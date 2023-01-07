L-L League Basketball Media Day
Penn Manor's Izzy Kligge, left, Brin Groff and Sheridan Charles during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

An intriguing Friday night in L-L League girls basketball action, with facelifts aplenty in the Section 1 race, and a double-OT thriller in Section 2. Here’s the roundup, with some notables

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 48, Hempfield 40 — Don’t look now, but the young-pup Comets are starting to kick up a fuss. Izzy Kligge scored a season-high 16 points, Brin Groff drilled three 3-pointers, and Penn Manor used a 16-3 second-quarter blitz for a 21-11 halftime lead and then eased past the host Black Knights. It was the Comets’ third victory in a row and their first section win; Hempfield, just two years removed from Section 1 and L-L League championships, and with a vet nucleus on board from that squad, dipped to 0-3 in league play. Lauren Moffatt (13 points) and Sophia Ott (13 points, 3 3-pointers) paced the Knights, who went 13-6 in the third quarter to get back in the game. But Penn Manor — which has been starting four freshmen this season — scored 21 fourth-quarter points to ice it.

McCaskey 53, Manheim Township 48 — The Red Tornado was looking to snap a 2-game slide, and they did. In a big way. Ciaana Swinton dropped four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 14 points, Elaina Foley added a season-best 13 points, and McCaskey KO’d the Blue Streaks and remained with the lead pack in the section hunt. The Tornado used a 17-7 third-quarter clip to overcome a 28-26 halftime deficit. Sarah Kraus scored 15 points for Township, which dipped another game off the pace behind front-runner Lebanon in the section chase.

SECTION 2

Warwick 45, Conestoga Valley 44 (2-OT) — Not a misprint: A double-OT affair in Witmer, where the Warriors outscored the host Buckskins — finally — 3-2 in the second and final OT session to survive. CV had an early 14-7 lead before Warwick used a 14-2 second-quarter run to grab a 21-16 lead at the half. And the Warriors had a 31-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter before the Bucks closed regulation time on a 14-6 spree to tie it up at 37-37 and force OT. It was 42-42 after the first OT, before Warwick won it. Bella Smithson scored 12 points to pace a balanced attack for the Warriors, who won their third game in a row and remained in a first-place tie with Manheim Central in the section chase. Rhiannon Henry hit three 3-pointers and poured in a season-high 21 points for CV.

Solanco 32, Elizabethtown 27 — The Golden Mules’ 6-game losing streak is over. Jenna Ehlers scored 12 points, and Solanco held the host Bears to 3 second-quarter points for an 18-13 halftime edge, and then fended off E-town for the W. Taryn Hummer scored 8 points for the Bears, who suffered their fourth straight setback.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Columbia vs. York Catholic at West York Showcase, 9 a.m. (LNP coverage)

Lancaster Catholic vs. Susquehannock at West York Showcase, 10:45 a.m. (LNP coverage)

Tulpehocken at Pequea Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at McCaskey, 1:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Lancaster Country Day, 1:30 p.m.

Fleetwood at Northern Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Manheim Township, 2:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Penn Manor, 2:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Susquenita, 2:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at York Suburban, 6:30 p.m.

Solanco vs. West York at West York Showcase, 7:30 p.m.

* Columbia, Lancaster Catholic and Solanco are West York-bound to play in that popular 1-day showcase event, with the Crimson Tide and the Crusaders — yawn — getting early morning tip-times. Lancaster Catholic will go for a 10-0 getaway vs. Susky. … Circle this game: Annville-Cleona, riding an 8-game winning streak, is at Susquenita in a Class 3A showdown; A-C is No. 4 and Nita is No. 7 in the D3-3A power ratings.

