It was supposed to be a busy Friday night of L-L League girls basketball action. Then, it snowed. The 10-game slate shriveled to just two games on the schedule: A Section 4 showdown and a Section 1-2 crossover tilt. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Penn Manor 38, Warwick 25 — Morgan Miller (16 points, three 3-pointers) and Sydney Shepos (10 points) sparked the offense, and the Comets outscored the host Warriors 25-17 in the second half to pull away from Warwick. Penn Manor, which won its third game in a row, had a 13-8 lead at the half, and then put together 16 game-icing, fourth-quarter points to slam the door. Bella Smithson scored a team-high 12 points for the Warriors, who dropped their third straight. FYI: Miller, a senior, is closing in fast on the 800-point club; she’s up to 792 career points for Penn Manor, which remained a game behind undefeated Hempfield in the Section 1 hunt.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

Also Friday, in a battle for sole possession of first place in the Section 4 race, host Lancaster Catholic topped Elco. Here’s the story …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Columbia vs. York Catholic (West York Showcase), 11:15 a.m.

Lancaster Country Day at York Country Day, 1 p.m.

Penn Manor at Dallastown, 2:30 p.m.

Solanco vs. Eastern York (West York Showcase), 2:45 p.m.

Donegal at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic (West York Showcase), 6:15 p.m.

York at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

* LNP will have coverage from the West York Showcase.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage