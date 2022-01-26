All kinds of heck are breaking loose in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball.

One night after Ephrata knocked off Lebanon to force a first-place tie in Section 2, and Lampeter-Strasburg used a buzzer-beater to stun Manheim Central to force a tie for first in Section 3, Penn Manor made it a trifecta.

The Comets came into Wednesday’s Section 1 showdown at first-place Hempfield in second place, and the Comets exited stage left and got back on the bus in a tie for the top spot after clocking the Black Knights 44-28.

Two nights. Three games. Three section facelifts. Three ties with three games to go.

“We’re over the moon for sure,” Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller said. “We knew that if we could win this game, we’d tie them. Now we have more business to do. This isn’t over yet.”

Hempfield is angling for its third Section 1 title in a row; Penn Manor is chasing its first section crown since a Section 3 banner back in 1975.

“It’s a great feeling because they played a full four quarters,” Penn Manor coach Megan Collins said. “They really wanted this game, and you could tell from how they played. From here on out we have to focus on us, and take each game individually and focus on that night.”

Wednesday in Landisville, host Hempfield (9-1 league, 12-2 overall) hung around in the first quarter, which ended in an 8-8 draw. After that, it was pretty much all Penn Manor. The Comets (9-1, 11-7) held the Knights to one second-quarter bucket, and got a 3-pointer from Emily Riggs and rebound and put-back basket from Lily Sugra for a 15-10 halftime lead.

The Knights struggled throughout against the Comets’ pesky 1-3-1 zone defense.

Penn Manor put the pedal down in the third quarter thanks to some clutch shooting. On three consecutive trips, the Comets canned 3-pointers; Miller’s trey made it 18-13, Sydney Shepos’ triple made it 21-13, and Riggs’ top-of-the-key 3-ball capped the spree and Penn Manor was up 24-13 and never looked back.

“Huge,” Collins said of the game-changing 3-pointers. “And from three different people.”

Sugra, who scored a game-high 14 points for the Comets, had a paint bucket to cap the quarter, and Penn Manor took a safe and sound 28-17 lead into the fourth. There, Sugra had two more baskets in the lane — including a dribble-drive bank shot for a cozy 36-21 lead late — and Izzy Kligge went 4-for-4 from the line over the final minute to help the Comets slam the door.

Sophia Ott scored 10 points for the Knights, who turned the ball over 18 times and went long stretches without points against Penn Manor’s 1-3-1 look.

“I tip my cap to them tremendously,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “Kudos to them. They came ready to play. I don’t think we came ready to play. Now we have to come back ready to go, because our destiny is still in our hands.”

