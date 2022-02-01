The first oily monkey wrench has been tossed into the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section 1 race.

Manheim Township did the heaving. Hempfield, which came into Tuesday’s showdown in Neffsville in a first-place tie with Penn Manor, was on the receiving end.

Ava Byrne continued her torrid stretch with a career-high 30 points, and the host Blue Streaks survived the Black Knights’ crazy fourth-quarter comeback for a thrilling 58-53 victory.

Penn Manor (11-1 league, 14-7 overall) took over sole possession of first place compliments of a 52-39 win at home against Cedar Crest. Hempfield, the back-to-back reigning Section 1 champ, dipped into solo second place. And Township (8-3, 12-6) remained mathematically alive in the race, and the Streaks will host another huge game on Friday, when first-place Penn Manor comes to Neffsville.

“Every game for us is a playoff game,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “We need to win every game, and we’re still not mathematically eliminated (in the section). We have to take care of business Friday and knock Penn Manor back a spot. That’s all we can do right now.”

Hempfield (10-2, 13-4) wraps up its section slate Feb. 8 at home against McCaskey. The Knights are also hoping for a return trip to the league playoffs, where they could get a shot at defending their crown from last winter.

Penn Manor used a 22-9 third-quarter blitz to grab the lead for good Tuesday against Cedar Crest (6-5, 10-10) in Millersville. Lily Sugra scored 28 points for the Comets, who are angling for their first L-L League banner since a Section 3 title back in 1975.

Meanwhile, Township was seemingly safe Tuesday, building a comfy 15-point lead with 4:07 to play. Then all heck broke loose, as Hempfield, using its timeouts and fouling to stop the clock, bottomed out six 3-pointers in the final 6:15 to get back in the game.

Sophia Ott (24 points) drilled four of those treys, and when Ava Baer banked in a wing 3-pointer with 37 seconds to go, Hempfield was within 54-51.

Byrne helped seal it for the Streaks; she went 7-for-8 at the foul line down the stretch. Earlier, Byrne had a conventional three-point play and then a floater in the key for a 43-32 cushion with 5:21 to go.

Undaunted, Hempfield started hoisting 3-pointers, particularly Ott, who was making shots with a maze of hands in her face. The closing minutes were a blur; with 35 seconds to go — after Baer’s triple drew the Knights to within 54-41 — the officials called a timeout because of a score discrepancy between the scorebooks.

After that was ironed out, Byrne coaxed in a pair of foul shots with 31.7 ticks showing, and Township could finally exhale.

“Township really showed up to play,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “We’ve been saying that Township might not have the most experience, but they’re playing with the most heart right now. Now we have to come back out (Wednesday) and get better. We hope Township can pull off another win (vs. Penn Manor).”

