halftime adjustments, turned up its defense and KO’d Warwick. Here’s the story …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION FOUR

Lancaster Country Day at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

