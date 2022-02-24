CAMP HILL — Penn Manor’s mission Thursday night — and the Comets wholeheartedly accepted it — was to go behind enemy lines, and take on a top-seeded, undefeated team, coming off a victory in its conference championship game.

Penn Manor put up a heck of a fight, but in the end, Cedar Cliff had too many weapons to contend with.

Hard-charging Penn Manor made it a two-possession game twice in the final 2:47, but the host Colts corralled the Comets 42-33 in a District 3 Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinal clash in Cumberland County.

“Down the stretch we gave ourselves a shot,” Penn Manor coach Megan Collins said. “I commend this group, because every single time we show up.”

Top-seeded Cedar Cliff (25-0 overall) will take on No. 4 Central Dauphin, a 39-31 winner over No. 5 Central York, in the semifinals on Monday. Penn Manor, the L-L League Section 1 champ and a league semifinalist, dips to the consolation bracket, and the Comets will play at Central York on Monday.

Central York KO'd Penn Manor 45-23 in the season-opener for both teams in Millersville in a nonleague clash back on Dec. 10.

The setback here Thursday wasn’t a season-ender for Penn Manor. The top seven finishers in the D3-6A bracket qualify for the PIAA playoffs, so win or lose Monday, and Penn Manor will play again next Wednesday in a potential win-or-go-home game.

Thursday, the Comets (17-9) played from behind throughout — and went through a dizzying dry spell, when Penn Manor didn’t score for an agonizing 7:19 between the second and a third quarters.

But the Comets got hot late and made the Mid-Penn Conference champs sweat it out. Cedar Cliff had a seemingly safe 33-20 cushion on Sydney Weyant’s transition layup early in the fourth quarter. Emily Riggs and Kamia Goodley got back-to-back buckets for Penn Manor, and Goodley’s wing 3-pointer cut the Colts’ lead to 37-31 with 2:47 to go.

Goodley scored nine of her season-high 16 points in the fourth for Penn Manor, which went down swinging. When Morgan Miller scored on a driving layup, the Comets were within 39-33 with 2:10 to play.

But Penn Manor went one-and-done and then turned it over on its ensuing two trips, and Cedar Cliff — which held Miller and Lily Sugra, the Comets’ leading scorers, to five total field goals — iced it at the foul line. The Colts made four free throws over the final 2:25 to slam the door and send Penn Manor to the consolation bracket.

Two more telling stats: Cedar Cliff went 15-for-25 at the foul line; Penn Manor was 3-for-6, so that’s a 12-point difference. And the Colts out-rebounded the Comets 33-26.

Weyant (14 points), freshman ace Olivia Jones (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Samantha Reilly (10 points) paced Cedar Cliff, which defended its home court in front of an overflow crowd.

“This is a huge learning experience for us, because this was a fantastic team to go up against,” Collins said. “We knew that going in, and we didn’t have our best. But it was a 9-point game on the road against the No. 1 seed, so we have some positives to take away. Now we have to keep working.”

Especially with a state-playoff bid still hanging in the balance.

